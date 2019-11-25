Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat
A handout picture of the Gorner Glacier taken in 1863 in Zermatt, Switzerland and released by ETH Library Zurich, is seen displayed at the same location on August 25, 2019. Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of...more
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn between 1860 and 1877 in Fieschertal, Switzerland. More than 500 Swiss glaciers have already vanished, and the government says 90% of the remaining 1,500 will go by the end of the century if nothing...more
People sit above the Aletsch Glacier in the Swiss Alps at the Eggishorn in Fieschertal, Switzerland September 4, 2019. Their retreat is expected to have a major impact on water levels - possibly raising them initially as the ice melts but depleting...more
A handout picture of the Aletsch Glacier in Fieschertal, Switzerland taken between 1860 and 1890 and released by Library of Congress, is displayed at the same location on September 4, 2019. In another archive photograph taken in the late 19th century...more
The Eiger, Guggi and Giesen Glaciers are pictured near the Jungfrau between 1890 and 1900 in Wengen, Switzerland. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
The Eiger, Guggi and Giesen Glaciers are pictured near the Jungfrau in the Swiss Alps in Wengen, Switzerland August 27, 2019. Landlocked Switzerland is warming at twice the global rate and over the last year its glaciers have lost 2% of volume, said...more
The Aletsch Glacier pictured in 1865 is seen in Belalp, Switzerland. Adolphe Braun/Glaziologische Kommission der Akademie der Naturwissenschaften Schweiz/ETH Library Zurich/Handout via REUTERS
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured in the Swiss Alps in Belalp, Switzerland September 3, 2019. Some hope that politics can make a difference, especially after the Greens surged in an October election. The "Glacier Initiative" calling for more climate...more
The Rhone Glacier pictured in 1849. Leo Wehrli/Verein Schweizerischer Geographie-Lehrer/ETH Library Zurich/Handout via REUTERS
The Rhone Glacier is pictured in Furka, Switzerland August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The Trient Glacier is pictured in 1891 in Trient, Switzerland. Glaziologische Kommission der Akademie der Naturwissenschaften Schweiz/ETH Library Zurich/Handout via REUTERS
The Trient Glacier is seen in the Swiss Alps in Trient, Switzerland August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A handout picture of the Trient Glacier taken in 1891 is seen displayed at the same location on August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse and Glaziologische Kommission der Akademie der Naturwissenschaften Schweiz/ETH Library Zurich/Handout via REUTERS
The Lower Grindelwald glacier is pictured in 1858 in Grindelwald, Switzerland. Glaziologische Kommission der Akademie der Naturwissenschaften Schweiz/ETH Library Zurich/Handout via REUTERS
The Lower Grindelwald Glacier is seen in the Swiss Alps in Grindelwald, Switzerland August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The Rhone Glacier and Belvedere hotel are pictured before 1938 in Obergoms, Switzerland. ETH Library Zurich/Handout via REUTER
The Rhone Glacier and Belvedere Hotel are seen in the Swiss Alps in Obergoms, Switzerland August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A handout picture of the Gorner Glacier taken in 1863 in Zermatt, Switzerland is seen displayed at the same location on August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Glaziologische Kommission der Akademie der Naturwissenschaften Schweiz/ETH Library...more
