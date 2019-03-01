Edition:
Pictures of the month: February

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 23. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in a destroyed house near their position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, February 4. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reacts as ink is thrown at him by members of the opposition during parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania, February 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Indian soldiers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force helicopter after it crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir, February 27. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, flashes a victory gesture as he departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District Court in Washington, February 1. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2019
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand, February 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A police officer prepares for the execution of Wadah Refat, 28, and Mohamed Khaled, 31, who were convicted of raping a twelve-years-old boy in Aden, Yemen, February 7. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Supporters of Idrissa Seck, presidential candidate of the coalition Idy 2019, are seen in a 'car rapide' before his final rally campaign in Dakar, Senegal, February 22. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Basketball teammates gather around the coffin of Marco Pimentel, who was murdered by suspected gang members along with his mother and three other relatives of Omar Pimentel, a member of the coaching staff of first division soccer team Sonsonate, in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, February 9. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, February 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Migrants get a ride in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, February 2. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A girl draws water from a fountain a day after the postponement of the presidential election in Kano, Nigeria, February 17. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Miguel Hurtado, 36, who says he was sexually abused at the age of 16 by a Benedictine monk from Montserrat Abbey in Catalonia, poses for a portrait in Madrid, Spain. "For me, the worst part were not the abuses, but the Church covering it up," Hurtado said. Picture taken January 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Rami Malek, winner of the Best Actor award for "Bohemian Rhapsody," opens a bottle of champagne at the Oscars Governors Ball following the Academy Awards, February 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, February 27. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Jussie Smollett exits Cook County Department of Corrections after posting bail in Chicago, Illinois, February 21. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
People perform fire dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival on the last day of Lunar New Year celebrations in Meizhou, Guangdong province, China, February 19. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A couple poses for a wedding photo shoot amid snowfall at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, February 12. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A view of a scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 20. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, February 11. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, February 3. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Carolina (C), daughter of Orfa, a migrant from Honduras, sits with friend Jefferson and younger sister Rachel on Christmas Eve inside her family's trailer in Texico, New Mexico. Picture taken December 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Vehicles are stuck as Muslims perform Friday prayer on the road during the Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Offset and Cardi B arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
An Afghan boy jumps from the remains of a Soviet-era tank on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, February 15. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Graves that were desecrated with swastikas are seen at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Winter outdoor sports enthusiast Olesya Ushakova poses in front of her acquaintance (not pictured) while throwing hot water into subzero air as she participates in the "Dubak Challenge", a social media trend translating to an intense cold challenge that is recently popular in Russia, during sunset outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, February 8. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Yaneidi Guzman, 38, poses for a picture at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17. Guzman has lost a third of her weight over the past three years as Venezuela's economic collapse made food unaffordable and she now hopes the opposition will succeed in bringing urgently needed foreign aid. She is one of many Venezuelans suffering from malnutrition. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen with students in Caracas, February 11. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A fire is seen burning on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain, February 27. REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India, February 25. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A model presents a creation adorned with images of Queen Elizabeth during the pushBUTTON show at London Fashion Week, February 19. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
People walk during a march from the city of Aqaba south of the capital, demanding more employment opportunities, on the highway near Amman, Jordan, February 20. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
A five-year-old girl poses with her doll as she sits in her wheelchair in the courtyard of the Aberdeen Women's Center, one year after a sexual assault that her family says left her paralyzed, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, February 7. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, February 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
The casket of a man shot dead during anti-government protests lies on the ground as riot police release tear gas to disperse locals residents in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exits a hotel in Manhattan, February 19. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand, February 19. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Iranians burn U.S. flags during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, February 11. Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A man transports a replica of cow on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing 'Kumbh Mela' or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, India, February 13. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wipes away tears as Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) talks about her own experience as a refugee during a news conference to call on Congress to cut funding for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 7. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Sunlight hits the Horsetail Fall, turning it into a 'Firefall', at Yosemite National Park, California, February 18. @davegaiz/davidgaiz.com/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the press at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
