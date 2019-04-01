Pictures of the month: March

Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, talks on the phone while nursing her son Micah at the dinner table in San Antonio, Texas. Hoffmann only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried about this tiny...more

Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, talks on the phone while nursing her son Micah at the dinner table in San Antonio, Texas. Hoffmann only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried about this tiny little new life, you love it so fiercely," she said. "Having more time to feel like you're getting good at this ... I think that could only be a good thing." Picture taken February 6. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

