Wed Jan 2, 2019

Pictures of the month: December

A woman is sprayed with teargas by the riot police officer during a 'yellow vests' protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman is sprayed with teargas by the riot police officer during a 'yellow vests' protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, December 08, 2018
A woman is sprayed with teargas by the riot police officer during a 'yellow vests' protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, greets head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London, December 18. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, greets head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London, December 18. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, greets head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London, December 18. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, December 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, December 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Saturday, December 01, 2018
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, December 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 17. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 17. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, December 17, 2018
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 17. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Nine-year-old Juice looks at its two-month-old clone at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing, November 26. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Nine-year-old Juice looks at its two-month-old clone at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing, November 26. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, December 17, 2018
Nine-year-old Juice looks at its two-month-old clone at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing, November 26. REUTERS/Jason Lee
COP24 President Michal Kurtyka reacts during a final session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, December 15. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

COP24 President Michal Kurtyka reacts during a final session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, December 15. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Saturday, December 15, 2018
COP24 President Michal Kurtyka reacts during a final session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, December 15. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, December 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, December 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, December 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, December 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan

A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan

Sunday, December 23, 2018
A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan
Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile, December 17. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile, December 17. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Monday, December 17, 2018
Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile, December 17. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya, December 15. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya, December 15. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Saturday, December 15, 2018
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya, December 15. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet to protect from the cold, on a winter day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, December 13. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet to protect from the cold, on a winter day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, December 13. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, December 13, 2018
Children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet to protect from the cold, on a winter day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, December 13. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Former U.S. President George W. Bush follows a military honor guard as they carry the casket of his father U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, December 5. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former U.S. President George W. Bush follows a military honor guard as they carry the casket of his father U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, December 5. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former U.S. President George W. Bush follows a military honor guard as they carry the casket of his father U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, December 5. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman sits as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman sits as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sunday, December 30, 2018
A woman sits as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man wearing a storm trooper costume holds a sketchbook belonging to costume designer John Mollo, and showing illustrations for Star Wars costumes, during a photo-call ahead of an auction at Bonhams in central London, December 6. REUTERS/ Toby Melville

A man wearing a storm trooper costume holds a sketchbook belonging to costume designer John Mollo, and showing illustrations for Star Wars costumes, during a photo-call ahead of an auction at Bonhams in central London, December 6. REUTERS/ Toby Melville

Thursday, December 06, 2018
A man wearing a storm trooper costume holds a sketchbook belonging to costume designer John Mollo, and showing illustrations for Star Wars costumes, during a photo-call ahead of an auction at Bonhams in central London, December 6. REUTERS/ Toby Melville
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, December 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, December 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sunday, December 16, 2018
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, December 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstrators shout at each other opposite the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, central London, December 11. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstrators shout at each other opposite the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, central London, December 11. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstrators shout at each other opposite the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, central London, December 11. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
(L-R) Adriel, 6, Matheus 6, and Rian, 5, look at her classmate Michelly as they play during class at Sao Jose school in Morro Do Veridiano, Belagua Municipality, Maranhao state, Brazil. Picture taken October 10. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

