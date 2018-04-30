Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 30, 2018 | 3:45pm EDT

Pictures of the month: April

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embrace at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embrace at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embrace at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
Close
1 / 50
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
2 / 50
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 50
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 50
A woman holds her malnourished daughter undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A woman holds her malnourished daughter undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A woman holds her malnourished daughter undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
5 / 50
Firefighters stand near a covered body after a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in northern Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saul Porto

Firefighters stand near a covered body after a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in northern Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saul Porto

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Firefighters stand near a covered body after a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in northern Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saul Porto
Close
6 / 50
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump flicks a bit of dandruff off his jacket during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump flicks a bit of dandruff off his jacket during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, April...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump flicks a bit of dandruff off his jacket during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 50
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, holds a bag as she and fellow migrants cross a railway line to stop a freight train and get on it, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, holds a bag as she and fellow migrants cross a railway line to stop a freight train and get on it, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, holds a bag as she and fellow migrants cross a railway line to stop a freight train and get on it, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 50
Pink flamingos frolic in their enclosure at the Madrid zoo in Madrid, Spain, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Pink flamingos frolic in their enclosure at the Madrid zoo in Madrid, Spain, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Pink flamingos frolic in their enclosure at the Madrid zoo in Madrid, Spain, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
9 / 50
Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 50
A woman adjusts her sunglasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman adjusts her sunglasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A woman adjusts her sunglasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 50
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 50
Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters
Close
13 / 50
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
14 / 50
Damage caused by fire from a burning illegal oil well is seen in Ranto Peureulak, Aceh Province, Indonesia April 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS

Damage caused by fire from a burning illegal oil well is seen in Ranto Peureulak, Aceh Province, Indonesia April 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Damage caused by fire from a burning illegal oil well is seen in Ranto Peureulak, Aceh Province, Indonesia April 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS
Close
15 / 50
A migrant, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rests on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A migrant, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rests on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A migrant, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rests on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
16 / 50
Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Caroline Heldman, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino (R) react after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Caroline Heldman, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino (R) react after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Caroline Heldman, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino (R) react after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters
Close
17 / 50
A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a Syria medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack April, 7, 2018. White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS

A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a Syria medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack April, 7, 2018. White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a Syria medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack April, 7, 2018. White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 50
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
19 / 50
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
20 / 50
A Syrian firefighter is seen inside the destroyed Scientific Research Centre in Damascus, Syria April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian firefighter is seen inside the destroyed Scientific Research Centre in Damascus, Syria April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
A Syrian firefighter is seen inside the destroyed Scientific Research Centre in Damascus, Syria April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
21 / 50
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 50
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 9, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and chopped off her sister's arm. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 9, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her...more

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 9, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and chopped off her sister's arm. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
23 / 50
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan drive a car during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan drive a car during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan drive a car during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 50
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in the rhythmic gymnastics team final and individual qualification at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in the rhythmic gymnastics team final and individual qualification at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in the rhythmic gymnastics team final and individual qualification at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
25 / 50
Sinan Usta, 24, poses for a selfie as he stands on the steps of an open door on the Eastern Express as it travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey, April 10, 2018. Sinan decorated the wagon with candles and rainbow colored flashing lights for his girlfriend. "We had this journey planned months ago. But my girlfriend's family didn't allow her," he said. "I don't like leaving things unfinished, so I took the train anyway." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Sinan Usta, 24, poses for a selfie as he stands on the steps of an open door on the Eastern Express as it travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey, April 10, 2018. Sinan decorated the wagon with candles and rainbow...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Sinan Usta, 24, poses for a selfie as he stands on the steps of an open door on the Eastern Express as it travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey, April 10, 2018. Sinan decorated the wagon with candles and rainbow colored flashing lights for his girlfriend. "We had this journey planned months ago. But my girlfriend's family didn't allow her," he said. "I don't like leaving things unfinished, so I took the train anyway." REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
26 / 50
Parkland high school student activists arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Parkland high school student activists arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Parkland high school student activists arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
27 / 50
Former U.S. Presidents and former U.S. first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and U.S. first lady Melania Trump pose with former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas, April 21, 2018. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

