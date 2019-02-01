Pictures of the month: January
A shark said to be 'Deep Blue', one of the largest ever recorded great white sharks, swims off the coast of Hawaii, January 15. @JuanSharks/@OceanRamsey/Juan Oliphant/oneoceandiving.com via REUTERS
People are evacuated by a member of security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, January 15. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers, due to the partial government shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 14. ...more
An ox covered in mud after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil, January 27. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution after declaring himself president during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
An Anti-Brexit demonstrator sits next to a Pro-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London, January 29. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A protester approaches police officers during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, January 20. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chats with Patsy Wardally, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, January 10. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool
Frozen pants stand alone during the polar vortex in Saint Anthony Village, Minnesota, January 30. Pam Metcalf/via REUTERS
A woman rides a horse through flames during the annual 'Luminarias' celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16. REUTERS/Susana...more
TSA worker Ebony Grays wipes away tears after receiving food at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, Illinois, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A migrant reacts as he tries to stop others from climbing into a crowded bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico, January 23. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Residents sit as they clean up their property following floods at a residents area in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, January 25. Antara Foto/Sahrul Manda Tikupadang/ via REUTERS
Large waves crash over a train as it passes through Dawlish in southwest Britain, January 31. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Students wear masks as they wait to be picked up, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled due to worsening air pollution, at a public school in Bangkok, Thailand, January 30. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, January 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, January 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man looks at a car hit by a post after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) point their weapons at migrants as they prepared to cross the border fence illegally, from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An arrested injured man is seen at a hospital following protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Roger Stone reacts as he walks to microphones after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, January 25. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, a 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after being detained along with his father for illegally entering to the U.S, looks into the coffin with the remains...more
Visitors are seen inside a newly opened bookstore in Chongqing, China, January 29. REUTERS/Stringer
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during stage 2 of the Dakar Rally, January 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Ali al Sayed, local Muslim, prays as his wife Mina Liccione, a Catholic Christian, holds their child at their house in Jebel Ali, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 28. While the local laws do not allow Muslims to marry Christians, mixed-faith...more
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he drives past before his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil January 1. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman reacts as senior members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church baptize members during a mass Baptism (Jorodhani) on the beachfront on Southend-on-Sea, Britain. Members of the church travel to Southend-on-Sea from all over the...more
Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, January 12. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Members of a rescue team react upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil, January 28. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Transgender teenager Gabriel Diaz de Tudanca, 17, hangs out with some trans friends at a park in Madrid, Spain, August 3, 2016. Although assigned female at birth, Diaz de Tudanca, now 19, identified as male from early childhood. Reuters photographer...more
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards police during a protest against Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez outside the National Autonomous University of Honduras in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, January 28. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, January 27. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy writes a message on a mock border wall during a protest by anti-Brexit campaigners, Borders Against Brexit in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, January 26. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pope Francis speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, January 27. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 23. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anita bathes his son Romenson Exalus at their house in Boucan Ferdinand, Haiti. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
U.S. workers use machinery to replace the metal sheets of the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, January 9. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C), an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family, accompanied by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland (R) and Saba Abbas, general counsellor of COSTI refugee service agency, arrives at Toronto Pearson...more
An Indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at dead fish near Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil, January 28. REUTERS/Adriano...more
Water flows around ice, formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, as viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 22. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Ricky Martin looks on at Lady Gaga at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A surfer catches a wave as the sun sets through dark clouds at Cardiff State Beach in Cardiff, California, January 9. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Security forces look on while clashing with opposition supporters participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tachira, Venezuela, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during 'Kumbh Mela' or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, January 17. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash during an eruption, as seen from an Indonesian Naval Patrol Boat at Sunda strait in Lampung, Indonesia, January 1. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS
An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 4. REUTERS/Parwiz
PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act during the Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Snow from Winter Storm Gia falls over the White House as the partial government shutdown becomes the longest in U.S. history, in Washington, January 13. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. Picture taken June 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
French climber Alain Robert, also known as 'The French Spiderman', scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 29. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Sarah Silverman walks out on stage blindfolded to present an award at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 13. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon', in Brussels, Belgium, January 21. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Anastasia Vashukevich, Belarusian model and escort, who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is pictured at Chonburi Immigration in...more
Workers shovel snow out of a restaurant after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland, January 11. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man takes a dip in icy water during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany in the settlement of Shimsk in Novgorod region, Russia, January 18. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Models present creations by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show in Paris, January 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Devotees gather near a fire to keep warm as they prepare to take part for the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 21. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A protester uses a fire extinguisher against riot police during clashes outside the parliament building as Greek school teachers demonstrate against government plans to change hiring procedures in the public sector in Athens, Greece, January 14. ...more
Some of the more than 30,000 striking teachers in the Los Angeles public school system march after holding a rally at City Hall in Los Angeles, California, January 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
