Pictures of the month: September
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, September 2. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants perform at the Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Search and rescue workers help rescue a person trapped in rubble following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, September 30. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS.
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after being sentenced in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia, September 28. James Yaingeluo/via REUTERS
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos during her women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 U.S. Open. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS
A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria, September 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An activist of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, in Bengaluru, India, September 6. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, September 2. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, September 6. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Shi'ite muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, September 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, September 25. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq, September 7. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India, September 20. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China, September 16. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films which goes on display at the IMAX before being auctioned later this month in London, September 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for 'The Oscars' and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her while accepting his award at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 17. ...more
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina, September 17. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Fashion enthusiast Sophie Cochevelou poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week in London, September 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 28. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines, September 17. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, September 11. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, September 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Alexya Salvador (L), an evangelical Christian transgender pastor and candidate for Sao Paulo state congress, leads church Mass in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France, September 12. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave Insein court after listening to the verdict in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3. REUTERS/Stringer
Filipino inventor Kyxz Mendiola tests his flying car during its launch in the province of Batangas, Philippines, September 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit their home where they lived twelve years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)...more
EMT with the Fire Department of New York and first responder Jason Butscher takes a photo while standing within the Tribute In Light installation as it is illuminated over lower Manhattan marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York,...more
Chilean police officers march with the puppies of future police dogs during the annual military parade in Santiago, Chile, September 19. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to remove an oil spill at a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka, September 10. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 2. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People gather to observe the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 24. The annual festival, named after Indra, the god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to...more
Lady Gaga arrives for the world premiere of A Star is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France, September 19. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Alex Jones of Infowars rubs his brow as he sits in the audience listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (L) testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
A picture of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Nassir al-Mosabeh, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, is seen on his table as his classmates react at a school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 30....more
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 18. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
The Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano is seen from the Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean, off Indonesia, September 22. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London, Britain, September 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace in Tallinn, Estonia, September 25. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, September 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
