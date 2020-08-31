Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 31, 2020 | 4:19pm EDT

Pictures of the month: August

Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4. The explosion, caused by what authorities say were 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port, some 190 people and injured 6,500. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS

Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4. The explosion, caused by what authorities say were 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port, some 190 people and injured 6,500. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn +...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4. The explosion, caused by what authorities say were 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port, some 190 people and injured 6,500. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 75
A large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus is pictured next to demonstrators forming a heart during a protest against the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, August 16. REUTERS/David W Cerny &nbsp; &nbsp;

A large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus is pictured next to demonstrators forming a heart during a protest against the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, August 16. REUTERS/David W Cerny  ...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus is pictured next to demonstrators forming a heart during a protest against the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, August 16. REUTERS/David W Cerny    
Close
2 / 75
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19.   REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19.   REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
3 / 75
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
4 / 75
A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes    
Close
5 / 75
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab &nbsp;

Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab  

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab  
Close
6 / 75
People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, in Wuhan, following the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, August 15. REUTERS/Stringer

People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, in Wuhan, following the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, August 15. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, in Wuhan, following the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, August 15. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 75
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee on the final night of the Republican National Convention, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee on the final night of...more

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee on the final night of the Republican National Convention, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 75
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli soldiers during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 28. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli soldiers during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 28. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli soldiers during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 28. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
9 / 75
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 75
A protester holds a Black Lives Matter flag as he wades into the waters of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as demonstrators gather for the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in support of racial justice in Washington, August 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

A protester holds a Black Lives Matter flag as he wades into the waters of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as demonstrators gather for the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in support of racial justice in Washington, August 28....more

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
A protester holds a Black Lives Matter flag as he wades into the waters of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as demonstrators gather for the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in support of racial justice in Washington, August 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Close
11 / 75
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 75
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
13 / 75
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10. &nbsp; Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS &nbsp;

Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10.   Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10.   Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS  
Close
14 / 75
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia, August 22. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia, August 22. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko    

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia, August 22. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko    
Close
15 / 75
A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
Close
16 / 75
A Vietnamese woman carries a stuffed animal while boarding a repatriation flight from Singapore to Vietnam, at Changi airport, Singapore, August 7. REUTERS/Mai Nguyen &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Vietnamese woman carries a stuffed animal while boarding a repatriation flight from Singapore to Vietnam, at Changi airport, Singapore, August 7. REUTERS/Mai Nguyen    

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A Vietnamese woman carries a stuffed animal while boarding a repatriation flight from Singapore to Vietnam, at Changi airport, Singapore, August 7. REUTERS/Mai Nguyen    
Close
17 / 75
The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, August 10. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, August 10.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, August 10.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Close
18 / 75
People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, China, August 14. &nbsp; REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp;

People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, China, August 14.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter  

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, China, August 14.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter  
Close
19 / 75
Students wearing white ribbons on their hair and wrists make the three-finger salute to show support for the student-led democracy movement outside the Education Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand, August 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Students wearing white ribbons on their hair and wrists make the three-finger salute to show support for the student-led democracy movement outside the Education Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand, August 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Students wearing white ribbons on their hair and wrists make the three-finger salute to show support for the student-led democracy movement outside the Education Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand, August 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 75
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Close
21 / 75
Elephants are seen as they cross lake Kioko in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 11. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Elephants are seen as they cross lake Kioko in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 11. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Elephants are seen as they cross lake Kioko in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 11. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
Close
22 / 75
A woman hugs her dog at the village of Bourtzi, following flash floods on the island of Evia, Greece, August 9. Sotiris Dimitropoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

A woman hugs her dog at the village of Bourtzi, following flash floods on the island of Evia, Greece, August 9. Sotiris Dimitropoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A woman hugs her dog at the village of Bourtzi, following flash floods on the island of Evia, Greece, August 9. Sotiris Dimitropoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
Close
23 / 75
Anthony Mmesoma Madu, an 11-year-old ballet dancer, poses during a rehearsal with other students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture taken July 27. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Anthony Mmesoma Madu, an 11-year-old ballet dancer, poses during a rehearsal with other students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture taken July 27. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Anthony Mmesoma Madu, an 11-year-old ballet dancer, poses during a rehearsal with other students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture taken July 27. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Close
24 / 75
A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy wipes her eye as she listens in to the third day of victim impact statements while guarding Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, in Sacramento, California, August 20. &nbsp;Santiago Mejia/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy wipes her eye as she listens in to the third day of victim impact statements while guarding Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, in Sacramento, California, August 20.  Santiago...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy wipes her eye as she listens in to the third day of victim impact statements while guarding Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, in Sacramento, California, August 20.  Santiago Mejia/Pool via REUTERS    
Close
25 / 75
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
26 / 75
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 28. Abe said he was resigning because of poor health, ending a tenure as the country’s longest-serving prime minister. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 28. Abe said he was resigning because of poor health, ending a tenure as the country’s longest-serving prime...more

