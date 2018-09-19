Picking up the pieces after last year's Mexico City earthquake

Enrique Alcantara irons shirts in his tent as he watches a television. One year ago, a 7.1-magnitude quake rocked the Mexican capital and its surrounding areas. At least 369 people died, causing more devastation in the capital since the 1985 disaster...more

Enrique Alcantara irons shirts in his tent as he watches a television. One year ago, a 7.1-magnitude quake rocked the Mexican capital and its surrounding areas. At least 369 people died, causing more devastation in the capital since the 1985 disaster that killed thousands. Some houses were simply flattened by the shuddering tectonic shift which the government and the private sector estimated caused billions of dollars of damage. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close