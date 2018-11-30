Pictures of the month: November
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza...more
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm U.S. congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7....more
A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighbourhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China, November 25. REUTERS/Stringer
A civil defense member looks for missing persons after rain storms unleashed flash floods, in Madaba city, near Amman, Jordan, November 10. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, November 22. South...more
NASA engineers Kris Bruvold (L) and Sandy Krasner react in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as the spaceship InSight lands on the surface of Mars after a six-month journey, at JPL in Pasadena, California,...more
Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Runners race during the 2018 New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
U.S. Army soldiers take rest at the Camp Donna military base along the United States - Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Floating dead fish are seen near fish farms at the Euphrates River in Mussayab district, Iraq, November 3. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Former first lady Michelle Obama smiles as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago, Illinois, November 12. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India, November 8. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Model Adriana Lima walks with other models during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, near the town of Rockhampton, in Australia, November 15. REUTERS/David Gray
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as artificial snow falls during his address to supporters at a Make America Great Again rally in Biloxi, Mississippi, November 26. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Filipino families visit the graves of their departed loved ones during All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 1. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Democratic Representatives-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York (L), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (C) of Florida and Abby Finkenauer (R) of Iowa pose together during a class picture with incoming newly elected members of the U.S. House of...more
Trees covered with hoarfrost and snow are seen on a bank of the Yenisei River as the air temperature drops to about minus 19 degrees of Celsius in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, November 13. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A boy plays on the glass at Thailand's first skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand, November 18. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
General Motors workers gather for a meeting at UNIFOR Local 222 near the GM assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, November 26. GM announced the closure of its Oshawa plant on Monday, affecting 2,973 assembly line jobs in the Canadian city. ...more
A person sleeps during the Black Friday sales shopping event at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York, November 23. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, California, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korean territory, November 20. The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including...more
A protester is seen next to a burning barricade during a 'yellow vest' protests against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Democratic Texas U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke is accompanied by his wife Amy as he concedes to Senator Ted Cruz at his midterm election night party in El Paso, Texas, November 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jonathan Rodriguez, a seven-year-old migrant boy, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, waits to hitchhike after resting in a makeshift camp in Matias Romero, Mexico, November 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers hold signs outside 14th Street Park across from the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues in New York, November 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe the third day of Rakher Upabashin in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 10. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A pregnant migrant, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., faints during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester holds an old Georgia state flag, which features the Confederate flag, as Stacey Abrams walks upstairs to speak to a crowd ahead of the midterm elections in Newnan, Georgia, October 25. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Grigory Broverman, a member of a winter swimming club, pours a bucket of cold water over his 9-year-old daughter Liza during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 24. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People gather to look at an Armistice day sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson who died in June 1918 during World War One, created as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations, on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern...more
People attend a symbolic funeral prayer for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the courtyard of Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, November 16. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana, November 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to...more
Daniel holds 1-year-old Daniela, both from El Salvador, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, November 2. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Park Hye-ri, 28, a startup business program manager, puts her mobile phone outside a cell of Prison Inside Me, a mock prison facility, in Hongcheon, South Korea, November 10. "This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said. "I shouldn't be here...more
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, November 6. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, November 7....more
Rohingya refugee children pose for a picture at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A rooster walks past the dead body of a Barrio-18 gang member in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Picture taken September 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A detained Ukrainian serviceman and crew member of one of Ukrainian naval ships, which were recently seized by Russia's FSB security service, looks out of a minibus window outside a court building in Simferopol, Crimea, November 28. REUTERS/Pavel...more
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the U.S., burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Border Patrol Agent Jacob Stukenberg looks at Guatemalan migrant Misael Paiz, 25, who died in the Sonoran Desert after traveling over 2,000 miles to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, on the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in Pima County, Arizona,...more
A man uses his mobile phone as he walks amid smog in Tianjin after the city issued a yellow alert for air pollution, China, November 26. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, walk as they carry a Honduras flag and a cross in Pijijiapan, Mexico, November 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the G20
Behind-the-scenes as leaders of the world's top economies gather in Buenos Aires.
Pictures of the year 2018
Our top news photography from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this year.
Pictures of the year: Religion
Our top religion photos from the past year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions
Several thousand Central American migrants languished in filthy, overcrowded conditions within sight of the U.S., facing sickness and indefinite waits amid shifting U.S. border policies that barred them from crossing.
Pictures of the year: Fashion
Our top images from fashion this year.
Christmas at the White House
A preview of Christmas at the White House.