Former U.S. Presidents and former U.S. first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and U.S. first lady Melania Trump pose with former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Former U.S. Presidents and former U.S. first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and U.S. first lady Melania Trump pose with former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas, April 21, 2018. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 50
U.S. President Donald Trump poses with children of staff and press in the Oval Office of the White House on "take your child to work day" in Washington, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump poses with children of staff and press in the Oval Office of the White House on "take your child to work day" in Washington, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump poses with children of staff and press in the Oval Office of the White House on "take your child to work day" in Washington, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
29 / 50
Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
30 / 50
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
31 / 50
Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
32 / 50
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
33 / 50
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia, April 9, 2018. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters

Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia, April 9, 2018. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia, April 9, 2018. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters
Close
34 / 50
An employee walks at the control centre of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee walks at the control centre of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee walks at the control centre of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
35 / 50
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
36 / 50
A riot policeman lies injured during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A riot policeman lies injured during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A riot policeman lies injured during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
37 / 50
Elephants and people play with water during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Elephants and people play with water during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Elephants and people play with water during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
38 / 50
A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
39 / 50
Teachers pack the state Capitol rotunda to capacity, on the second day of a teacher walkout, to demand higher pay and more funding for education, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Teachers pack the state Capitol rotunda to capacity, on the second day of a teacher walkout, to demand higher pay and more funding for education, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers pack the state Capitol rotunda to capacity, on the second day of a teacher walkout, to demand higher pay and more funding for education, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
40 / 50
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, U.S. April 20, 2018. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal in California on January 1. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, U.S. April 20, 2018. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal in California...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, U.S. April 20, 2018. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal in California on January 1. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
41 / 50
A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
42 / 50
A sandstorm approaches in Yazd, Iran April 16, 2018. Matthias Schmidt via REUTERS

A sandstorm approaches in Yazd, Iran April 16, 2018. Matthias Schmidt via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
A sandstorm approaches in Yazd, Iran April 16, 2018. Matthias Schmidt via REUTERS
Close
43 / 50
Protesters demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Protesters demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Protesters demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
44 / 50
The bullet-riddled domes of Grand Mosque are seen, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The bullet-riddled domes of Grand Mosque are seen, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
The bullet-riddled domes of Grand Mosque are seen, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
45 / 50
A boy walks along a damaged street at the city of Douma in Damascus, Syria, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A boy walks along a damaged street at the city of Douma in Damascus, Syria, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A boy walks along a damaged street at the city of Douma in Damascus, Syria, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
46 / 50
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
47 / 50
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to speak about his book "A Higher Loyalty" in New York, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to speak about his book "A Higher Loyalty" in New York, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to speak about his book "A Higher Loyalty" in New York, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
48 / 50
A girl holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Kochi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A girl holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Kochi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A girl holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Kochi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
49 / 50
A banner calling for justice is seen next to a photo of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the bomb site, as Maltese prepare to mark six months since her murder, in Bidnija, Malta April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A banner calling for justice is seen next to a photo of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the bomb site, as Maltese prepare to mark six months since her murder, in Bidnija, Malta April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A banner calling for justice is seen next to a photo of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the bomb site, as Maltese prepare to mark six months since her murder, in Bidnija, Malta April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Syrian army closes in on Islamic State

Syrian army closes in on Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Syrian army closes in on Islamic State

Syrian army closes in on Islamic State

Syrian troops tighten the noose around a Palestinian refugee camp held by Islamic State militants in southern Damascus where hundreds of civilians face an...

2:25pm EDT
Vigil after Toronto van attack

Vigil after Toronto van attack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands of people on Yonge Street to mourn for the 10 victims of last week's van attack.

11:10am EDT
Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border

Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border

A Central American migrant caravan reaches the U.S. border after traveling through Mexico.

10:15am EDT
White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

8:30am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Syrian army closes in on Islamic State

Syrian army closes in on Islamic State

Syrian troops tighten the noose around a Palestinian refugee camp held by Islamic State militants in southern Damascus where hundreds of civilians face an uncertain future.

Vigil after Toronto van attack

Vigil after Toronto van attack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands of people on Yonge Street to mourn for the 10 victims of last week's van attack.

Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border

Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border

A Central American migrant caravan reaches the U.S. border after traveling through Mexico.

Where Harry and Meghan's love blossomed in Botswana

Where Harry and Meghan's love blossomed in Botswana

In an exclusive Botswana safari camp where Prince Harry took Meghan Markle on a romantic getaway last year, guests wake to the sound of doves cooing in the trees and hippos splashing in the serene waters of the Okavango Delta.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Week in sport

Week in sport

Our top sports photography this past week.

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and handshakes at the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Israeli troops shot dead three protesters along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medics said, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel for using "excessive force" against demonstrators.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast