Pictures of the month: September

Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit their home where they lived twelve years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)...more

Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit their home where they lived twelve years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during the five-decade civil war, as they take Reuters to the location in the countryside of Tolima, Colombia. Yeimy is one of many women starting to talk about the abuse they suffered during the civil war. "Since then, I have never had anyone. I couldn't let anyone close to me. I am not capable of finding happiness," she said. "I don't want a physical relationship with anyone." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close