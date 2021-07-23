Photos of the week
A man and firefighter walk through debris, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15, 2021. More than 170 people died in last week's flooding, Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century, and thousands went missing....more
A diver trains at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan during the Olympics, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People carry the coffin of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, for his funeral prayers inside the premises of Jamia Millia...more
A man holding a baby wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 22, 2021. Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated from flood-hit regions of central China as officials raised the death toll...more
Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos is launched with three crew members aboard a New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin's Launch Site 1 near Van Horn, Texas, July 20, 2021. Bezos, the world's richest person, soared some 66.5 miles above the Texas desert...more
A demonstrator raises an axe towards riot police during anti-government protests as Colombia commemorates Independence Day in Bogota, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Nina Gomes, 4, collects garbage in the sea accompanied by her father Ricardo Gomes at the Praia Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 9, 2021. The girl picks trash with her father, a marine biologist and director of the NGO Instituto Mar...more
People with fresh produce look on at a market in Cap-Haitien, Haiti July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
The sun, appearing orange due to smoke haze from forest fires, sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
A soldier throws water out of a house following heavy rainfall in Bad Muenstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A police officer uses pepper spray against demonstrators during a protest against coronavirus vaccinations outside the parliament building in Athens, Greece, July 21, 2021. About 1,500 people took part in the protest, the second in a week against...more
A Senegalese Muslim from the Layene Brotherhood, a religious sect of Sufi Muslims, waits to attend Eid-al-Adha prayers in Dakar, Senegal July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ellen White of Britain scores their second goal against Chile in their women's soccer Group E match during the Tokyo Olympics in Sapporo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. A spate of conflagrations, marking a heavier-than-normal start of the...more
Manuel Molina, 80, sits on an amphibious chair as he is helped by lifeguards Olga Diaz, 55, and Micaela, 23, before swimming in the Mediterranean sea on Nova Icaria Beach in Barcelona, Spain, July 17, 2021. A special service run by Barcelona city...more
Mohammed, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants on hunger strike, lies in a bed at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. Hundreds of undocumented immigrants, on hunger strike in Brussels for...more
Ardi Novriansyah, 41, a volunteer undertaker, takes a short break while carrying the coffin of 64-year-old Yoyoh Sa'diah, who passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 at her home, in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, July 8, 2021....more
Director Julia Ducournau poses with the Palme d'Or award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival after the closing ceremony in Cannes, France, July 17, 2021. Her film "Titane," a wildly imaginative film about a serial killer, won the top prize at the...more
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with the MVP Trophy following game six of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 20, 2021. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nurses wait for people to come by to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile pop-up clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with the Detroit Public Schools Community District at East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit, Michigan,...more
