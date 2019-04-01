Pictures of the month: March
A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 27. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 11. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Aktar, a woman whose husband is missing after Friday's mosque attacks, reacts outside a community center near Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois, March 14. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynsk
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Disabled children cover each other in coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 19. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March 5. ...more
A protester wearing a yellow vest walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement in Paris, France, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actor Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, March 12. REUTERS/Mike...more
Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria, March 19. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Passengers are seen during a blackout at Simon Bolivar international airport in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, March 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Ajour
The body of a victim of the mosque attacks is carried during the burial ceremony at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 20. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Visitors pose for a picture in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Revellers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba, March 26. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, talks on the phone while nursing her son Micah at the dinner table in San Antonio, Texas. Hoffmann only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried about this tiny...more
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, March 6. ...more
Audience members listen as Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, March 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A participant looks at a box 'In case of hard Brexit break glass' containing bags of tea displayed during the 'People's Vote' march in central London, March 23. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties scuffle with police officers during a rally to demand an investigation into the corruption of Ukraine's armed forces officials, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Military band members rehearse ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee
President Trump arrives to speak to workers in front of Army tanks on display at the Lima Army Tank Plant Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, the country's only remaining tank manufacturing plant, in Lima, Ohio, March 20. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People dressed as penguins play at a playground on Rose Monday in Cologne, Germany, March 4. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Women argue with faithfuls of the Evangelical church during a march on International Women's Day at Zocalo square in Mexico City, March 8. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An aerial view of Spencer Dam after a storm triggered historic flooding, near Bristow, Nebraska, March 16. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 22. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome,...more
A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, March 6. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-Brexit protester waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bosko Obradovic, leader of the Dveri political party, reacts between riot police shields, at a protest against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government in front of the presidential building in Belgrade, Serbia, March 17. REUTERS/Marko...more
A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A cruise ship Viking Sky drifts towards land after an engine failure, Hustadvika, Norway March 23. Frank Einar Vatne/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
The 'worm moon', the last Supermoon sighting of 2019, rises over the Empire State Building in New York, as seen from Hoboken in New Jersey, March 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A student sits with her head in her hands as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during a two-day, three-state tour promoting her 'Be Best' initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 4. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 4. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Police forensics officers search the area near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed, at the Saint Neots Play Park in Harold Hill, east London, March 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal, March 15. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Chris Pratt gets slimed while accepting the Best Butt-Kicker award for 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom' at the Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen in a car outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A child walks past debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man holding a New Zealand flag reacts during a burial ceremony for victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 22. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pair of Peregrine Falcons mate while perched on a branch along the Palisades Cliffs above the Hudson River in State Line Lookout Park in Alpine, New Jersey, March 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar
High school students from a Christian school embrace as they give hugs to Muslims waiting for news of their relatives at a community center in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 18. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The seating area of Europe's first underwater restaurant, in Baaly, Norway, March 19. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
Men wait for the water level to drop in a flooded street after heavy rains in Vila Prudente neighbourhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A student cries during a tribute to victims of the shooting at the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Brazil, March 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer
People detained by security forces lie on the street after looting broke out during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria, March 13. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
NYPD Crime Scene investigators work at the scene where reputed New York Mafia Gambino family crime boss Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali was killed outside his home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 18. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Jay-Z kisses Beyonce after winning the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, March 30. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
