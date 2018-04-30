Pictures of the month: April
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embrace at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holds her malnourished daughter undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Firefighters stand near a covered body after a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in northern Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saul Porto
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump flicks a bit of dandruff off his jacket during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, April...more
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, holds a bag as she and fellow migrants cross a railway line to stop a freight train and get on it, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pink flamingos frolic in their enclosure at the Madrid zoo in Madrid, Spain, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman adjusts her sunglasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018....more
Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Damage caused by fire from a burning illegal oil well is seen in Ranto Peureulak, Aceh Province, Indonesia April 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS
A migrant, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rests on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Caroline Heldman, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino (R) react after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26,...more
A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a Syria medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack April, 7, 2018. White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April...more
A Syrian firefighter is seen inside the destroyed Scientific Research Centre in Damascus, Syria April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 9, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her...more
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan drive a car during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in the rhythmic gymnastics team final and individual qualification at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Sinan Usta, 24, poses for a selfie as he stands on the steps of an open door on the Eastern Express as it travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey, April 10, 2018. Sinan decorated the wagon with candles and rainbow...more
Parkland high school student activists arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former U.S. Presidents and former U.S. first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and U.S. first lady Melania Trump pose with former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of...more
U.S. President Donald Trump poses with children of staff and press in the Oval Office of the White House on "take your child to work day" in Washington, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia, April 9, 2018. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters
An employee walks at the control centre of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A riot policeman lies injured during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Elephants and people play with water during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Teachers pack the state Capitol rotunda to capacity, on the second day of a teacher walkout, to demand higher pay and more funding for education, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, U.S. April 20, 2018. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal in California...more
A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A sandstorm approaches in Yazd, Iran April 16, 2018. Matthias Schmidt via REUTERS
Protesters demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The bullet-riddled domes of Grand Mosque are seen, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi,...more
A boy walks along a damaged street at the city of Douma in Damascus, Syria, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to speak about his book "A Higher Loyalty" in New York, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Kochi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A banner calling for justice is seen next to a photo of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the bomb site, as Maltese prepare to mark six months since her murder, in Bidnija, Malta April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
Israeli troops shot dead three protesters along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medics said, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel for using "excessive force" against demonstrators.