(L-R) Adriel, 6, Matheus 6, and Rian, 5, look at her classmate Michelly as they play during class at Sao Jose school in Morro Do Veridiano, Belagua Municipality, Maranhao state, Brazil. Picture taken October 10. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, December 05, 2018
(L-R) Adriel, 6, Matheus 6, and Rian, 5, look at her classmate Michelly as they play during class at Sao Jose school in Morro Do Veridiano, Belagua Municipality, Maranhao state, Brazil. Picture taken October 10. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, puts a Christmas tree by her tent at the temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 18. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, puts a Christmas tree by her tent at the temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 18. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, puts a Christmas tree by her tent at the temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 18. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Snow covers the roofs of the so-called "Alter Flecken" (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen, Germany, December 16. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Snow covers the roofs of the so-called "Alter Flecken" (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen, Germany, December 16. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Sunday, December 16, 2018
Snow covers the roofs of the so-called "Alter Flecken" (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen, Germany, December 16. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in Manhattan, December 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in Manhattan, December 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in Manhattan, December 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano for sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants in sanctuary along Thailand-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, December 9. Paul has been playing piano for elephants as a volunteer for almost ten years. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano for sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants in sanctuary along Thailand-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, December 9. Paul has been playing piano for elephants as a volunteer for almost ten years. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Sunday, December 09, 2018
British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano for sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants in sanctuary along Thailand-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, December 9. Paul has been playing piano for elephants as a volunteer for almost ten years. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican, December 12. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican, December 12. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican, December 12. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Borussia Dortmund fans with flares during their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf, December 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Borussia Dortmund fans with flares during their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf, December 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Borussia Dortmund fans with flares during their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf, December 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after being elected as the party leader during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany, December 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after being elected as the party leader during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany, December 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, December 07, 2018
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after being elected as the party leader during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany, December 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before taking part in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Dorking, Britain, December 26. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before taking part in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Dorking, Britain, December 26. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before taking part in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Dorking, Britain, December 26. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, who decorates a 57-metre-high Christmas tree in a park on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 17. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, who decorates a 57-metre-high Christmas tree in a park on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 17. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, December 17, 2018
An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, who decorates a 57-metre-high Christmas tree in a park on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 17. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Li Wenzu, the wife of prominent Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, has her head shaved in protest over the government's treatment of her husband in Beijing, December 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Li Wenzu, the wife of prominent Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, has her head shaved in protest over the government's treatment of her husband in Beijing, December 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, December 17, 2018
Li Wenzu, the wife of prominent Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, has her head shaved in protest over the government's treatment of her husband in Beijing, December 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, December 18. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, December 18. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, December 18. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A girl looks at An Hui (L) and his partner Ye Jianbin walking with their sons, An Zhizhong, An Zhiya and An Zhifei at a residential community in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. The triplets were conceived with the help of a German egg donor. Picture taken September 17. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A girl looks at An Hui (L) and his partner Ye Jianbin walking with their sons, An Zhizhong, An Zhiya and An Zhifei at a residential community in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. The triplets were conceived with the help of a German egg donor. Picture taken September 17. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, December 20, 2018
A girl looks at An Hui (L) and his partner Ye Jianbin walking with their sons, An Zhizhong, An Zhiya and An Zhifei at a residential community in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. The triplets were conceived with the help of a German egg donor. Picture taken September 17. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A winter swimmer swims in a frozen river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, December 6. REUTERS/Stringer

A winter swimmer swims in a frozen river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, December 6. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 06, 2018
A winter swimmer swims in a frozen river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, December 6. REUTERS/Stringer
Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round in Tokyo, December 31. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round in Tokyo, December 31. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, December 31, 2018
Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round in Tokyo, December 31. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man rides a rickshaw on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man rides a rickshaw on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A man rides a rickshaw on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An illegal cassiterite mine is seen during an operation conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, in national parks near Novo Progresso, southeast of Para state, Brazil. Picture taken November 4. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An illegal cassiterite mine is seen during an operation conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, in national parks near Novo Progresso, southeast of Para state, Brazil. Picture taken November 4. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, December 11, 2018
An illegal cassiterite mine is seen during an operation conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, in national parks near Novo Progresso, southeast of Para state, Brazil. Picture taken November 4. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Friends and family gather around the coffin of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala, December 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friends and family gather around the coffin of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala, December 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Friends and family gather around the coffin of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala, December 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers search for victims among rubble of a destroyed beach front hotel which was hit by a tsunami in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Police officers search for victims among rubble of a destroyed beach front hotel which was hit by a tsunami in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 24, 2018
Police officers search for victims among rubble of a destroyed beach front hotel which was hit by a tsunami in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Candles burn, as activists gather at a rally, calling for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar, December 12. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw

Candles burn, as activists gather at a rally, calling for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar, December 12. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw

Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Candles burn, as activists gather at a rally, calling for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar, December 12. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw
A mahout ties a chain around the legs of his elephant after bathing it during the annual eight-day long Vrischikolsavam festival, at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi, India, December 5. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A mahout ties a

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A mahout ties a chain around the legs of his elephant after bathing it during the annual eight-day long Vrischikolsavam festival, at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi, India, December 5. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club, who walks into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the New Year and Christmas season, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 30. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club, who walks into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the New Year and Christmas season, in...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club, who walks into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the New Year and Christmas season, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 30. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A sign declares the National Archive is closed due to a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, December 22. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A sign declares the National Archive is closed due to a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, December 22. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
A sign declares the National Archive is closed due to a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, December 22. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The body of a man lies on a highway in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Picture taken May 26. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The body of a man lies on a highway in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Picture taken May 26. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
The body of a man lies on a highway in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Picture taken May 26. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, walk after disembarking a rescue boat at dawn at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, December 9. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, walk after disembarking a rescue boat at dawn at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, December 9. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, December 09, 2018
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, walk after disembarking a rescue boat at dawn at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, December 9. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl walks near her house destroyed in an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen, December 13. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A girl walks near her house destroyed in an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen, December 13. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A girl walks near her house destroyed in an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen, December 13. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Syrian migrant Haidar Darwish performs during a show at Silverfuture club in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken July 8. REUTERS/Alessia Cocca

Syrian migrant Haidar Darwish performs during a show at Silverfuture club in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken July 8. REUTERS/Alessia Cocca

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Syrian migrant Haidar Darwish performs during a show at Silverfuture club in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken July 8. REUTERS/Alessia Cocca
A woman walks her dog on Wall St. during a cold day in New York City, December 13. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman walks her dog on Wall St. during a cold day in New York City, December 13. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A woman walks her dog on Wall St. during a cold day in New York City, December 13. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America traveling to the U.S., is wrapped with a banner depicting the Virgin of Guadalupe in front of a riot police cordon, as migrants try to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico. Picture taken November 25. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America traveling to the U.S., is wrapped with a banner depicting the Virgin of Guadalupe in front of a riot police cordon, as migrants try to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in...more

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America traveling to the U.S., is wrapped with a banner depicting the Virgin of Guadalupe in front of a riot police cordon, as migrants try to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico. Picture taken November 25. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Furniture to be moved sits in the hall outside of U.S. Congressional offices weeks before the end of the current term, as dozens of outgoing and incoming members of Congress move into and out of Washington as votes on a potential federal government shutdown loom, on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Furniture to be moved sits in the hall outside of U.S. Congressional offices weeks before the end of the current term, as dozens of outgoing and incoming members of Congress move into and out of Washington as votes on a potential federal government...more

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Furniture to be moved sits in the hall outside of U.S. Congressional offices weeks before the end of the current term, as dozens of outgoing and incoming members of Congress move into and out of Washington as votes on a potential federal government shutdown loom, on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sargon Slio, 51, a farmer, walks in the damaged church of the Virgin Mary at the village of Tel Nasri, Syria, December 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Sargon Slio, 51, a farmer, walks in the damaged church of the Virgin Mary at the village of Tel Nasri, Syria, December 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Sargon Slio, 51, a farmer, walks in the damaged church of the Virgin Mary at the village of Tel Nasri, Syria, December 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Hamish the polar bear emerges from his frozen muddy pond searching for his red ball in the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland, December 16. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Hamish the polar bear emerges from his frozen muddy pond searching for his red ball in the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland, December 16. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
Hamish the polar bear emerges from his frozen muddy pond searching for his red ball in the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland, December 16. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

A selection of images taken by former Reuters photographer Desmond Boylan, who passed away this week.

12:15pm EST
U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. border agents launched tear gas into Mexico early on Tuesday to deter a group of migrants that one official called "a violent mob" from crossing over from...

8:00am EST
Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Jan 01 2019
Ringing in 2019

Ringing in 2019

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2019.

Jan 01 2019

