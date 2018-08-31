Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 31, 2018 | 3:30pm EDT

Pictures of the month: August

Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam, August 1. REUTERS/Kham

Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam, August 1. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam, August 1. REUTERS/Kham
Close
1 / 60
Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 1. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 1. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 1. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 60
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, August 14. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, August 14. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, August 14. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 60
A Maasai boy bites a bull's heart during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya, August 23. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Maasai boy bites a bull's heart during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya, August 23. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai boy bites a bull's heart during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya, August 23. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 60
A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland, August 12. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland, August 12. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland, August 12. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
5 / 60
Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland, August 25. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool

Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland, August 25. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland, August 25. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool
Close
6 / 60
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner of the Belgian Grand Prix, August 26. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner of the Belgian Grand Prix, August 26. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner of the Belgian Grand Prix, August 26. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
7 / 60
U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan, August 21. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan, August 21. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan, August 21. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 60
U.S. President Donald Trump is silhouetted in a window of the East Room as he reads from a teleprompter across the room while participating in a ceremony awarding a Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman at the White House, August 22. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump is silhouetted in a window of the East Room as he reads from a teleprompter across the room while participating in a ceremony awarding a Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman at the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump is silhouetted in a window of the East Room as he reads from a teleprompter across the room while participating in a ceremony awarding a Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman at the White House, August 22. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
9 / 60
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 24. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 24. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 24. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
10 / 60
A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of $2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia before Venezuela's currency overhaul, August 16. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of $2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia before Venezuela's...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of $2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia before Venezuela's currency overhaul, August 16. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 60
The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lies in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, August 28. Paul Sancya/ Pool via REUTERS

The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lies in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, August 28. Paul Sancya/ Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lies in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, August 28. Paul Sancya/ Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 60
An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas, August 16. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas, August 16. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas, August 16. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
13 / 60
A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street during post-election protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street during post-election protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street during post-election protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
14 / 60
A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza, August 17. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza, August 17. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza, August 17. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 60
A girl with cancer lies on the lap of her mother at The National Oncology Centre in Sanaa, Yemen, August 6. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl with cancer lies on the lap of her mother at The National Oncology Centre in Sanaa, Yemen, August 6. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
A girl with cancer lies on the lap of her mother at The National Oncology Centre in Sanaa, Yemen, August 6. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 60
A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-affected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-affected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-affected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 60
Cindy McCain, wife of U.S. Senator John McCain, touches his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, August 29. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS

Cindy McCain, wife of U.S. Senator John McCain, touches his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, August 29. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Cindy McCain, wife of U.S. Senator John McCain, touches his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, August 29. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS
Close
18 / 60
North and South Korean separated family members react as they bid farewell to each other on the last day of a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, August 26. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean separated family members react as they bid farewell to each other on the last day of a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, August 26. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
North and South Korean separated family members react as they bid farewell to each other on the last day of a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, August 26. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
19 / 60
Drag queen Hellena Borgys poses backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, August 18. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Drag queen Hellena Borgys poses backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, August 18. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Drag queen Hellena Borgys poses backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, August 18. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Close
20 / 60
A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal, August 8. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal, August 8. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal, August 8. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
21 / 60
An aerial view shows a partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 19. REUTERS/Sivaram V

An aerial view shows a partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 19. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
An aerial view shows a partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 19. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
22 / 60
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
23 / 60
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel, August 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel, August 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel, August 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
24 / 60
A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan, August 22. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan, August 22. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan, August 22. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
25 / 60
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
26 / 60
U.S. President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
27 / 60
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 20. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 20. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 20. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
28 / 60
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, August 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, August 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, August 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
29 / 60
People gather near the scene where two vehicles have fallen into a sinkhole on a street in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, August 4. REUTERS/Stringer

People gather near the scene where two vehicles have fallen into a sinkhole on a street in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, August 4. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People gather near the scene where two vehicles have fallen into a sinkhole on a street in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, August 4. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 60
People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
31 / 60
An Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq, July 30. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

An Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq, July 30. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
An Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq, July 30. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
32 / 60
People rest on the Black Sea beach during sunset in the village of Vitino, Crimea, August 25. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

People rest on the Black Sea beach during sunset in the village of Vitino, Crimea, August 25. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
People rest on the Black Sea beach during sunset in the village of Vitino, Crimea, August 25. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
33 / 60
A Cowboy pushes a herd of cattle in the municipality of Guadalupe, in the Juarez Valley, Mexico, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Cowboy pushes a herd of cattle in the municipality of Guadalupe, in the Juarez Valley, Mexico, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A Cowboy pushes a herd of cattle in the municipality of Guadalupe, in the Juarez Valley, Mexico, August 18. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
34 / 60
A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 29. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 29. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 29. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
35 / 60
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, August 5. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, August 5. REUTERS/Tiksa...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, August 5. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
36 / 60
Army members mourn during the burial of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Army members mourn during the burial of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
Army members mourn during the burial of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
37 / 60
Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of an air strike in Saada province, Yemen, August 1. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of an air strike in Saada province, Yemen, August 1. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of an air strike in Saada province, Yemen, August 1. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Close
38 / 60
A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii, August 22. Courtesy @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS

