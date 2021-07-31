Simone Biles of the United States competes on the vault in the gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 27, 2021. Biles shocked the world by pulling out of the team event, and then the individual all-around competition a day later. "There is more to life than just gymnastics," Biles said. "I know that this Olympic Games I want it to be for myself," she said, tearing up. "I came in and it felt like I was still doing it for other people, so that just hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people ... We also have to focus on ourselves because at the end of the day, we're human too. We have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do." REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

