Pictures of the month: June

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator reacts as he is hit in the face with a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator reacts as he is hit in the face with a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Saudi woman celebrates with her friends as she drives her car in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A Saudi woman celebrates with her friends as she drives her car in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Germany fans react as they watch their World Cup match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany fans react as they watch their World Cup match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Lava flows on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Lava flows on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the French Open final against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the French Open final against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Performers dressed like Stormtroopers dance during "The Empire Strips Back: A Star Wars Burlesque Parody" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Performers dressed like Stormtroopers dance during "The Empire Strips Back: A Star Wars Burlesque Parody" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sheep make their way in front of Hochjochferner glacier in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Sheep make their way in front of Hochjochferner glacier in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The imprint of French President Emmanuel Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's hand after they shook hands during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
The imprint of French President Emmanuel Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's hand after they shook hands during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Plaza building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Evan Frost/MPR News/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Plaza building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Evan Frost/MPR News/via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec. Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec. Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/via REUTERS
Firefighters and rescue workers look for bodies and survivors at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Firefighters and rescue workers look for bodies and survivors at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Tunisia fan reacts after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal against them in the World Cup. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A Tunisia fan reacts after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal against them in the World Cup. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Retired coal miner James Marcum, who has complicated black lung disease, stands for a chest x-ray at the Stone Mountain Health Services in St. Charles, Virginia. Marcum worked at a surface strip mine for 20-25 years, but has not yet been approved for benefits for his black lung disease. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
Retired coal miner James Marcum, who has complicated black lung disease, stands for a chest x-ray at the Stone Mountain Health Services in St. Charles, Virginia. Marcum worked at a surface strip mine for 20-25 years, but has not yet been approved for benefits for his black lung disease. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lela Supiyanti, cries for her daughter, a passenger on the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank in Lake Toba, at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Lela Supiyanti, cries for her daughter, a passenger on the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank in Lake Toba, at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A recent artwork believed to be attributed to British activist-artist Banksy is pictured in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A recent artwork believed to be attributed to British activist-artist Banksy is pictured in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar inside a car during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Nindiri, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar inside a car during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Nindiri, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a gay pride parade promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a gay pride parade promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel check a tranquillized female black rhino before transporting it as part of a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel check a tranquillized female black rhino before transporting it as part of a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal past Sweden's Robin Olsen. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal past Sweden's Robin Olsen. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah reacts as she waits to be registered at an IDPs registration center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah reacts as she waits to be registered at an IDPs registration center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's hardline immigration policy, carries his youngest son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's hardline immigration policy, carries his youngest son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A burned bus is seen during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Tipitapa, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A burned bus is seen during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Tipitapa, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A resident throws water at his house on fire at a residential neighbourhood of an informal settlement, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A resident throws water at his house on fire at a residential neighbourhood of an informal settlement, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Peru fans react during their match against Denmark as they watch the public broadcast in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru fans react during their match against Denmark as they watch the public broadcast in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/via REUTERS
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples
North Koreans watch the displayed local newspapers reporting the summit between the U.S. and North Korea at a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
North Koreans watch the displayed local newspapers reporting the summit between the U.S. and North Korea at a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Schoolchildren play bumper ball, the game involving strapping football players into giant inflatable balls, at a sports facility in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Schoolchildren play bumper ball, the game involving strapping football players into giant inflatable balls, at a sports facility in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Candles representing the slain journalists of Capital Gazette sit on display during a candlelight vigil held near the Capital Gazette, the day after a gunman killed five people inside the newspaper's building in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Candles representing the slain journalists of Capital Gazette sit on display during a candlelight vigil held near the Capital Gazette, the day after a gunman killed five people inside the newspaper's building in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Britain's Prince Charles emerges from a recreation of a potato famine era mud hut on the campus of University College Cork, in Cork, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles emerges from a recreation of a potato famine era mud hut on the campus of University College Cork, in Cork, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives at Ascot racecourse . REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives at Ascot racecourse . REUTERS/Paul Childs
Donald Cerrone in action against Leon Edwards during the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Donald Cerrone in action against Leon Edwards during the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Participants of the Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim are seen in the River Derwent at dawn, in Hobart, Australia. AAP/Rob Blakers/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Participants of the Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim are seen in the River Derwent at dawn, in Hobart, Australia. AAP/Rob Blakers/via REUTERS
Lava illuminates an evacuated house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Lava illuminates an evacuated house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal against Serbia. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal against Serbia. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
People cross a street during heavy rain in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
People cross a street during heavy rain in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Datah village, Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Datah village, Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Mapuche Indian activists fight with riot police inside of a pool in front of the government palace during a protest to demand justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ramon Monroy

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mapuche Indian activists fight with riot police inside of a pool in front of the government palace during a protest to demand justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ramon Monroy
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
