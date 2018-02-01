Pictures of the month: January
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24, 2018....more
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, January 14, 2018. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens, Greece, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of Mount Mayon volcano as it erupted anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion show in Paris, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during stage five of the Dakar Rally, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Juan...more
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito, California, January 9, 2018. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida, December 4, 2017. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily...more
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A man gets ready backstage before performing in the 34th Cochin Carnival which is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year at Fort Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kesha (C) is embraced by a multitude of singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Grammy Awards in New York, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Heba Amouri mourns as she holds the body of her two-year-old son Emir al-Bash at a medical center in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia, January 11, 2018....more
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A nurse checks a premature baby in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seliger, Tver region, Russia, January 19, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, November 19, 2017. While she works as a video artist most of her time, Ana has recently started to use her rooftop work space as a...more
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China, January 20, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
A man carries two cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lake Worth, Florida, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rebecca Hickson and Sarah Turnbull pose for photographs after being married in a ceremony in Newcastle, Australia, January 9, 2018. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS
Children pose next to a cardboard cut-out of Thailand's Prime Minster Prayuth Chan-ocha at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, January 8, 2018. Dailynews via REUTERS
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria, January 21, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Rescue workers stand at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima, Peru, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A Houthi arms depot explodes after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skullcap off as he holds a cross during a meeting with youth in Santiago, Chile, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition jumps from a bus after riot police fired teargas canisters to disperse them after his swearing-in ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, January 30, 2018....more
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea, January 25, 2018. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (R) listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action during the 66th Four-hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
