Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 1, 2018 | 2:00pm EDT

Pictures of the month: September

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, September 2. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, September 2. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, September 2. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
Close
1 / 50
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 50
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
3 / 50
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 50
Participants perform at the Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Participants perform at the Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at the Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 50
Search and rescue workers help rescue a person trapped in rubble following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, September 30. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS.

Search and rescue workers help rescue a person trapped in rubble following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, September 30. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS.

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Search and rescue workers help rescue a person trapped in rubble following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, September 30. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS.
Close
6 / 50
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after being sentenced in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after being sentenced in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after being sentenced in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 50
People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia, September 28. James Yaingeluo/via REUTERS

People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia, September 28. James Yaingeluo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia, September 28. James Yaingeluo/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 50
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos during her women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 U.S. Open. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos during her women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 U.S. Open. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos during her women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 U.S. Open. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS
Close
9 / 50
A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria, September 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria, September 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria, September 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 50
An activist of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, in Bengaluru, India, September 6. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An activist of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, in Bengaluru, India, September 6. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
An activist of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, in Bengaluru, India, September 6. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
11 / 50
People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, September 2. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, September 2. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, September 2. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 50
Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, September 6. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite

Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, September 6. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, September 6. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite
Close
13 / 50
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 50
A Shi'ite muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, September 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A Shi'ite muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, September 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
A Shi'ite muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, September 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
15 / 50
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, September 25. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, September 25. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, September 25. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
16 / 50
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq, September 7. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq, September 7. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq, September 7. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
17 / 50
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India, September 20. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India, September 20. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India, September 20. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
18 / 50
A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China, September 16. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China, September 16. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China, September 16. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
19 / 50
Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films which goes on display at the IMAX before being auctioned later this month in London, September 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films which goes on display at the IMAX before being auctioned later this month in London, September 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films which goes on display at the IMAX before being auctioned later this month in London, September 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 50
A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 50
Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for 'The Oscars' and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her while accepting his award at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for 'The Oscars' and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her while accepting his award at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 17. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for 'The Oscars' and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her while accepting his award at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 50
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina, September 17. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina, September 17. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina, September 17. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
23 / 50
Fashion enthusiast Sophie Cochevelou poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week in London, September 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Fashion enthusiast Sophie Cochevelou poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week in London, September 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Fashion enthusiast Sophie Cochevelou poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week in London, September 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
24 / 50
A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
25 / 50
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 28. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 28. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 28. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Close
26 / 50
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines, September 17. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines, September 17. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines, September 17. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
27 / 50
A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, September 11. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, September 11. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, September 11. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
28 / 50
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
29 / 50
A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, September 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, September 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, September 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
30 / 50
Alexya Salvador (L), an evangelical Christian transgender pastor and candidate for Sao Paulo state congress, leads church Mass in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Alexya Salvador (L), an evangelical Christian transgender pastor and candidate for Sao Paulo state congress, leads church Mass in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Alexya Salvador (L), an evangelical Christian transgender pastor and candidate for Sao Paulo state congress, leads church Mass in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
31 / 50
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France, September 12. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France, September 12. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France, September 12. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
32 / 50
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave Insein court after listening to the verdict in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3. REUTERS/Stringer

Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave Insein court after listening to the verdict in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave Insein court after listening to the verdict in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
33 / 50
Filipino inventor Kyxz Mendiola tests his flying car during its launch in the province of Batangas, Philippines, September 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Filipino inventor Kyxz Mendiola tests his flying car during its launch in the province of Batangas, Philippines, September 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Filipino inventor Kyxz Mendiola tests his flying car during its launch in the province of Batangas, Philippines, September 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
34 / 50
Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit their home where they lived twelve years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during the five-decade civil war, as they take Reuters to the location in the countryside of Tolima, Colombia. Yeimy is one of many women starting to talk about the abuse they suffered during the civil war. "Since then, I have never had anyone. I couldn't let anyone close to me. I am not capable of finding happiness," she said. "I don't want a physical relationship with anyone." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit their home where they lived twelve years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit their home where they lived twelve years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during the five-decade civil war, as they take Reuters to the location in the countryside of Tolima, Colombia. Yeimy is one of many women starting to talk about the abuse they suffered during the civil war. "Since then, I have never had anyone. I couldn't let anyone close to me. I am not capable of finding happiness," she said. "I don't want a physical relationship with anyone." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
35 / 50
EMT with the Fire Department of New York and first responder Jason Butscher takes a photo while standing within the Tribute In Light installation as it is illuminated over lower Manhattan marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, September 11. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

EMT with the Fire Department of New York and first responder Jason Butscher takes a photo while standing within the Tribute In Light installation as it is illuminated over lower Manhattan marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
EMT with the Fire Department of New York and first responder Jason Butscher takes a photo while standing within the Tribute In Light installation as it is illuminated over lower Manhattan marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, September 11. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
36 / 50
Chilean police officers march with the puppies of future police dogs during the annual military parade in Santiago, Chile, September 19. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chilean police officers march with the puppies of future police dogs during the annual military parade in Santiago, Chile, September 19. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Chilean police officers march with the puppies of future police dogs during the annual military parade in Santiago, Chile, September 19. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
37 / 50
A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to remove an oil spill at a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka, September 10. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to remove an oil spill at a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka, September 10. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to remove an oil spill at a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka, September 10. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
38 / 50
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
39 / 50
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 2. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 2. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 2. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
40 / 50
People gather to observe the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 24. The annual festival, named after Indra, the god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to mark the end of monsoon season. Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People gather to observe the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 24. The annual festival, named after Indra, the god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
People gather to observe the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 24. The annual festival, named after Indra, the god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to mark the end of monsoon season. Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
41 / 50
Lady Gaga arrives for the world premiere of A Star is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga arrives for the world premiere of A Star is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Lady Gaga arrives for the world premiere of A Star is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
42 / 50
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France, September 19. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France, September 19. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France, September 19. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
43 / 50
Alex Jones of Infowars rubs his brow as he sits in the audience listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (L) testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 5. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Alex Jones of Infowars rubs his brow as he sits in the audience listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (L) testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Alex Jones of Infowars rubs his brow as he sits in the audience listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (L) testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 5. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
44 / 50
A picture of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Nassir al-Mosabeh, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, is seen on his table as his classmates react at a school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 30. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A picture of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Nassir al-Mosabeh, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, is seen on his table as his classmates react at a school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 30....more

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
A picture of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Nassir al-Mosabeh, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, is seen on his table as his classmates react at a school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 30. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
45 / 50
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 18. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 18. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 18. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Close
46 / 50
The Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano is seen from the Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean, off Indonesia, September 22. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano is seen from the Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean, off Indonesia, September 22. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
The Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano is seen from the Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean, off Indonesia, September 22. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
47 / 50
A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London, Britain, September 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London, Britain, September 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London, Britain, September 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
48 / 50
Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace in Tallinn, Estonia, September 25. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace in Tallinn, Estonia, September 25. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace in Tallinn, Estonia, September 25. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
49 / 50
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, September 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, September 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, September 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 06 2018
Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from August 2018.

Aug 31 2018
Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Our top photos from the past month.

Jul 31 2018
Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

Jul 16 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Vintage cars parade through Paris

Vintage cars parade through Paris

Classic cars parade through Paris to celebrate the 120th edition of the Paris Auto Show.

Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

The toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared to over 800 confirmed dead on Sunday, with authorities fearing the numbers will climb as rescuers grappled to get aid to outlying communities cut off from communications and help.

Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from September 2018.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Jimmy Carter turns 94

Jimmy Carter turns 94

Former President Jimmy Carter, who served in the White House from 1977 to 1981 and has lived longer after his term in office than any other president in U.S. history, celebrates his 94th birthday.

Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

Performers at the Global Citizen Festival concert in New York's Central Park.

Hooked on body suspension in China

Hooked on body suspension in China

Inside a dimly lit bar in Shanghai, amazed spectators held their smartphones high as artist Wei Yilaien pierced the bodies of four people with sterilized metal hooks and lifted them into the air.

Judging Kavanaugh

Judging Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast