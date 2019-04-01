Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 1, 2019 | 4:05pm EDT

Pictures of the month: March

A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
1 / 65
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 27. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 27. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 27. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
2 / 65
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 11. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 11. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 11. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 65
Aktar, a woman whose husband is missing after Friday's mosque attacks, reacts outside a community center near Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Aktar, a woman whose husband is missing after Friday's mosque attacks, reacts outside a community center near Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Aktar, a woman whose husband is missing after Friday's mosque attacks, reacts outside a community center near Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 65
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois, March 14. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynsk

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois, March 14. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynsk

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois, March 14. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynsk
Close
5 / 65
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 65
Disabled children cover each other in coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 19. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Disabled children cover each other in coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 19. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Disabled children cover each other in coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 19. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
7 / 65
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 65
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March 5. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March 5. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March 5. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
9 / 65
A protester wearing a yellow vest walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement in Paris, France, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A protester wearing a yellow vest walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement in Paris, France, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement in Paris, France, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 65
Actor Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, March 12. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, March 12. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Actor Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, March 12. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 65
Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria, March 19. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria, March 19. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria, March 19. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
12 / 65
Passengers are seen during a blackout at Simon Bolivar international airport in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Passengers are seen during a blackout at Simon Bolivar international airport in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Passengers are seen during a blackout at Simon Bolivar international airport in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
13 / 65
A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
14 / 65
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
15 / 65
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, March 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Ajour

Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, March 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Ajour

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, March 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Ajour
Close
16 / 65
The body of a victim of the mosque attacks is carried during the burial ceremony at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 20. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The body of a victim of the mosque attacks is carried during the burial ceremony at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 20. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
The body of a victim of the mosque attacks is carried during the burial ceremony at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 20. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 65
Visitors pose for a picture in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Visitors pose for a picture in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Visitors pose for a picture in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 65
Revellers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Revellers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
19 / 65
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
20 / 65
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba, March 26. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba, March 26. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba, March 26. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Close
21 / 65
Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, talks on the phone while nursing her son Micah at the dinner table in San Antonio, Texas. Hoffmann only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried about this tiny little new life, you love it so fiercely," she said. "Having more time to feel like you're getting good at this ... I think that could only be a good thing." Picture taken February 6. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, talks on the phone while nursing her son Micah at the dinner table in San Antonio, Texas. Hoffmann only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried about this tiny...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, talks on the phone while nursing her son Micah at the dinner table in San Antonio, Texas. Hoffmann only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried about this tiny little new life, you love it so fiercely," she said. "Having more time to feel like you're getting good at this ... I think that could only be a good thing." Picture taken February 6. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
22 / 65
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, March 6. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, March 6. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, March 6. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
23 / 65
Audience members listen as Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, March 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members listen as Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, March 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Audience members listen as Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, March 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 65
A participant looks at a box 'In case of hard Brexit break glass' containing bags of tea displayed during the 'People's Vote' march in central London, March 23. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A participant looks at a box 'In case of hard Brexit break glass' containing bags of tea displayed during the 'People's Vote' march in central London, March 23. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A participant looks at a box 'In case of hard Brexit break glass' containing bags of tea displayed during the 'People's Vote' march in central London, March 23. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 65
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
26 / 65
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
27 / 65
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties scuffle with police officers during a rally to demand an investigation into the corruption of Ukraine's armed forces officials, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties scuffle with police officers during a rally to demand an investigation into the corruption of Ukraine's armed forces officials, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties scuffle with police officers during a rally to demand an investigation into the corruption of Ukraine's armed forces officials, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
28 / 65
Military band members rehearse ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Military band members rehearse ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Military band members rehearse ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
29 / 65
President Trump arrives to speak to workers in front of Army tanks on display at the Lima Army Tank Plant Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, the country's only remaining tank manufacturing plant, in Lima, Ohio, March 20. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump arrives to speak to workers in front of Army tanks on display at the Lima Army Tank Plant Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, the country's only remaining tank manufacturing plant, in Lima, Ohio, March 20. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
President Trump arrives to speak to workers in front of Army tanks on display at the Lima Army Tank Plant Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, the country's only remaining tank manufacturing plant, in Lima, Ohio, March 20. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
30 / 65
People dressed as penguins play at a playground on Rose Monday in Cologne, Germany, March 4. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

