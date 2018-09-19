Picking up the pieces after last year's Mexico City earthquake
Enrique Alcantara irons shirts in his tent near the site where his building was damaged by the devastating earthquake in Mexico City last year, September 12, 2018. A year after the deadly earthquake on September 19, 2017, some Mexico City residents...more
Enrique Alcantara irons shirts in his tent as he watches a television. One year ago, a 7.1-magnitude quake rocked the Mexican capital and its surrounding areas. At least 369 people died, causing more devastation in the capital since the 1985 disaster...more
Enrique Alcantara watches a television near the site where his building was damaged. Clean up work is still being done on damaged buildings and people continue to live in makeshift wooden shacks and tents set up at the foot of condemned...more
A general view shows a building that was damaged. The Mexican government initially offered aid to families displaced by the quake, but the sheer scale of the disaster means it will be a long road ahead for those left homeless. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Maria Guadalupe Padilla is pictured near her apartment in the Tlalpan neighborhood, where her building was damaged. More than 160,000 quake victims claimed government assistance for damaged homes, and some 20,000 schools reported damage to buildings...more
Workers remove debris from buildings damaged by the earthquake in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Maria Guadalupe Padilla rests with her dogs in her tent in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Maria Guadalupe Padilla rests in her tent in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Maria Guadalupe Padilla removes items inside her apartment in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Maria Guadalupe Padilla is pictured outside her tent in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view shows buildings in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Residents remove items outside their apartment. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Mexico flag waves at the site where the Enrique Rebsamen school was damaged. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Residents remove a mattress outside their apartment in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman is pictured near her tent in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Workers work at a site where buildings were damaged in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Carmen Machargo Tellez, 94, walks outside her apartment in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Carmen Machargo Tellez, 94, is pictured in a room in the Tlalpan neighborhood, near her damaged building. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Carmen Machargo Tellez, 94, is pictured inside her apartment in the Tlalpan neighborhood. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People walk past a building damaged by the devastating earthquake. REUTERS/Henry Romero
