Pictures of the month: Sports
Vikas Krishan of India in action with Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez in action against Real Sociedad. REUTERS/Vincent West
Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the national championship trophy with Jalen Brunson after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor stands during his arraignment in a New York City courtroom on charges of assault. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS
Adam Hague of England competes in the pole vault during the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko reacts as he is shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin while playing Arsenal. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Raz De Maree ridden by Robbie Power goes over a water jump during the Grand National Handicap Chase at Liverpool's Aintree Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race at the London Marathon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his goal is disallowed for handball against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks back at the green while hitting out from amid the azaleas on the 13th hole during the Masters golf tournament at Augusta. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Napoli fans celebrate after the match against Juventus. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo drinks from a shoe as he celebrates winning the F1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta fights back tears during a press conference as he announces he will leave the Spanish club at the end of the season. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer leaps but is unable to make a catch a home run by Oakland Athletics center fielder Mark Canha. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates his game-winning three-point basket against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany remonstrates with Tottenham's Ben Davies. REUTERS/David Klein
The audience at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Sydney. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
St Helens' Tommy Makinson scores their second try against Wakefield Trinity. Action Images/Craig Brough
Stephenie McPherson of Jamaica competes in the 400m semifinal at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton crosses the finish line to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Srdjan Suki/Pool via Reuters
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery reacts as a steward tackles a pitch invader after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens teaches tennis to 400 elementary students at a workshop in Compton, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sean Dodd is knocked down by Tommy Coyle in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya celebrates victory in the 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during their match against West Ham United. REUTERS/Toby Melville
