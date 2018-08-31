Pictures of the month: August
Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam, August 1. REUTERS/Kham
Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 1. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, August 14. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Maasai boy bites a bull's heart during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya, August 23. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland, August 12. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland, August 25. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner of the Belgian Grand Prix, August 26. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan, August 21. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. President Donald Trump is silhouetted in a window of the East Room as he reads from a teleprompter across the room while participating in a ceremony awarding a Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman at the...more
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 24. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of 2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia. Picture taken August 16....more
The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lies in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, August 28. Paul Sancya/ Pool via REUTERS
An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas, August 16. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza, August 17. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A girl with cancer lies on the lap of her mother at The National Oncology Centre in Sanaa, Yemen, August 6. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-effected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Cindy McCain, wife of U.S. Senator John McCain, touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, August 29. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS
North and South Korean separated family members react as they bid farewell to each other on the last day of a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, August 26. Yonhap via REUTERS
Drag queen, Hellena Borgys, poses for picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, August 18. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A man walks on the road as the fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal, August 8. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 19. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel, August 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan, August 22. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 20. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, August 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People gather near the scene where two vehicles have fallen into a sinkhole on a street in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, August 4. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq, July 30. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
People rest on the Black Sea beach during sunset in the village of Vitino, Crimea, August 25. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A Cowboy pushes a herd of cattle in the municipality of Guadalupe, in the Juarez Valley, Mexico, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 29. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, August 5. REUTERS/Tiksa...more
Army members mourn during the burial of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of an air strike in Saada province, Yemen, August 1. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii, August 22. Courtesy @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS
Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair centre in Maiduguri, Nigeria, August 1. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman walks near the collapsed ruins of a mosque after an earthquake hit, in Pemenang, Lombok island, Indonesia, August 7. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan, August 19. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Water is released as heavy rain falls at a massive Pubugou Dam on the Dadu river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in Hanyuan County of Sichuan province, China, August 3. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland, August 18. "The Pope is the earthly head of the Church, the Vicar of Christ. His visit means that he...more
Cardi B. arrives at the MTV Video Movie Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, August 20. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Thomas Musolino wears a President Trump mask while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Enthusiasts watch a mechanized ground fireworks display during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, August 15. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia, August 4. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov
Migrants rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina
White nationalist leader Jason Kessler holds a flag across from the White House during a rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, D.C., August 12. REUTERES/Jim Urquhart
People watch elephants from a local circus taking a regular bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea, August 21. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, August 12. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A woman reacts to a swarm of bees in Times Square in New York City, U.S., August 28. REUTERS/Brendan McDermi
U.S. President Donald Trump sits behind his desk as he announces a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House, August 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Spectators watch the show during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival Spasskaya Tower in Red Square in Moscow, August 24. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem, August 2. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, August 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany, August 3. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Next Slideshows
Mourning for John McCain
A memorial service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church marks the second of five days of commemorative tributes to Senator John McCain.
John McCain lies in state
Residents line up at the Arizona statehouse to pay respects to the late Senator John McCain, the Vietnam War hero and two-time Republican presidential candidate...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning for John McCain
A memorial service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church marks the second of five days of commemorative tributes to Senator John McCain.
New risks for Venezuelans who fled crisis
Migrant women and children fleeing Venezuela's economic collapse are at heightened risk of sexual exploitation and trafficking on their journeys seeking refuge across South America, aid agencies warn.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
John McCain lies in state
Residents line up at the Arizona statehouse to pay respects to the late Senator John McCain, the Vietnam War hero and two-time Republican presidential candidate whose body will lie in state for the day at the Capitol Rotunda in Phoenix.
Portugal turns notorious political prison into museum
Portugal plans to turn a notorious prison where anti-fascist activists were once beaten and tortured into a museum to help ensure that the memories and experiences of its aging survivors do not die with them.
Moscow Auto Salon
Highlights from the 2018 Moscow International Auto Salon.
Russia's Cossack Games
Highlights from the Youth Cossack Games in Stavropol region, Russia.