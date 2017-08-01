Edition:
Pictures of the month: July

A British Airways aeroplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July, 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London, Britain July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 104th Tour de France cycling race, 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Tara Tira of the U.S. competes at the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in the women's 20m High Dive Round 1 in Budapest, Hungary, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
President Donald Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York City, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad SEARCH "AWAD GAS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A fullmoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq July 7, 2017. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria July 15, 2017. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
