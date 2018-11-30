Edition:
Pictures of the month: November

Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm U.S. congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighbourhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China, November 25. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A civil defense member looks for missing persons after rain storms unleashed flash floods, in Madaba city, near Amman, Jordan, November 10. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, November 22. South Korean Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
NASA engineers Kris Bruvold (L) and Sandy Krasner react in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as the spaceship InSight lands on the surface of Mars after a six-month journey, at JPL in Pasadena, California, November 26. Al Seib/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Runners race during the 2018 New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers take rest at the Camp Donna military base along the United States - Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Floating dead fish are seen near fish farms at the Euphrates River in Mussayab district, Iraq, November 3. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Former first lady Michelle Obama smiles as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago, Illinois, November 12. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India, November 8. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Model Adriana Lima walks with other models during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, near the town of Rockhampton, in Australia, November 15. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as artificial snow falls during his address to supporters at a Make America Great Again rally in Biloxi, Mississippi, November 26. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Filipino families visit the graves of their departed loved ones during All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 1. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Democratic Representatives-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York (L), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (C) of Florida and Abby Finkenauer (R) of Iowa pose together during a class picture with incoming newly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Trees covered with hoarfrost and snow are seen on a bank of the Yenisei River as the air temperature drops to about minus 19 degrees of Celsius in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, November 13. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A boy plays on the glass at Thailand's first skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand, November 18. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
General Motors workers gather for a meeting at UNIFOR Local 222 near the GM assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, November 26. GM announced the closure of its Oshawa plant on Monday, affecting 2,973 assembly line jobs in the Canadian city. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A person sleeps during the Black Friday sales shopping event at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York, November 23. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, California, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korean territory, November 20. The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including removing some landmines and guard posts. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A protester is seen next to a burning barricade during a 'yellow vest' protests against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Democratic Texas U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke is accompanied by his wife Amy as he concedes to Senator Ted Cruz at his midterm election night party in El Paso, Texas, November 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Jonathan Rodriguez, a seven-year-old migrant boy, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, waits to hitchhike after resting in a makeshift camp in Matias Romero, Mexico, November 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Workers hold signs outside 14th Street Park across from the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues in New York, November 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe the third day of Rakher Upabashin in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 10. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A pregnant migrant, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., faints during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A protester holds an old Georgia state flag, which features the Confederate flag, as Stacey Abrams walks upstairs to speak to a crowd ahead of the midterm elections in Newnan, Georgia, October 25. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Grigory Broverman, a member of a winter swimming club, pours a bucket of cold water over his 9-year-old daughter Liza during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 24. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
People gather to look at an Armistice day sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson who died in June 1918 during World War One, created as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations, on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, November 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
People attend a symbolic funeral prayer for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the courtyard of Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, November 16. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana, November 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital but she suffered low oxygen levels. "She was like skin on bones, her body was emaciated," he said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Daniel holds 1-year-old Daniela, both from El Salvador, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, November 2. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
Park Hye-ri, 28, a startup business program manager, puts her mobile phone outside a cell of Prison Inside Me, a mock prison facility, in Hongcheon, South Korea, November 10. "This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said. "I shouldn't be here right now, given the work I need to do. But I decided to pause and look back at myself for a better life." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, November 6. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Rohingya refugee children pose for a picture at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A rooster walks past the dead body of a Barrio-18 gang member in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Picture taken September 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A detained Ukrainian serviceman and crew member of one of Ukrainian naval ships, which were recently seized by Russia's FSB security service, looks out of a minibus window outside a court building in Simferopol, Crimea, November 28. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the U.S., burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Border Patrol Agent Jacob Stukenberg looks at Guatemalan migrant Misael Paiz, 25, who died in the Sonoran Desert after traveling over 2,000 miles to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, on the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in Pima County, Arizona, September 10. Border Patrol Agents searched for Paiz after his uncle called 911 but were unable to find him before he died. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
A man uses his mobile phone as he walks amid smog in Tianjin after the city issued a yellow alert for air pollution, China, November 26. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, walk as they carry a Honduras flag and a cross in Pijijiapan, Mexico, November 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
