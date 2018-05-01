Edition:
Pictures of the month: Sports

Vikas Krishan of India in action with Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez in action against Real Sociedad. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the national championship trophy with Jalen Brunson after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor stands during his arraignment in a New York City courtroom on charges of assault. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Adam Hague of England competes in the pole vault during the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko reacts as he is shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin while playing Arsenal. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Raz De Maree ridden by Robbie Power goes over a water jump during the Grand National Handicap Chase at Liverpool's Aintree Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race at the London Marathon. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his goal is disallowed for handball against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks back at the green while hitting out from amid the azaleas on the 13th hole during the Masters golf tournament at Augusta. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Napoli fans celebrate after the match against Juventus. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo drinks from a shoe as he celebrates winning the F1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta fights back tears during a press conference as he announces he will leave the Spanish club at the end of the season. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer leaps but is unable to make a catch a home run by Oakland Athletics center fielder Mark Canha. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates his game-winning three-point basket against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany remonstrates with Tottenham's Ben Davies. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
The audience at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Sydney. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
St Helens' Tommy Makinson scores their second try against Wakefield Trinity. Action Images/Craig Brough

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Stephenie McPherson of Jamaica competes in the 400m semifinal at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton crosses the finish line to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Srdjan Suki/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery reacts as a steward tackles a pitch invader after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens teaches tennis to 400 elementary students at a workshop in Compton, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sean Dodd is knocked down by Tommy Coyle in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya celebrates victory in the 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during their match against West Ham United. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
