Pictures | Sat Jul 31, 2021

Photos of the week

A rainbow is seen over Tokyo during the Olympic women's triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park in Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Simone Biles of the United States competes on the vault in the gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 27, 2021. Biles shocked the world by pulling out of the team event, and then the individual all-around competition a day later. "There is more to life than just gymnastics," Biles said. "I know that this Olympic Games I want it to be for myself," she said, tearing up. "I came in and it felt like I was still doing it for other people, so that just hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people ... We also have to focus on ourselves because at the end of the day, we're human too. We have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do." REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Pig farmer Cheng, 47, wades through floodwaters past pig carcasses next to farmland in Wangfan village of Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 25, 2021. Cheng's farm is one of thousands in Henan, famous for agriculture, and pork production in particular. The province was struck by heavy rains that sparked the worst flash flooding in centuries, killing at least 63 and forcing the relocation of more than 1 million people. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Pig farmer Cheng, 47, wades through floodwaters past pig carcasses next to farmland in Wangfan village of Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 25, 2021. Cheng's farm is one of thousands in Henan, famous for agriculture, and pork production in particular. The province was struck by heavy rains that sparked the worst flash flooding in centuries, killing at least 63 and forcing the relocation of more than 1 million people. REUTERS/Aly Song
The Dixie Fire, which has incinerated over 200,000 acres, burns at night in Taylorsville, California, July 27, 2021. The fire has swarmed through California and joined with another one nearby last week, and firefighters have struggled to contain the blazes that have triggered evacuations in several communities. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn listens to testimony on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during the opening hearing of the House (Select) Committee investigating the attack in Washington, July 27, 2021. Dunn, who is Black, said rioters repeatedly called him a racial slur. Dunn said he challenged their claims that no one had voted for Biden by telling them that he had done so. "No one had ever - ever - called me a 'n--r' while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer," he said. "There was an attack carried out on Jan. 6, and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that." REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Naomi Osaka holds the Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 23, 2021. The 23-year-old four-time tennis grand slam champion's background as the daughter of a Haitian man and Japanese woman reflects the changes and slowly growing diversity coming to a once ethnically homogeneous country. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Edie Armstrong reacts when she hears that her son, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, will be moving on after just making it through the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race during the Olympic Games, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. "That gave me a small heart attack," Edie said jokingly. "Don’t ever do that to me again Hunter." The swimmer's loved ones could not travel to see the 20-year-old compete in Tokyo because of COVID restrictions. Like millions of others, they watched on TV. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway celebrates victory in the men's triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021. Blummenfelt delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run leg and take gold in a thrilling men's Olympic triathlon, Norway's first medal in the sport. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
People gather around a car where volunteers distribute food to refugees at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 26, 2021. Already struggling with political paralysis, economic malaise and gang-fueled violence, Haiti was pushed deeper into turmoil by the killing of assassination of President Jovenel Moise, which the government blamed on a group of mostly Colombian mercenaries. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
An Israeli soldier pepper sprays a journalist during a protest against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
A helicopter is filled up with water as a wildfire burns near the village of Spathovouni, near Corinth, Greece, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Italo Ferreira of Brazil competes in the men's shortboard surfing gold medal match during the Tokyo Olympics on Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba, Japan, July 27, 2021. Ferreira and American Carissa Moore overcame challenging conditions in brilliant style to win historic first Olympic surfing gold medals. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe the opening ceremony from outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain compete in the men's 10m synchronized platform diving final at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021. Daley, 27, won the Olympic gold medal he has long dreamed of at his fourth Games, in a stunning victory that ended China's goal of sweeping all eight diving golds on offer. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary competes against Brazil in the group stage of women's handball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Rayssa Leal of Brazil (L) and Momiji Nishiya of Japan pose with their medals after the women's street skateboarding event at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021. Nishiya, 13, clinched the Olympic title, shedding tears of happiness after nailing her final trick and becoming the country's youngest-ever gold medal winner. Nishiya came out on top of an unusually young field of competitors, with all three medalists in their teens. Silver medallist Leal is also 13, while bronze medallist Funa Nakayama, also from Japan, is 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer Jose Gregorio Montilla takes a break during a training session in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2021. The 20-year-old journalism student hopes to bring home a medal in the 50-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which begin on Aug. 24. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Debbie Carroll Boyce, Ms. Senior America 2011, pulls back the curtains on the stage at the Ms. Texas Senior America Pageant in Dallas, Texas, July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters remove a police barrier as they demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The digital or paper certificate shows if someone has received at least one jab, has tested negative or has recently recovered from COVID-19. As of Aug. 6, the pass will be required for indoor dining, gyms, swimming pools, sports stadiums, museums, spas, casinos and cinemas. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Light filters through the bullet-ridden roof of a classroom where the bodies of at least 27 dead soldiers from Ethiopia's military are lying in the village of Sheweate Hugum in south-central Tigray, Ethiopia, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