A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii, August 22. Courtesy @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii, August 22. Courtesy @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS
Close
39 / 60
Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair centre in Maiduguri, Nigeria, August 1. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair centre in Maiduguri, Nigeria, August 1. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair centre in Maiduguri, Nigeria, August 1. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
40 / 60
A woman walks near the collapsed ruins of a mosque after an earthquake hit, in Pemenang, Lombok island, Indonesia, August 7. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A woman walks near the collapsed ruins of a mosque after an earthquake hit, in Pemenang, Lombok island, Indonesia, August 7. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A woman walks near the collapsed ruins of a mosque after an earthquake hit, in Pemenang, Lombok island, Indonesia, August 7. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
41 / 60
An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan, August 19. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan, August 19. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan, August 19. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
42 / 60
Water is released as heavy rain falls at a massive Pubugou Dam on the Dadu river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in Hanyuan County of Sichuan province, China, August 3. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Water is released as heavy rain falls at a massive Pubugou Dam on the Dadu river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in Hanyuan County of Sichuan province, China, August 3. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Water is released as heavy rain falls at a massive Pubugou Dam on the Dadu river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in Hanyuan County of Sichuan province, China, August 3. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
43 / 60
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
44 / 60
Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland, August 18. "The Pope is the earthly head of the Church, the Vicar of Christ. His visit means that he wants to support, guide and encourage the Irish Church. I believe his message will be one of inspiration, direction and advice for the people of God in Ireland," said Sister Marie. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland, August 18. "The Pope is the earthly head of the Church, the Vicar of Christ. His visit means that he...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland, August 18. "The Pope is the earthly head of the Church, the Vicar of Christ. His visit means that he wants to support, guide and encourage the Irish Church. I believe his message will be one of inspiration, direction and advice for the people of God in Ireland," said Sister Marie. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
45 / 60
Cardi B. arrives at the MTV Video Movie Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, August 20. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cardi B. arrives at the MTV Video Movie Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, August 20. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Cardi B. arrives at the MTV Video Movie Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, August 20. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
46 / 60
Thomas Musolino wears a President Trump mask while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thomas Musolino wears a President Trump mask while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Thomas Musolino wears a President Trump mask while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
47 / 60
Enthusiasts watch a mechanized ground fireworks display during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, August 15. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Enthusiasts watch a mechanized ground fireworks display during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, August 15. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Enthusiasts watch a mechanized ground fireworks display during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, August 15. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
48 / 60
A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia, August 4. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov

A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia, August 4. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia, August 4. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov
Close
49 / 60
Migrants rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Migrants rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Migrants rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
50 / 60
White nationalist leader Jason Kessler holds a flag across from the White House during a rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, D.C., August 12. REUTERES/Jim Urquhart

White nationalist leader Jason Kessler holds a flag across from the White House during a rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, D.C., August 12. REUTERES/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
White nationalist leader Jason Kessler holds a flag across from the White House during a rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, D.C., August 12. REUTERES/Jim Urquhart
Close
51 / 60
People watch elephants from a local circus taking a regular bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea, August 21. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

People watch elephants from a local circus taking a regular bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea, August 21. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
People watch elephants from a local circus taking a regular bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea, August 21. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
52 / 60
A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, August 12. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, August 12. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, August 12. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
53 / 60
A woman reacts to a swarm of bees in Times Square in New York City, U.S., August 28. REUTERS/Brendan McDermi

A woman reacts to a swarm of bees in Times Square in New York City, U.S., August 28. REUTERS/Brendan McDermi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A woman reacts to a swarm of bees in Times Square in New York City, U.S., August 28. REUTERS/Brendan McDermi
Close
54 / 60
U.S. President Donald Trump sits behind his desk as he announces a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House, August 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump sits behind his desk as he announces a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House, August 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump sits behind his desk as he announces a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House, August 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
55 / 60
Spectators watch the show during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival Spasskaya Tower in Red Square in Moscow, August 24. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Spectators watch the show during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival Spasskaya Tower in Red Square in Moscow, August 24. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Spectators watch the show during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival Spasskaya Tower in Red Square in Moscow, August 24. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
56 / 60
Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem, August 2. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem, August 2. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem, August 2. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
57 / 60
A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, August 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, August 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, August 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
58 / 60
Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
59 / 60
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany, August 3. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany, August 3. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany, August 3. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Our top photos from the past month.

Jul 31 2018
Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

Jul 16 2018
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

Jul 03 2018
Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Apr 30 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from August 2018.

Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Hundreds of mourners gather at a Detroit church for a music-infused funeral for the Queen of Soul, featuring tributes by former President Bill Clinton and singer Stevie Wonder.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.

Mourning for John McCain

Mourning for John McCain

A bitterly divided Congress came together to commemorate the late Senator John McCain in the Capitol Rotunda on the third of five days of memorial celebrations.

Venice Film Festival style

Venice Film Festival style

Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Top sports photos of August

Top sports photos of August

Our top sports photography from August 2018.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

New risks for Venezuelans who fled crisis

New risks for Venezuelans who fled crisis

Migrant women and children fleeing Venezuela's economic collapse are at heightened risk of sexual exploitation and trafficking on their journeys seeking refuge across South America, aid agencies warn.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast