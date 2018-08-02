Edition:
Pictures of the month: July

A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, July 7. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The peloton passes hay bales on fire during stage 6 of the Tour de France, July 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the World Cup final between France and Croatia, July 15. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Adisalem Abu, reacts as he embraces his twin daughters, after meeting them for the first time in eighteen years, at Asmara International Airport after the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight arrived in Asmara, Eritrea July 18. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A bride poses for photo during a total lunar eclipse from in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex watch Rafael Nadal play Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, July 14. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/Pool

Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas. Abisai was held at Casa Padre while his mother was detained at the Port Isabel detention facility. Photo taken July 14. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece, July 25. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City, July 2. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

France's Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the World Cup, July 15. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Villagers await rescue from their roofs after a hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos, July 24. ABC Laos News/via REUTERS

iPal social robots, designed by AvatarMind, are seen at an assembly plant in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Designed to offer education, care and companionship to children and the elderly, the 3.5-feet tall humanoid robots come in two genders and can tell stories, take photos and deliver educational or promotional content. Picture taken July 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during the Tour de France, July 24. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A girl stands near the burning lamps to keep herself warm as she takes part in the Bol Bom (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, trek about 9 miles toward Pashupatinath temple seeking good health, wealth and happiness. Picture taken July 30. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her Wimbledon women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber, July 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, July 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane flies during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 19. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 24. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A horse stranded on a rooftop after torrential rain, is pictured in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, July 9. @Peace Winds Japan/via REUTERS

Maya Meri, 8, waits at a prosthetic center in Istanbul, Turkey, July 5. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man blocks a road with a burning tire while protesting against electricity cuts in Klipspruit Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 4. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A worker assembles a sex doll at the WMDOLL factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China. The factory has over 200 full-time workers, all dolls are handmade and each requires the cooperation of at least five workers. Photo taken July 11. REUTERS/Aly Song

A Brazil fan reacts after Brazil loss to Belgium during the World Cup quarter-final, July 6. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A Chinese tourist takes a picture in a lavender field in Valensole, France, July 13. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Rescue workers look for missing people in a house damaged by heavy rain in Kumano town, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, July 9. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy, July 2. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, July 3. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Women, clad in burqas, stand in line to cast their ballot at a polling station during general election in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 25. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A boy looks out of a supermarket that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 8. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A migrant, intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, gestures next to a Spanish flag on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, July 22. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Rohingya refugee girl named Amina poses for a photograph as she wears thanaka paste at Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

U.S. President Donald Trump is reflected in a window as he steps off a bus prior to delivering remarks at a showcase of American-made products event at the White House, July 23. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Workers make flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Keep America Great!' 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, July 24. REUTERS/Aly Song

People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland, July 11. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

After being reunited with her mother, Christhel Nohelia Barahona Sanchez, 15, speaks with media at Catholic Charities in San Antonio, Texas, July 26. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Ethiopian Agitu Idea Gudeta, 40, follows her goat herd through the mountain at Valle dei Mocheni near Trento, Italy, July 11. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A girl displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a door of her family shelter in Sanaa, Yemen, July 18. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A blackened landscape is shown from wildfire damage near Keswick, California, July 27. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Children are escorted to the Cayuga Center, which provides foster care and other services to immigrant children separated from their families, in New York City, July 10. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A message printed on a bin is seen at Britain's Brighton Beach as England fans gathered to watch England play Croatia in the World Cup semifinal, July 11. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crashes during stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks out from behind a curtain before U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Veterans of Foreign Wars' 119th VFW national convention in Kansas City, Missouri, July 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Women help a child to cross over to the other house on a wooden plank after flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar, July 24. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A helicopter flies behind the Stonehenge stone circle during sunset in southwest Britain, July 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at the Osan Air Base in South Korea, July 27. U.S. Army/ Sgt. Quince Lanford/via REUTERS

A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 3. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A British Blue cat is lit up by sunlight diffracted through an aquarium at an apartment in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, July 8. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Sinforosa Sancho, 84, takes a walk in the empty village of La Estrella, Spain, May 24, 2018. For more than 30 years, Sinforosa and her husband Juan Martin Colomer have lived alone in the village in Spain's eastern highlands that once had more than 200 inhabitants. "Everyone has gone, we are the fools who have stayed," said Sinforosa. REUTERS/Susana Vera SEARCH "SPAIN DEPOPULATION" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

Ayah (L), 37, and Aisha, 18, wearers of the niqab and members of the group Kvinder I Dialog (Women In Dialogue), sit in a shopping center near Copenhagen, Denmark, July 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

University students react during their arrival at the Metropolitan Cathedral after they were freed after being trapped overnight in Divine Mercy Catholic Church where they took shelter as pro-government gunmen shot at them at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN), in Managua, Nicaragua, July 14. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man splashes in a puddle in Times Square during a heavy midday downpour in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces African migrant in central Mediterranean Sea, July 17. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A sloth called Pancho, hit by a vehicle, is seen after a surgery at the Agroflor animal refuge in Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 25. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

An aerial view shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 25. Antonis Nicolopoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

A plane leaves a vapor trail as it flies past the moon above the town of Gunnedah, New South Wales, Australia, July 21. REUTERS/David Gray

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony during a fireworks display celebrating Independence Day at the White House in Washington, July 4. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

France's Benjamin Mendy celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup, July 15. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

