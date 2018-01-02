Pictures of the month: December
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah...more
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/David McNew
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in the air, as seen from Santa Monica, California, December 22, 2017. Twitter/Joshua Berson/@bersonphoto/via REUTERS
President Donald Trump holds a space astronaut toy as he participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive at the White House in Washington, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Edelia Carthan stands in silent protest with a confederate flag sticker covering her mouth during the official opening ceremony for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died on December 4, 2017. Aziz, whose family...more
Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West...more
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against the Bolivian government's new healthcare policies in La Paz, Bolivia December 27, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Republican candidate for Senate Judge Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant, Alabama, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People stand on a roof of a home illuminated with Christmas lights to watch wildfire on a hillside burn during the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara county near Carpinteria, California, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
A crew member of MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, carries a migrant baby before passing it to crew members of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans...more
A man dressed as a panda rests and smokes in between posing for pictures with tourists in central Kiev, Ukraine December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron and into an adjacent building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media, at Malta International Airport in Luqa,...more
Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 5, 2017. Roshid Jan, who...more
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and not breathing after an opioid overdose on a sidewalk in the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sixty-day-old Nadia Ahmad Sabri, who suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at a malnutrition treatment center in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, Yemen December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla holds a Molotov cocktail during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election at Villanueva neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard...more
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles, California, December 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed on a bridge over interstate highway I-5 in DuPont, Washington, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Ballerinas of Municipal Theatre ballet school prepare backstage before a rehearsal for their year-end performance, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, Getxo, near Bilbao, Spain, December 30, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
