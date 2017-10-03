Pictures of the month: September
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh....more
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House...more
Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in...more
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in...more
The Tampa skyline is seen in the background as local residents (L-R) Rony Ordonez, Jean Dejesus and Henry Gallego take photographs after walking into Hillsborough Bay ahead of Hurricane Irma in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo. KCNA via REUTERS
President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel during the U.S. national anthem before the game with the Baltimore Ravens. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Eagle Creek wildfire burns as golfers play at the Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, Washington. REUTERS/Kristi McCluer
A few droplets of blood stain Pope Francis' white tunic from a bruise around his left eye and eyebrow caused by an accidental hit against the popemobile's window glass while visiting the old sector of Cartagena, Colombia. REUTERS/Alberto PIZZOLI/Pool
Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in...more
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
Ammar Hammasho from Syria who lives in Cyprus kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya, at the epicenter zone, Mexico. Justina returned to the interior of her house to retrieve her dress during the...more
A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks President Donald Trump for "tremendous! huge! best ever!" relief for the U.S. Virgin Islands, as seen from a Navy helicopter passing over St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
