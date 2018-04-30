Pictures of the month: April

Sinan Usta, 24, poses for a selfie as he stands on the steps of an open door on the Eastern Express as it travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey, April 10, 2018. Sinan decorated the wagon with candles and rainbow...more

Sinan Usta, 24, poses for a selfie as he stands on the steps of an open door on the Eastern Express as it travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey, April 10, 2018. Sinan decorated the wagon with candles and rainbow colored flashing lights for his girlfriend. "We had this journey planned months ago. But my girlfriend's family didn't allow her," he said. "I don't like leaving things unfinished, so I took the train anyway." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

