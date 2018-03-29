Edition:
Pictures | Thu Mar 29, 2018 | 2:25pm EDT

Pictures of the month: March

A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan pose for a photo in Beijing, China. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
2 / 50
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage at the 90th Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
3 / 50
Emma Gonzalez, a student and shooting survivor from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
4 / 50
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
5 / 50
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
6 / 50
A woman daubed in colours kisses her monkey during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
7 / 50
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
8 / 50
Saudi men perform a stunt known as 'sidewall skiing' (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
9 / 50
A dog looks over a house covered in ice by the coast at Faxe Bay, south of Copenhagen, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
10 / 50
Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit in a desert graveyard near Victorville, California. Volkswagen AG has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 vehicles, the automaker said in a recent court filing, and is now storing thousands of vehicles around the United States. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
11 / 50
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
12 / 50
Moshe Haelion, a 93-year old Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, takes part in a memorial marking the 75th anniversary of the first deportation of Jews from Thessaloniki to Auschwitz, in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
13 / 50
Penguins climb a mountain on Danco Island, Antarctica. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
14 / 50
A damaged car is seen partially trapped as workers remove debris from a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
15 / 50
Relatives of inmates held at the General Command of the Carabobo Police react as they wait outside the prison after some 68 people were killed in a riot and fire in the cells of the Venezuelan police station in Valencia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
16 / 50
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
17 / 50
Jennifer Lawrence wearing Christian Dior on the Oscars red carpet. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
18 / 50
Dapchi schoolgirls released by Boko Haram are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
19 / 50
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action during the China Cup. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
20 / 50
KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer as they are protected from polar bears by armed guards in the sea around Greenland. Marius Vagenes Villanger/Kystvakten/Sjoforsvaret/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
21 / 50
The unfinished and abandoned TV tower collapses during a controlled demolition in Yekaterinburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
22 / 50
A model presents a creation for a make-up styling show by Mao Geping at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
23 / 50
A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of the shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
24 / 50
Congolese families, who fled ethnic fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo on a boat across Lake Albert, sit in a bus upon arrival at United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) settlement camp in Kyangwali, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
25 / 50
Brody Roybal of the U.S. and his teammates Josh Pauls and Joshua Misiewicz celebrate winning the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
26 / 50
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
27 / 50
French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a national ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
28 / 50
A migrant looks out from under a truck as a port police officer waits to detain him at the port of Patras, from where migrants try to smuggle themselves onto ferries to Italy, in Patras, Greece, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
29 / 50
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
30 / 50
A police officer arrests a bride-to-be for driving while impaired to her wedding, after responding to a three-car collision in Marana, Arizona. Marana Police Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
31 / 50
Druid Malachy, played by Ciaron Davies, reacts with a European eagle-owl named 'Cracker' during the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
32 / 50
A 92-year-old man in a wheelchair, imprisoned for life for murder, rape and other offences, exercises with a care worker in a courtyard at the Tokushima prison in Tokushima, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
33 / 50
A man carries children's coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
34 / 50
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhinos, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
35 / 50
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
36 / 50
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
37 / 50
An attendant and a security officer stand at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
38 / 50
Smoke rises from a replica of a T-Rex after it burst into flames at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, Colorado. Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
39 / 50
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
40 / 50
Members of emergency services, wearing protective clothing, work next to a children's play area near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
41 / 50
An Ethiopian girl carries water at the Somare refugee camp on the Ethiopian-Kenyan border near the town of Moyale, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
42 / 50
A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
43 / 50
Cast member Jeff Goldblum arrives for a screening of 'Isle of Dogs' in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
44 / 50
People attend a rally marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
45 / 50
An art installation by U.S. sculptor Mark Jenkins called 'Project 84', which aims to raise awareness of male suicide rates in the United Kingdom, is seen on the roof of a building in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
46 / 50
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane to depart at the end of a five-country swing through Africa from Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
47 / 50
Rebel fighters pray before leaving the city limits of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
48 / 50
A voter casting a ballot at polling station number 216 (L) and approaching a box before casting a ballot at polling station number 217, during Sunday's presidential election in Ust-Djeguta, Russia. The voter, asked by a Reuters reporter why he was voting for a second time, ignored the question and walked away. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
49 / 50
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
50 / 50
Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 29 2018
Residents and NBA players protest after Sacramento police officers shot Stephon Clark 20 times in the backyard of his grandparents' home, mistaking his cell...

Mar 29 2018
Highlights from the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

Mar 29 2018
German automaker Volkswagen has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 U.S. diesel vehicles, and has been storing hundreds of thousands of them...

Mar 29 2018

Our top photos from the past week.

Family and mourners gather in Sacramento for the funeral of Stephon Clark who was gunned down in his grandparents� backyard by police responding to a report that someone was breaking windows.

Relatives wait outside a prison for word of their loved ones after rioting and a jail fire leave dozens dead.

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Funerals began in Kemerovo, Russia, for the 64 people, most of them children, whose deaths in a blaze at a Siberian shopping mall have roused public anger over official corruption and incompetence.

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Our top photos from the past week.

Residents and NBA players protest after Sacramento police officers shot Stephon Clark 20 times in the backyard of his grandparents' home, mistaking his cell phone for a gun.

Highlights from the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

