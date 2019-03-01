Pictures of the month: February

Miguel Hurtado, 36, who says he was sexually abused at the age of 16 by a Benedictine monk from Montserrat Abbey in Catalonia, poses for a portrait in Madrid, Spain. "For me, the worst part were not the abuses, but the Church covering it up," Hurtado...more

Miguel Hurtado, 36, who says he was sexually abused at the age of 16 by a Benedictine monk from Montserrat Abbey in Catalonia, poses for a portrait in Madrid, Spain. "For me, the worst part were not the abuses, but the Church covering it up," Hurtado said. Picture taken January 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close