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 28. Abe said he was resigning because of poor health, ending a tenure as the country’s longest-serving prime minister. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS  
Close
27 / 75
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily is detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong, August 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily is detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong, August 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily is detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong, August 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
28 / 75
An injured man is pictured under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 4. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir &nbsp; &nbsp;

An injured man is pictured under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 4. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir    

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
An injured man is pictured under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 4. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir    
Close
29 / 75
Trees are illuminated by a burning fire below during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Trees are illuminated by a burning fire below during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Trees are illuminated by a burning fire below during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
30 / 75
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display which causes the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California, August 17. REUTERS/David Becker &nbsp; &nbsp;

Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display which causes the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display which causes the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California, August 17. REUTERS/David Becker    
Close
31 / 75
An aerial view shows beach-goers standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp; &nbsp;

An aerial view shows beach-goers standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
An aerial view shows beach-goers standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad    
Close
32 / 75
People search for victims after floods in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, Afghanistan August 27. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail &nbsp;

People search for victims after floods in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, Afghanistan August 27. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
People search for victims after floods in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, Afghanistan August 27. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail  
Close
33 / 75
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
34 / 75
Men push a truck through a flooded road during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 25. &nbsp;REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro &nbsp; &nbsp;

Men push a truck through a flooded road during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 25.  REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro    

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Men push a truck through a flooded road during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 25.  REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro    
Close
35 / 75
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10. French Army command/via REUTERS

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10. French Army command/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10. French Army command/via REUTERS
Close
36 / 75
Letetra Wideman and Zanetia Blake, sisters of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times in the back by a police officer, embrace during a news conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 25. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen &nbsp;

Letetra Wideman and Zanetia Blake, sisters of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times in the back by a police officer, embrace during a news conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 25. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Letetra Wideman and Zanetia Blake, sisters of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times in the back by a police officer, embrace during a news conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 25. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen  
Close
37 / 75
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs during a protest in Washington, August 27. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs during a protest in Washington, August 27. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly  

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs during a protest in Washington, August 27. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly  
Close
38 / 75
David Collie who was shot by police lays beside his mother, Pam McCloud, during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Picture taken September 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

David Collie who was shot by police lays beside his mother, Pam McCloud, during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Picture taken September 27.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
David Collie who was shot by police lays beside his mother, Pam McCloud, during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Picture taken September 27.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
39 / 75
Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
40 / 75
A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to an injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, who lies on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9. Zaichkin who was reported to have died during bloody clashes with police after the presidential election told Reuters he had survived a brutal police beating. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko &nbsp;

A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to an injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, who lies on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9. Zaichkin who was reported to have died during...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to an injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, who lies on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9. Zaichkin who was reported to have died during bloody clashes with police after the presidential election told Reuters he had survived a brutal police beating. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko  
Close
41 / 75
Members of internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65, &nbsp;Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wear traditional Chinese dresses as they walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central Business District area, August 13. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Members of internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65,  Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wear traditional Chinese dresses as they walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Members of internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65,  Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wear traditional Chinese dresses as they walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central Business District area, August 13. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
42 / 75
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra &nbsp;

A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra  
Close
43 / 75
Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-storey building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-storey building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-storey building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
44 / 75
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota as racial justice protests continue across the country August 14. . Brandon Bell/via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota as racial justice protests continue across the country August 14. . Brandon Bell/via REUTERS    