People dressed as penguins play at a playground on Rose Monday in Cologne, Germany, March 4. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
People dressed as penguins play at a playground on Rose Monday in Cologne, Germany, March 4. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
31 / 65
Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
32 / 65
Women argue with faithfuls of the Evangelical church during a march on International Women's Day at Zocalo square in Mexico City, March 8. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Women argue with faithfuls of the Evangelical church during a march on International Women's Day at Zocalo square in Mexico City, March 8. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Women argue with faithfuls of the Evangelical church during a march on International Women's Day at Zocalo square in Mexico City, March 8. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
33 / 65
An aerial view of Spencer Dam after a storm triggered historic flooding, near Bristow, Nebraska, March 16. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view of Spencer Dam after a storm triggered historic flooding, near Bristow, Nebraska, March 16. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
An aerial view of Spencer Dam after a storm triggered historic flooding, near Bristow, Nebraska, March 16. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
Close
34 / 65
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 22. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 22. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 22. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
35 / 65
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 15. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome,...more

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 15. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
36 / 65
A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
37 / 65
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, March 6. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, March 6. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, March 6. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
38 / 65
An anti-Brexit protester waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

An anti-Brexit protester waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
An anti-Brexit protester waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
39 / 65
Bosko Obradovic, leader of the Dveri political party, reacts between riot police shields, at a protest against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government in front of the presidential building in Belgrade, Serbia, March 17. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Bosko Obradovic, leader of the Dveri political party, reacts between riot police shields, at a protest against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government in front of the presidential building in Belgrade, Serbia, March 17. REUTERS/Marko...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Bosko Obradovic, leader of the Dveri political party, reacts between riot police shields, at a protest against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government in front of the presidential building in Belgrade, Serbia, March 17. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
40 / 65
A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
41 / 65
A cruise ship Viking Sky drifts towards land after an engine failure, Hustadvika, Norway March 23. Frank Einar Vatne/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

A cruise ship Viking Sky drifts towards land after an engine failure, Hustadvika, Norway March 23. Frank Einar Vatne/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A cruise ship Viking Sky drifts towards land after an engine failure, Hustadvika, Norway March 23. Frank Einar Vatne/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
42 / 65
The 'worm moon', the last Supermoon sighting of 2019, rises over the Empire State Building in New York, as seen from Hoboken in New Jersey, March 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The 'worm moon', the last Supermoon sighting of 2019, rises over the Empire State Building in New York, as seen from Hoboken in New Jersey, March 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
The 'worm moon', the last Supermoon sighting of 2019, rises over the Empire State Building in New York, as seen from Hoboken in New Jersey, March 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
43 / 65
A student sits with her head in her hands as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during a two-day, three-state tour promoting her 'Be Best' initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 4. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A student sits with her head in her hands as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during a two-day, three-state tour promoting her 'Be Best' initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 4. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A student sits with her head in her hands as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during a two-day, three-state tour promoting her 'Be Best' initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 4. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
44 / 65
A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
45 / 65
Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 4. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 4. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 4. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Close
46 / 65
Police forensics officers search the area near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed, at the Saint Neots Play Park in Harold Hill, east London, March 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police forensics officers search the area near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed, at the Saint Neots Play Park in Harold Hill, east London, March 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Police forensics officers search the area near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed, at the Saint Neots Play Park in Harold Hill, east London, March 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
47 / 65
Students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal, March 15. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal, March 15. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal, March 15. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
48 / 65
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
49 / 65
Chris Pratt gets slimed while accepting the Best Butt-Kicker award for 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom' at the Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Pratt gets slimed while accepting the Best Butt-Kicker award for 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom' at the Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Chris Pratt gets slimed while accepting the Best Butt-Kicker award for 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom' at the Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
50 / 65
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen in a car outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen in a car outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen in a car outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
51 / 65
A child walks past debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A child walks past debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A child walks past debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
52 / 65
A man holding a New Zealand flag reacts during a burial ceremony for victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 22. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man holding a New Zealand flag reacts during a burial ceremony for victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 22. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
A man holding a New Zealand flag reacts during a burial ceremony for victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 22. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
53 / 65
A pair of Peregrine Falcons mate while perched on a branch along the Palisades Cliffs above the Hudson River in State Line Lookout Park in Alpine, New Jersey, March 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A pair of Peregrine Falcons mate while perched on a branch along the Palisades Cliffs above the Hudson River in State Line Lookout Park in Alpine, New Jersey, March 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A pair of Peregrine Falcons mate while perched on a branch along the Palisades Cliffs above the Hudson River in State Line Lookout Park in Alpine, New Jersey, March 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
54 / 65
High school students from a Christian school embrace as they give hugs to Muslims waiting for news of their relatives at a community center in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 18. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

