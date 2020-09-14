Pictures of the month: August

Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, wears a traditional laurel wreath awarded to Italian students when they graduate, as he attends his graduation day after completing his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at the University of Palermo, in Palermo, Italy. "I said, 'that's it, now or never,' and so in 2017, I decided to enroll," Paterno said. "I understood that it was a little late to get a three-year degree but I said to myself 'let's see if I can do it'." Picture taken July 29. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

