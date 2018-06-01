Pictures of the month: May
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man who illegally crossed the Mexico-U.S. border evades a U.S. Border Patrol agent near McAllen, Texas, May 8. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 7. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14....more
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 25. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ngo Chien Thuat, a traditional health worker, bends a metal pole by pressing it into his eye as he performs during a showcase of traditional Thien Mon Dao kung fu at Du Xa Thuong village in Vietnam, May 7. REUTERS/Kham
Three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gesture next to U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 10. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria, May 22. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Cast member Jeff Goldblum conducts an interview near a model dinosaur during a photocall to promote the forthcoming film "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" in London, May 24. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lightning fills the sky as cowboys from the Rio Grande Valley set camp after arriving for Memorial Day weekend in Bandera, Texas, May 25. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman walks with a girl along a flooded road in the heavy rains in Malwana, Sri Lanka, May 23. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City, May 29. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to Reuters in London, May 23. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A child walks in his house, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya, May 10. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Flowers are left at the foot of a new mural of Savita Halappanavar put up on the day of the Abortion Referendum on liberalizing abortion laws in Dublin, Ireland, May 25. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91 years old, a member of the "Six Carat" elderly Hip Hop dance group, reacts during dress rehearsal in Taichung, Taiwan, May 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (C), who was reported murdered in the Ukrainian capital on May 29, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko (R) and head of the state security service (SBU) Vasily Gritsak attend a news briefing in Kiev,...more
Deaf and hard of hearing people perform a Buddhist Guanyin Thousand Hand dance to mark National Day for Helping the Disabled in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, May 19. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Manuel Garcia, who says he is 121-years old, fixes his hair before posing for a photograph, outside his home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 14. Garcia was born on December 24, 1896, in Tlapacoyan, Veracruz, according to his birth certificate....more
A woman affected by tear gas is assisted during a May Day protest against austerity measures, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 1. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Cast member Chewbacca poses with photographers during a photocall for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at the Cannes Film Festival, May 15. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Israel's Netta reacts as she wins the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
South Korean President Moon Jae-in signs a guestbook as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on before their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, May 26. The Presidential Blue House/via REUTERS
A man stands on an old train of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi, Bolivia, May 11. REUTERS/David Mercado
People look on near of the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area in Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Adrianna Valoy, the mother of slain New York City police Detective Miosotis Familia, hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks at the 37th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 15. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding, May 19. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 21. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A car burns outside a Renault automobile garage during clashes at the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leaves in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 28. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Zaynab (C) who lives in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", sits with her friends Amira and Sabrina in Superkilen, a recently designed urban renewal park that runs beside Mjolnerparken, in...more
A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile, May 14. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 28. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Aziz Sheikh father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, who was killed with others when a gunman attacked Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, sits in an ambulance next to her coffin, wrapped in national flag, during a funeral in...more
Firefighters stand by outside a site of building collapsed in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
A child looks on, as volunteers of Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party, give food plates to women and children as part of the Mothers day celebration, during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela,...more
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain, May 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Palestinian demonstrator carries a tire as others take cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip,...more
Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, May 27. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Muslim woman reads the Koran as she waits for iftar during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 19. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A girl prepares before performing a dance in front of Spain's Queen Letizia at the Center of the Sisters of Saint Vincent de Paul in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 23. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Suspected smugglers load men, women and children into a raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande just before illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border near McAllen, Texas, May 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Syrian refugees who crossed the Evros river, the natural border between Greece and Turkey, board a police truck transferring them to a first reception center, near the village of Nea Vyssa, Greece, May 2. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A police officer tries to separate stray dogs during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in education in Valparaiso, Chile, May 16. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Boys, who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, look at a tiger at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, May 15. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, as they present interim results in the ongoing investigation of...more
This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms....more