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota as racial justice protests continue across the country August 14. . Brandon Bell/via REUTERS    
Close
45 / 75
Nguyen Van Chien, 92, sits for a portrait to show his 5-meter long hair which, according to him, has not been cut for nearly 80 years, at his home in Tien Giang province, Vietnam , August 21. REUTERS/Yen Duong &nbsp;

Nguyen Van Chien, 92, sits for a portrait to show his 5-meter long hair which, according to him, has not been cut for nearly 80 years, at his home in Tien Giang province, Vietnam , August 21. REUTERS/Yen Duong  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Nguyen Van Chien, 92, sits for a portrait to show his 5-meter long hair which, according to him, has not been cut for nearly 80 years, at his home in Tien Giang province, Vietnam , August 21. REUTERS/Yen Duong  
Close
46 / 75
A man throws a stone at a police armoued vehicle during a protest demanding the police account for the death of the teenage boy who was allegedly shot by the police the previous night in Eldorado park, outside Johannesburg, South Africa, August 27. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man throws a stone at a police armoued vehicle during a protest demanding the police account for the death of the teenage boy who was allegedly shot by the police the previous night in Eldorado park, outside Johannesburg, South Africa, August 27. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A man throws a stone at a police armoued vehicle during a protest demanding the police account for the death of the teenage boy who was allegedly shot by the police the previous night in Eldorado park, outside Johannesburg, South Africa, August 27. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko    
Close
47 / 75
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China,. Picture taken July 23. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp;

A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China,. Picture taken July 23. REUTERS/Aly Song  

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China,. Picture taken July 23. REUTERS/Aly Song  
Close
48 / 75
People wearing face masks react during a funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field, in Cali, Colombia, August 14. REUTERS/Juan Bautista Diaz

People wearing face masks react during a funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field, in Cali, Colombia, August 14. REUTERS/Juan Bautista Diaz

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
People wearing face masks react during a funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field, in Cali, Colombia, August 14. REUTERS/Juan Bautista Diaz
Close
49 / 75
Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests that have been ignited by a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani &nbsp; &nbsp;

Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests that have been ignited by a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani    

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests that have been ignited by a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani    
Close
50 / 75
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
51 / 75
Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, wears a traditional laurel wreath awarded to Italian students when they graduate, as he attends his graduation day after completing his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at the University of Palermo, in Palermo, Italy. "I said, 'that's it, now or never,' and so in 2017, I decided to enroll," Paterno said. "I understood that it was a little late to get a three-year degree but I said to myself 'let's see if I can do it'." Picture taken July 29. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane &nbsp;

Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, wears a traditional laurel wreath awarded to Italian students when they graduate, as he attends his graduation day after completing his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at the University of...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, wears a traditional laurel wreath awarded to Italian students when they graduate, as he attends his graduation day after completing his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at the University of Palermo, in Palermo, Italy. "I said, 'that's it, now or never,' and so in 2017, I decided to enroll," Paterno said. "I understood that it was a little late to get a three-year degree but I said to myself 'let's see if I can do it'." Picture taken July 29. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane  
Close
52 / 75
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
53 / 75
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp; &nbsp;

An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage    

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage    
Close
54 / 75
A protester watches from Constitution Avenue as Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument in Washington, August 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

A protester watches from Constitution Avenue as Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument in Washington, August 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A protester watches from Constitution Avenue as Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument in Washington, August 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Close
55 / 75
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee for re-election, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee for re-election, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 24....more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee for re-election, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Close
56 / 75
A woman with her hands tied takes part in a human chain in front of the Church of Saints Simon and Helena during a rally against presidential election results, at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 27. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko &nbsp;

A woman with her hands tied takes part in a human chain in front of the Church of Saints Simon and Helena during a rally against presidential election results, at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 27. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A woman with her hands tied takes part in a human chain in front of the Church of Saints Simon and Helena during a rally against presidential election results, at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 27. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko  
Close
57 / 75
Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen &nbsp;

Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen  
Close
58 / 75
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 13. REUTERS/Luc Gnago &nbsp; &nbsp;

Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 13. REUTERS/Luc Gnago    

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 13. REUTERS/Luc Gnago    
Close
59 / 75
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, August 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem &nbsp;

A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, August 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, August 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem  
Close
60 / 75
Mounted police separate demonstrators against racial injustice from a counter-protester near the site of the Democratic National Convention, which is mostly virtual, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Mounted police separate demonstrators against racial injustice from a counter-protester near the site of the Democratic National Convention, which is mostly virtual, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder    

