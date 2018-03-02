Edition:
Pictures of the month: February

A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, February 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Joe Zevuloni mourns in front of a cross placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes in the freestyle slopestyle at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 17. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Randall Margraves (L) lunges at Larry Nassar,(wearing orange) a former team USA Gymnastics doctor, who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan, February 2. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, February 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Patrick Burgener of Switzerland competes in the snowboarding halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria, February 14. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
President Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House, February 21. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, February 19. Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 21. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Dom Parsons of Britain trains for the skeleton at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 13. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Michela Moioli of Italy reacts during the snowboarding cross finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 16. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show during London Fashion Week, February 20. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Han Tianyu of China and Seo Yi-ra of South Korea crash during the short track speed skating 500m quarterfinal at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 22. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A man stands near a part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, February 11. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 25. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Kelsey Serwa of Canada, Brittany Phelan of Canada, Sanna Luedi of Switzerland and Alizee Baron of France compete in the freestyle ski cross finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week, February 11. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the Cobra Gold 2018 (CG18) joint military exercise, at a military base in Chonburi province, Thailand, February 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A view shows an empty classroom at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of schoolgirls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria, February 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Clemens Millauer of Austria in the snow during the snowboarding big air qualifications at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 20. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, February 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Dawid Kubacki of Poland competes in the normal hill ski jumping at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 10. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film Black Panther in Atlanta, Georgia, February 21. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, February 4. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Maxime Laheurte of France competes in the nordic combined events at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 20. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Drum queen Sabrina Sato from Vila Isabel Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 11. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after winning the snowboarding halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 19. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Xu Mengtao of China crashes during the aerials finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 16. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 8. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the individual ski jumping at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 10. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a colorful flour war, a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece, February 19. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 9. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Ana Bucik of Slovenia (L) and Frida Hansdotter of Sweden compete in the alpine skiing team event at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan, February 9. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers of Mexico competes in the giant slalom at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Members of the First Nation Indigenous Warriors patrol Winnipeg's North End in Manitoba, Canada. The First Nation Indigenous Warriors often patrol the area in the hopes that their presence will prevent crime and inspire others in the community to join them. REUTERS/Zachary Prong

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Michela Moioli of Italy leads in the snowboard cross at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 16. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia, February 7. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after returning to the White House, February 1. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Athletes compete in the speed skating mass start final at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 24. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
