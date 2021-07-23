Edition:
Photos of the week

A man and firefighter walk through debris, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15, 2021. More than 170 people died in last week's flooding, Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century, and thousands went missing. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A diver trains at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan during the Olympics, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
People carry the coffin of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, for his funeral prayers inside the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A man holding a baby wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 22, 2021. Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated from flood-hit regions of central China as officials raised the death toll from heavy rain that has deluged Henan province for almost a week to 33 people. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos is launched with three crew members aboard a New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin's Launch Site 1 near Van Horn, Texas, July 20, 2021. Bezos, the world's richest person, soared some 66.5 miles above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps usher in a new era of space tourism. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, July 20, 2021
A demonstrator raises an axe towards riot police during anti-government protests as Colombia commemorates Independence Day in Bogota, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Nina Gomes, 4, collects garbage in the sea accompanied by her father Ricardo Gomes at the Praia Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 9, 2021. The girl picks trash with her father, a marine biologist and director of the NGO Instituto Mar Urbano, from the water along the beaches of Rio. "She is already a mini-defender of the ocean," her father said. Asked why she collects waste from the sea, she says: "Because (otherwise) fish and turtles die." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 20, 2021
People with fresh produce look on at a market in Cap-Haitien, Haiti July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
The sun, appearing orange due to smoke haze from forest fires, sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A soldier throws water out of a house following heavy rainfall in Bad Muenstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A police officer uses pepper spray against demonstrators during a protest against coronavirus vaccinations outside the parliament building in Athens, Greece, July 21, 2021. About 1,500 people took part in the protest, the second in a week against Greece's COVID-19 inoculation drive. The protests were prompted by a government decision earlier in July ordering the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers and nursing home staff. The government has suggested other groups, such as teachers, may need to be vaccinated in the fall. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A Senegalese Muslim from the Layene Brotherhood, a religious sect of Sufi Muslims, waits to attend Eid-al-Adha prayers in Dakar, Senegal July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Ellen White of Britain scores their second goal against Chile in their women's soccer Group E match during the Tokyo Olympics in Sapporo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. A spate of conflagrations, marking a heavier-than-normal start of the Western wildfire season, has coincided with record-shattering heat that has baked much of the region in recent weeks and is blamed for hundreds of deaths. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Manuel Molina, 80, sits on an amphibious chair as he is helped by lifeguards Olga Diaz, 55, and Micaela, 23, before swimming in the Mediterranean sea on Nova Icaria Beach in Barcelona, Spain, July 17, 2021. A special service run by Barcelona city hall has helped thousands of disabled beachgoers. It includes amphibious chairs, purpose-designed dressing rooms complete with a lifting crane, and nine specially trained lifeguards to help users access the water and enjoy the waves. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Mohammed, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants on hunger strike, lies in a bed at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. Hundreds of undocumented immigrants, on hunger strike in Brussels for the last two months to demand residence rights, have begun refusing water, putting themselves close to death and the Belgian government in danger of collapse. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Ardi Novriansyah, 41, a volunteer undertaker, takes a short break while carrying the coffin of 64-year-old Yoyoh Sa'diah, who passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 at her home, in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, July 8, 2021. Ardi, who recovers the bodies of people that have died from COVID-19 while isolating at home, says his interest in humanity led him to take such a difficult job along with the camaraderie with his fellow volunteers. "What's important is that we have a desire to help as volunteers, for humanity," he said.  REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Director Julia Ducournau poses with the Palme d'Or award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival after the closing ceremony in Cannes, France, July 17, 2021. Her film "Titane," a wildly imaginative film about a serial killer, won the top prize at the festival, making the 37-year-old only the second woman to win the top award at Cannes. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with the MVP Trophy following game six of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 20, 2021. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Nurses wait for people to come by to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile pop-up clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with the Detroit Public Schools Community District at East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit, Michigan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
