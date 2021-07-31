Photos of the week
A rainbow is seen over Tokyo during the Olympic women's triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park in Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Simone Biles of the United States competes on the vault in the gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 27, 2021. Biles shocked the world by pulling out of the team event, and then the individual all-around competition a day later....more
Pig farmer Cheng, 47, wades through floodwaters past pig carcasses next to farmland in Wangfan village of Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 25, 2021. Cheng's farm is one of thousands in Henan, famous for agriculture, and pork production in...more
The Dixie Fire, which has incinerated over 200,000 acres, burns at night in Taylorsville, California, July 27, 2021. The fire has swarmed through California and joined with another one nearby last week, and firefighters have struggled to contain the...more
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn listens to testimony on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during the opening hearing of the House (Select) Committee investigating the attack in Washington, July 27, 2021. Dunn, who is Black, said...more
Naomi Osaka holds the Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 23, 2021. The 23-year-old four-time tennis grand slam champion's background as the daughter of a Haitian man and Japanese...more
Edie Armstrong reacts when she hears that her son, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, will be moving on after just making it through the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race during the Olympic Games, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. "That gave me a small...more
Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway celebrates victory in the men's triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021. Blummenfelt delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run leg and take gold in a thrilling men's Olympic...more
People gather around a car where volunteers distribute food to refugees at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 26, 2021. Already struggling with political paralysis, economic...more
An Israeli soldier pepper sprays a journalist during a protest against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A helicopter is filled up with water as a wildfire burns near the village of Spathovouni, near Corinth, Greece, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
Italo Ferreira of Brazil competes in the men's shortboard surfing gold medal match during the Tokyo Olympics on Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba, Japan, July 27, 2021. Ferreira and American Carissa Moore overcame challenging conditions in brilliant...more
Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe the opening ceremony from outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain compete in the men's 10m synchronized platform diving final at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021. Daley, 27, won the Olympic gold medal he has long dreamed of at his fourth Games, in a stunning victory that...more
Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary competes against Brazil in the group stage of women's handball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rayssa Leal of Brazil (L) and Momiji Nishiya of Japan pose with their medals after the women's street skateboarding event at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021. Nishiya, 13, clinched the Olympic title, shedding tears of happiness after...more
Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer Jose Gregorio Montilla takes a break during a training session in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2021. The 20-year-old journalism student hopes to bring home a medal in the 50-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Paralympic...more
Debbie Carroll Boyce, Ms. Senior America 2011, pulls back the curtains on the stage at the Ms. Texas Senior America Pageant in Dallas, Texas, July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Protesters remove a police barrier as they demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The digital or paper certificate shows if someone has received at least one jab, has tested negative or has recently recovered from COVID-19....more
Light filters through the bullet-ridden roof of a classroom where the bodies of at least 27 dead soldiers from Ethiopia's military are lying in the village of Sheweate Hugum in south-central Tigray, Ethiopia, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini
