Pictures of the month: December
A woman is sprayed with teargas by the riot police officer during a 'yellow vests' protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, greets head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London, December 18. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, December 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 17. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Nine-year-old Juice looks at its two-month-old clone at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing, November 26. REUTERS/Jason Lee
COP24 President Michal Kurtyka reacts during a final session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, December 15. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, December 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan
Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile, December 17....more
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana,...more
Children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet to protect from the cold, on a winter day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, December 13. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Former U.S. President George W. Bush follows a military honor guard as they carry the casket of his father U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, December 5. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman sits as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man wearing a storm trooper costume holds a sketchbook belonging to costume designer John Mollo, and showing illustrations for Star Wars costumes, during a photo-call ahead of an auction at Bonhams in central London, December 6. REUTERS/ Toby...more
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, December 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstrators shout at each other opposite the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, central London, December 11. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
(L-R) Adriel, 6, Matheus 6, and Rian, 5, look at her classmate Michelly as they play during class at Sao Jose school in Morro Do Veridiano, Belagua Municipality, Maranhao state, Brazil. Picture taken October 10. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, puts a Christmas tree by her tent at the temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 18. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Snow covers the roofs of the so-called "Alter Flecken" (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen,...more
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in Manhattan, December 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano for sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants in sanctuary along Thailand-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, December 9. Paul has been playing piano for elephants as a volunteer for almost ten years....more
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican, December 12. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4. ...more
Borussia Dortmund fans with flares during their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf, December 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after being elected as the party leader during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany, December 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before taking part in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Dorking, Britain, December 26. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, who decorates a 57-metre-high Christmas tree in a park on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 17. REUTERS/Ilya...more
Li Wenzu, the wife of prominent Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, has her head shaved in protest over the government's treatment of her husband in Beijing, December 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, December 18. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A girl looks at An Hui (L) and his partner Ye Jianbin walking with their sons, An Zhizhong, An Zhiya and An Zhifei at a residential community in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. The triplets were conceived with the help of a German egg donor....more
A winter swimmer swims in a frozen river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, December 6. REUTERS/Stringer
Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round in Tokyo, December 31. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man rides a rickshaw on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An illegal cassiterite mine is seen during an operation conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, in national parks near Novo Progresso, southeast of Para state, Brazil. Picture...more
Friends and family gather around the coffin of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during...more
Police officers search for victims among rubble of a destroyed beach front hotel which was hit by a tsunami in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Candles burn, as activists gather at a rally, calling for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar, December 12. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw
A mahout ties a chain around the legs of his elephant after bathing it during the annual eight-day long Vrischikolsavam festival, at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi, India, December 5. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club, who walks into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the New Year and Christmas season, in...more
A sign declares the National Archive is closed due to a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, December 22. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The body of a man lies on a highway in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Picture taken May 26. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, walk after disembarking a rescue boat at dawn at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, December 9. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl walks near her house destroyed in an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen, December 13. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Syrian migrant Haidar Darwish performs during a show at Silverfuture club in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken July 8. REUTERS/Alessia Cocca
A woman walks her dog on Wall St. during a cold day in New York City, December 13. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America traveling to the U.S., is wrapped with a banner depicting the Virgin of Guadalupe in front of a riot police cordon, as migrants try to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in...more
Furniture to be moved sits in the hall outside of U.S. Congressional offices weeks before the end of the current term, as dozens of outgoing and incoming members of Congress move into and out of Washington as votes on a potential federal government...more
Sargon Slio, 51, a farmer, walks in the damaged church of the Virgin Mary at the village of Tel Nasri, Syria, December 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Hamish the polar bear emerges from his frozen muddy pond searching for his red ball in the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland, December 16. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
