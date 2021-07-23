Ardi Novriansyah, 41, a volunteer undertaker, takes a short break while carrying the coffin of 64-year-old Yoyoh Sa'diah, who passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 at her home, in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, July 8, 2021. Ardi, who recovers the bodies of people that have died from COVID-19 while isolating at home, says his interest in humanity led him to take such a difficult job along with the camaraderie with his fellow volunteers. "What's important is that we have a desire to help as volunteers, for humanity," he said. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

