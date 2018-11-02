Pictures of the month: October
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, October 15. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh takes his oath during his ceremonial public swearing-in as President Donald Trump and Kavanaugh's daughters Liza and Margaret look on in the East Room of the White House, October 8....more
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A family sits by a fire and prepares to eat a dinner of MREs in front of their house with no roof following Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, interact with Luke Vincent, 5, after arriving at Dubbo airport, Dubbo, Australia, October 17. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People walk in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan, October 22. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red colour in autumn. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional Raisin Weekend in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, October 22. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 15. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People have fun on a beach during sunset at Ko Kut island in Trat Province, Thailand, October 27. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, October 12. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Harrison Massie, 26, poses for a photograph in the bath, in St. Louis, Missouri. Seven years ago, Harrison, now 29, started his journey transitioning from female to male. Sara Swaty, a young photographer and friend, set off to capture it, frame by...more
A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children following the earthquake and tsunami, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 7. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 Jewish worshipers were shot to death during Sabbath prayers, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Security personnel are seen at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco, October 16. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
The sun rises as spider webs blanket bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida, Greece, October 19. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Luis Acosta holds five year old Angel Jesus, both from Honduras, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29....more
Members of the group Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump his phone during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, October 11. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The two-man crew...more
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN Headquarters in New York, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Dan Thompson (left) and her partner, Nick Frankruyter, share a joint on the day Canada legalized recreational marijuana at Trinity Bellwoods Park, in Toronto, Ontario, October 17. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a bag of debris off a boat at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles at rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 27. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Fishermen are seen at work in the port of Matosinhos, Portugal. The fish are so popular here, fisheries managers estimate that the Portuguese collectively eat 13 sardines every second during a typical June about 34 million fish for the month....more
A resident walks through debris as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca, Spain, October 10. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A migrant, part of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, October 2. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures at a polling station on election day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, en route to the United States, makes its way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Arriaga, Mexico, October 27. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A street light is seen over the moon in downtown Rome, Italy, October 23. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Japan's new minister in charge of local economic revitalization Satsuki Katayama leaves a photo session with other ministers at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, October 2. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A protester sits on the lap of the Lady Justice on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as demonstrators storm the steps and doors while Judge Brett Kavanaugh is inside being sworn in as an Associate Justice, on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
Men, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, throw stones at a Mexican Police helicopter after they pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October...more
A disabled Palestinian is helped as he uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza,...more
Attendees take photos and videos with their phones of U.S. President Donald Trump as he attends the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit in the East Room of the White House, October 26. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl cries as she watches the body of Mehraj-ud-Din Bangroo, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral procession in Srinagar October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail...more
A member of the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) acknowledges family members after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, October 18. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman stands on the footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, October 10. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
Vatanyu Yansri competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand, October 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Donna Strickland, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo, poses with her paper that started her career 30 years ago, after winning the Nobel Prize for Physics at her home in Waterloo, Ontario, October 2. REUTERS/Peter Power
An American flag flies amongst rubble left in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Lightning streaks are seen during a storm over the Auberge de Castille, the office of the Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, in Valletta, Malta, October 19. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A girl traveling with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico, at sunrise, October 24. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bishops attend a Mass for the canonisation of the Pope Paul VI and El Salvador's Archbishop Oscar Romero at the Vatican, October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An Atlantic seal pup lies amongst the rocks at St Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales, October 8. Seal pups are born with fluffy white non-waterproof coats which they moult out in their fourth week. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Central American migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., sleep in a public square as they wait to regroup with more migrants, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 26. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, wait to disembark the Caliope rescue boat after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, October 12. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 1. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
A lifeguard passes one of Royal Deluxe's giant marionette puppets as it lies on the beach at New Brighton, Britain, October 5. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river into Mexico on a raft as they try to reach a migrant caravan heading to U.S., in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 23. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