High school students from a Christian school embrace as they give hugs to Muslims waiting for news of their relatives at a community center in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 18. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
High school students from a Christian school embrace as they give hugs to Muslims waiting for news of their relatives at a community center in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 18. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
55 / 65
The seating area of Europe's first underwater restaurant, in Baaly, Norway, March 19. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

The seating area of Europe's first underwater restaurant, in Baaly, Norway, March 19. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
The seating area of Europe's first underwater restaurant, in Baaly, Norway, March 19. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
Close
56 / 65
Men wait for the water level to drop in a flooded street after heavy rains in Vila Prudente neighbourhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Men wait for the water level to drop in a flooded street after heavy rains in Vila Prudente neighbourhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Men wait for the water level to drop in a flooded street after heavy rains in Vila Prudente neighbourhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
57 / 65
A student cries during a tribute to victims of the shooting at the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Brazil, March 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A student cries during a tribute to victims of the shooting at the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Brazil, March 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A student cries during a tribute to victims of the shooting at the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Brazil, March 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
58 / 65
Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
59 / 65
People detained by security forces lie on the street after looting broke out during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People detained by security forces lie on the street after looting broke out during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
People detained by security forces lie on the street after looting broke out during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
60 / 65
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria, March 13. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria, March 13. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria, March 13. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
61 / 65
NYPD Crime Scene investigators work at the scene where reputed New York Mafia Gambino family crime boss Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali was killed outside his home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NYPD Crime Scene investigators work at the scene where reputed New York Mafia Gambino family crime boss Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali was killed outside his home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
NYPD Crime Scene investigators work at the scene where reputed New York Mafia Gambino family crime boss Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali was killed outside his home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
62 / 65
A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 18. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 18. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 18. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
63 / 65
Jay-Z kisses Beyonce after winning the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, March 30. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jay-Z kisses Beyonce after winning the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, March 30. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Jay-Z kisses Beyonce after winning the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, March 30. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
64 / 65
A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
65 / 65
View Again
View Next
Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone

Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone

Next Slideshows

Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone

Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone

Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into a food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique. The government estimates that more than...

3:00pm EDT
Palestinians mark protest anniversary

Palestinians mark protest anniversary

Palestinians demonstrated on the Gaza border and in the West Bank to mark the 'Great March of Return' border protests, which began on March 30 last year.

12:05pm EDT
Top sports photos of March

Top sports photos of March

A selection of some of our top sports photography from March 2019.

11:50am EDT
NCAA March Madness

NCAA March Madness

March Madness tournament action from all the brackets.

10:45am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuelans protest over lack of power and water

Venezuelans protest over lack of power and water

Angry Venezuelans set up burning barricades over continued shortages of power and water as the government of President Nicolas Maduro appeared prepared to begin a rationing program.

Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone

Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone

Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into a food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique. The government estimates that more than 700,000 hectares of agricultural land was flooded, leaving many farmers with nothing to harvest.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Palestinians mark protest anniversary

Palestinians mark protest anniversary

Palestinians demonstrated on the Gaza border and in the West Bank to mark the 'Great March of Return' border protests, which began on March 30 last year.

Top sports photos of March

Top sports photos of March

A selection of some of our top sports photography from March 2019.

NCAA March Madness

NCAA March Madness

March Madness tournament action from all the brackets.

Migrants held under El Paso border bridge

Migrants held under El Paso border bridge

Hundreds of migrants are being held in a chain-link enclosure in El Paso, Texas, as the number of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the city overwhelms U.S. Border Patrol facilities, the agency said.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Earth Hour effect

Earth Hour effect

Before and after images as the world marks Earth Hour.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast