Pictures of the month: October
President Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 11. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An unidentified woman from the audience joins the models for the final walk of Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, October 1. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A demonstrator throws a chair during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 21. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Nidhi Bhattacharjee, 5, dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by Hindu priests as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival celebrations in Agartala, India, October 6. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the uneven bars apparatus during the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Fireworks explode over Tiananmen Square as performers take part in the evening gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, October 20. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq, October 21. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, October 22. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he poses for a photo during a meeting with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion outside Downing Street in London, October 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator hangs off the bumper by his leg as he is run over by a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 20. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Indian Air Force soldiers march as advanced light helicopters fly during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 8. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven to win the 2019 World Series, in Houston, October 30. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
A demonstrator runs between burning tires during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Director Martin Scorsese and cast members Al Pacino and Robert De Niro pose as they arrive for the screening of "The Irishman" during the 2019 BFI London Film Festival, October 13. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line after running a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for his murder at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas, October...more
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 72, stands on a tree as he builds an artificial nest for birds of prey from tree branches, in a marsh near the village of Kazyany, Belarus, October 20. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
President Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House, October 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 24. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Anti-government demonstrator holds U.S. flag as they march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong, October 14. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released by North Korea on October 16. KCNA via REUTERS
U.S. Navy veteran Jase Wheeler, who lost his legs after a training injury jumping from a Blackhawk helicopter stateside in 2002, is held by friends in the front row as President Trump rallies with supporters in Dallas, Texas, October 17. ...more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the Canadian federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec, October 22. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by tuk-tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan October 15. Chris...more
An anti-government protester takes cover under an umbrella during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva T
A Bolivian farmer prepares coca leaves for sale ahead of the presidential elections in the region where Evo Morales began his political career in the late 1980s, as leader of the coca growers' union, in Villa Tunari, Chapare region, Bolivia, October...more
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS
A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near the Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Charlotte Charles, the mother of British teen Harry Dunn who was killed in a car crash on his motorcycle, allegedly by the wife of an American diplomat, during a news conference in Manhattan, October 14. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile, October 24. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a...more
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, China October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
Police are seen at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a truck, in Grays, Essex, Britain, October 23. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth Democratic presidential candidates election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, October 15. ...more
A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Arlette Kavugho, a mother of six and Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, carries 16-month-old Kambale Eloge, whose mother died of Ebola, during her visit to the UNICEF nursery for children whose families are suspected or confirmed Ebola cases,...more
A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, October 11. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, October 24. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, embrace each other as they attend a ceremony marking the first anniversary of Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi Consulate in...more
The Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija stands in Petrova Gora, Croatia. Examples of Yugoslav brutalism include the huge memorials commemorating the struggle against fascism, often placed in dramatic rural settings. Many of...more
Victor, a nine year old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness of global warming, October 8....more
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria, October 13. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the red color, drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 16. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
University students hold the Iraqi flag as they take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, Iraq, October 28. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deeen
Cartel gunmen are seen outside during clashes with federal forces following the detention of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, October 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia, October 1. The parched earth of Australia's longest...more
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police motorcycles lead a procession of the casket of shot New York City Police Department officer Brian Mulkeen from his funeral service at the Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, New York, October 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters gesture as they stand at a back of a truck in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 17. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, October 21. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy, October 13. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, on the last day people were allowed to climb Uluru, October 25. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House, October 25. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Next Slideshows
California burning
Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Top sports photos of October
A selection of some of our top sports photography from October 2019.
Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam
Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 30 years ago.
California burning
Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.