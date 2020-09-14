Pictures of the month: August
A large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus is pictured next to demonstrators forming a heart during a protest against the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, August 16. REUTERS/David W Cerny ...more
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque ...more
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, in Wuhan, following the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, August 15. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee on the final night of...more
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli soldiers during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 28. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A protester holds a Black Lives Matter flag as he wades into the waters of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as demonstrators gather for the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in support of racial justice in Washington, August 28....more
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence...more
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia, August 22. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Vietnamese woman carries a stuffed animal while boarding a repatriation flight from Singapore to Vietnam, at Changi airport, Singapore, August 7. REUTERS/Mai Nguyen
The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, August 10. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, China, August 14. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Students wearing white ribbons on their hair and wrists make the three-finger salute to show support for the student-led democracy movement outside the Education Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand, August 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Elephants are seen as they cross lake Kioko in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 11. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman hugs her dog at the village of Bourtzi, following flash floods on the island of Evia, Greece, August 9. Sotiris Dimitropoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
Anthony Mmesoma Madu, an 11-year-old ballet dancer, poses during a rehearsal with other students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture taken July 27. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy wipes her eye as she listens in to the third day of victim impact statements while guarding Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, in Sacramento, California, August 20. Santiago...more
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in...more
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 28. Abe said he was resigning because of poor health, ending a tenure as the country’s longest-serving prime...more
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily is detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong, August 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An injured man is pictured under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 4. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Trees are illuminated by a burning fire below during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display which causes the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace...more
An aerial view shows beach-goers standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People search for victims after floods in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, Afghanistan August 27. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Men push a truck through a flooded road during monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10. French Army command/via REUTERS
Letetra Wideman and Zanetia Blake, sisters of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times in the back by a police officer, embrace during a news conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 25. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs during a protest in Washington, August 27. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
David Collie who was shot by police lays beside his mother, Pam McCloud, during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Picture taken September 27. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe....more
A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to an injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, who lies on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9. Zaichkin who was reported to have died during...more
Members of internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65, Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wear traditional Chinese dresses as they walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central...more
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-storey building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Stringer
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota as racial justice protests continue across the country August 14. . Brandon Bell/via REUTERS
Nguyen Van Chien, 92, sits for a portrait to show his 5-meter long hair which, according to him, has not been cut for nearly 80 years, at his home in Tien Giang province, Vietnam , August 21. REUTERS/Yen Duong
A man throws a stone at a police armoued vehicle during a protest demanding the police account for the death of the teenage boy who was allegedly shot by the police the previous night in Eldorado park, outside Johannesburg, South Africa, August 27. ...more
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China,. Picture taken July 23. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks react during a funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field, in Cali, Colombia, August 14. REUTERS/Juan Bautista Diaz
Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests that have been ignited by a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final...more
Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, wears a traditional laurel wreath awarded to Italian students when they graduate, as he attends his graduation day after completing his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at the University of...more
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A protester watches from Constitution Avenue as Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument in Washington, August 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee for re-election, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 24....more
A woman with her hands tied takes part in a human chain in front of the Church of Saints Simon and Helena during a rally against presidential election results, at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 27. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24....more
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 13. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, August 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mounted police separate demonstrators against racial injustice from a counter-protester near the site of the Democratic National Convention, which is mostly virtual, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A body of a militant is seen at the scene of an attack at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 17. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A fire burns as back burning is used to create a firebreak to stop the progress of a fire at a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as the casket of his late brother, Robert Trump, is carried following a private memorial service at the White House in Washington, August 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in Tuesday's blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Republic of Singapore Airforce jets fly past during National Day celebrations in Singapore, August 9. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden celebrate in front of fireworks after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic...more
Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Golf fans peer through a chain-link fence to catch a glimpse of the action at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, where spectators are not permitted due to the pandemic, August 7. REUTERS/Rory Carroll
A person swims by a swan in The Serpentine in Hyde Park, London, August 8. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China August 10. REUTER/Aly Song
A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag in front of riot police during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. REUTERS/Brian...more
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Lebanese army members walk near the damaged grain silo at the site of the blast at Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
