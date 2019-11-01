Edition:
Pictures of the month: October

President Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 11. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
An unidentified woman from the audience joins the models for the final walk of Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, October 1. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A demonstrator throws a chair during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 21. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Nidhi Bhattacharjee, 5, dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by Hindu priests as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival celebrations in Agartala, India, October 6. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the uneven bars apparatus during the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Fireworks explode over Tiananmen Square as performers take part in the evening gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, October 20. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq, October 21. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, October 22. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he poses for a photo during a meeting with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion outside Downing Street in London, October 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
A demonstrator hangs off the bumper by his leg as he is run over by a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 20. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
Indian Air Force soldiers march as advanced light helicopters fly during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 8. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven to win the 2019 World Series, in Houston, October 30. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A demonstrator runs between burning tires during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 3. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Director Martin Scorsese and cast members Al Pacino and Robert De Niro pose as they arrive for the screening of "The Irishman" during the 2019 BFI London Film Festival, October 13. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line after running a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for his murder at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas, October 2. Tom Fox/Pool via REUTERS

Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for his murder at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas, October 2. Tom Fox/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 72, stands on a tree as he builds an artificial nest for birds of prey from tree branches, in a marsh near the village of Kazyany, Belarus, October 20. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
President Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House, October 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 24. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Anti-government demonstrator holds U.S. flag as they march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong, October 14. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released by North Korea on October 16. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
U.S. Navy veteran Jase Wheeler, who lost his legs after a training injury jumping from a Blackhawk helicopter stateside in 2002, is held by friends in the front row as President Trump rallies with supporters in Dallas, Texas, October 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Navy veteran Jase Wheeler, who lost his legs after a training injury jumping from a Blackhawk helicopter stateside in 2002, is held by friends in the front row as President Trump rallies with supporters in Dallas, Texas, October 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the Canadian federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec, October 22. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by tuk-tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan October 15. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by tuk-tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan October 15. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
An anti-government protester takes cover under an umbrella during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva T

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A Bolivian farmer prepares coca leaves for sale ahead of the presidential elections in the region where Evo Morales began his political career in the late 1980s, as leader of the coca growers' union, in Villa Tunari, Chapare region, Bolivia, October 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Bolivian farmer prepares coca leaves for sale ahead of the presidential elections in the region where Evo Morales began his political career in the late 1980s, as leader of the coca growers' union, in Villa Tunari, Chapare region, Bolivia, October 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near the Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Charlotte Charles, the mother of British teen Harry Dunn who was killed in a car crash on his motorcycle, allegedly by the wife of an American diplomat, during a news conference in Manhattan, October 14. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile, October 24. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on 'aviation safety' and the grounded 737 MAX after two deadly 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 29. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, China October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, China October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Police are seen at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a truck, in Grays, Essex, Britain, October 23. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth Democratic presidential candidates election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, October 15. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth Democratic presidential candidates election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, October 15. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Arlette Kavugho, a mother of six and Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, carries 16-month-old Kambale Eloge, whose mother died of Ebola, during her visit to the UNICEF nursery for children whose families are suspected or confirmed Ebola cases, in Katwa, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 2. Kavugho was discharged from an Ebola ward in March 2019. When she tried to return to work as a seamstress in her hometown of Butembo, her customers were too scared of catching the disease, despite doctors' assurances that she was no longer contagious. Instead she found work as a caregiver to children suspected of having Ebola only to be accused by neighbors of faking her illness to get the job. To this day, Kavugho has not been able to find the graves of her 19-year-old daughter and two-month-old granddaughter, who died of Ebola while she was receiving treatment and were hastily buried to avoid any further contamination. "I try to find the dates on the crosses that may coincide with their deaths but I always come back empty-handed," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Arlette Kavugho, a mother of six and Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, carries 16-month-old Kambale Eloge, whose mother died of Ebola, during her visit to the UNICEF nursery for children whose families are suspected or confirmed Ebola cases,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, October 11. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, October 24. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, embrace each other as they attend a ceremony marking the first anniversary of Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, embrace each other as they attend a ceremony marking the first anniversary of Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
The Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija stands in Petrova Gora, Croatia. Examples of Yugoslav brutalism include the huge memorials commemorating the struggle against fascism, often placed in dramatic rural settings. Many of those pieces of art remain in disrepair. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija stands in Petrova Gora, Croatia. Examples of Yugoslav brutalism include the huge memorials commemorating the struggle against fascism, often placed in dramatic rural settings. Many of those pieces of art remain in disrepair. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Victor, a nine year old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness of global warming, October 8. Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/via REUTERS

Victor, a nine year old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness of global warming, October 8. Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria, October 13. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the red color, drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 16. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
University students hold the Iraqi flag as they take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, Iraq, October 28. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deeen

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
Cartel gunmen are seen outside during clashes with federal forces following the detention of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, October 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia, October 1. The parched earth of Australia's longest waterway, if tributaries are included, is in the grip of the continent's most severe drought in a century. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia, October 1. The parched earth of Australia's longest waterway, if tributaries are included, is in the grip of the continent's most severe drought in a century. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Police motorcycles lead a procession of the casket of shot New York City Police Department officer Brian Mulkeen from his funeral service at the Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, New York, October 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters gesture as they stand at a back of a truck in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 17. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, October 21. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy, October 13. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, on the last day people were allowed to climb Uluru, October 25. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House, October 25. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
