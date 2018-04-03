Pictures of the month: March
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan pose for a photo in Beijing, China. KCNA/via Reuters
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage at the 90th Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emma Gonzalez, a student and shooting survivor from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A woman daubed in colours kisses her monkey during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Saudi men perform a stunt known as 'sidewall skiing' (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A dog looks over a house covered in ice by the coast at Faxe Bay, south of Copenhagen, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit in a desert graveyard near Victorville, California. Volkswagen AG has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 vehicles, the automaker said in a recent court filing, and is now storing...more
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Moshe Haelion, a 93-year old Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, takes part in a memorial marking the 75th anniversary of the first deportation of Jews from Thessaloniki to Auschwitz, in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Penguins climb a mountain on Danco Island, Antarctica. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A damaged car is seen partially trapped as workers remove debris from a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Relatives of inmates held at the General Command of the Carabobo Police react as they wait outside the prison after some 68 people were killed in a riot and fire in the cells of the Venezuelan police station in Valencia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jennifer Lawrence wearing Christian Dior on the Oscars red carpet. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dapchi schoolgirls released by Boko Haram are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Ola Lanre
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action during the China Cup. REUTERS/Stringer
KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer as they are protected from polar bears by armed guards in the sea around Greenland. Marius Vagenes...more
The unfinished and abandoned TV tower collapses during a controlled demolition in Yekaterinburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin
A model presents a creation for a make-up styling show by Mao Geping at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of the shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov
Congolese families, who fled ethnic fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo on a boat across Lake Albert, sit in a bus upon arrival at United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) settlement camp in Kyangwali, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Brody Roybal of the U.S. and his teammates Josh Pauls and Joshua Misiewicz celebrate winning the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a...more
A migrant looks out from under a truck as a port police officer waits to detain him at the port of Patras, from where migrants try to smuggle themselves onto ferries to Italy, in Patras, Greece, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police officer arrests a bride-to-be for driving while impaired to her wedding, after responding to a three-car collision in Marana, Arizona. Marana Police Department/via REUTERS
Druid Malachy, played by Ciaron Davies, reacts with a European eagle-owl named 'Cracker' during the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A 92-year-old man in a wheelchair, imprisoned for life for murder, rape and other offences, exercises with a care worker in a courtyard at the Tokushima prison in Tokushima, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man carries children's coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhinos, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An attendant and a security officer stand at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Smoke rises from a replica of a T-Rex after it burst into flames at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, Colorado. Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience/via REUTERS
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Members of emergency services, wearing protective clothing, work next to a children's play area near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Henry...more
An Ethiopian girl carries water at the Somare refugee camp on the Ethiopian-Kenyan border near the town of Moyale, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Cast member Jeff Goldblum arrives for a screening of 'Isle of Dogs' in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People attend a rally marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An art installation by U.S. sculptor Mark Jenkins called 'Project 84', which aims to raise awareness of male suicide rates in the United Kingdom, is seen on the roof of a building in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane to depart at the end of a five-country swing through Africa from Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rebel fighters pray before leaving the city limits of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A voter casting a ballot at polling station number 216 (L) and approaching a box before casting a ballot at polling station number 217, during Sunday's presidential election in Ust-Djeguta, Russia. The voter, asked by a Reuters reporter why he was...more
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