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Mounted police separate demonstrators against racial injustice from a counter-protester near the site of the Democratic National Convention, which is mostly virtual, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Close
61 / 75
A body of a militant is seen at the scene of an attack at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 17. REUTERS/Feisal Omar &nbsp;

A body of a militant is seen at the scene of an attack at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 17. REUTERS/Feisal Omar  

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A body of a militant is seen at the scene of an attack at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 17. REUTERS/Feisal Omar  
Close
62 / 75
A fire burns as back burning is used to create a firebreak to stop the progress of a fire at a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

A fire burns as back burning is used to create a firebreak to stop the progress of a fire at a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A fire burns as back burning is used to create a firebreak to stop the progress of a fire at a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    
Close
63 / 75
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as the casket of his late brother, Robert Trump, is carried following a private memorial service at the White House in Washington, August 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as the casket of his late brother, Robert Trump, is carried following a private memorial service at the White House in Washington, August 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as the casket of his late brother, Robert Trump, is carried following a private memorial service at the White House in Washington, August 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
64 / 75
A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in Tuesday's blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5. REUTERS/Aziz Taher &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in Tuesday's blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5. REUTERS/Aziz Taher    

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in Tuesday's blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5. REUTERS/Aziz Taher    
Close
65 / 75
Republic of Singapore Airforce jets fly past during National Day celebrations in Singapore, August 9. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Singapore Airforce jets fly past during National Day celebrations in Singapore, August 9. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Republic of Singapore Airforce jets fly past during National Day celebrations in Singapore, August 9. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
66 / 75
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden celebrate in front of fireworks after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden celebrate in front of fireworks after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden celebrate in front of fireworks after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
67 / 75
Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis &nbsp;

Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis  
Close
68 / 75
Golf fans peer through a chain-link fence to catch a glimpse of the action at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, where spectators are not permitted due to the pandemic, August 7. &nbsp; REUTERS/Rory Carroll &nbsp;

Golf fans peer through a chain-link fence to catch a glimpse of the action at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, where spectators are not permitted due to the pandemic, August 7.   REUTERS/Rory Carroll  

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Golf fans peer through a chain-link fence to catch a glimpse of the action at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, where spectators are not permitted due to the pandemic, August 7.   REUTERS/Rory Carroll  
Close
69 / 75
A person swims by a swan in The Serpentine in Hyde Park, London, August 8. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A person swims by a swan in The Serpentine in Hyde Park, London, August 8. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A person swims by a swan in The Serpentine in Hyde Park, London, August 8. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
70 / 75
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China August 10. REUTER/Aly Song &nbsp;

Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China August 10. REUTER/Aly Song  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China August 10. REUTER/Aly Song  
Close
71 / 75
A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag in front of riot police during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp; &nbsp;

A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag in front of riot police during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic    

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag in front of riot police during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic    
Close
72 / 75
United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
73 / 75
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas &nbsp; &nbsp;

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas    

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas    
Close
74 / 75
Lebanese army members walk near the damaged grain silo at the site of the blast at Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir &nbsp; &nbsp;

Lebanese army members walk near the damaged grain silo at the site of the blast at Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir    

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Lebanese army members walk near the damaged grain silo at the site of the blast at Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir    
Close
75 / 75
View Again
View Next
Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets

Next Slideshows

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets

Tens of thousands of protesters streamed into central Minsk to keep up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign after winning an election his...

3:31pm EDT
Best of MTV VMAs

Best of MTV VMAs

Highlights from the virtual MTV Video Music Awards.

11:12am EDT
What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s

What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s

Images from across America's national parks during the 1950s.

10:48am EDT
Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.

10:32am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets

Tens of thousands of protesters streamed into central Minsk to keep up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign after winning an election his opponents say was rigged.

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of the August.

Best of MTV VMAs

Best of MTV VMAs

Highlights from the virtual MTV Video Music Awards.

What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s

What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s

Images from across America's national parks during the 1950s.

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.

38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules

38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules

Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin despite police efforts to disperse the crowds due to the risk of Covid-19 contagion.

Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020

Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020

Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Laura caused less mayhem than forecasts predicted - but officials said it would take days to assess the damage.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast