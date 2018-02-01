Edition:
Pictures of the month: Sports

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Norway's team in action against Serbia at the EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, January 05, 2018
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi in action with Espanyol's Naldo and Javi Fuego. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett causes Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to fumble during the second quarter. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Gloucester Rugby's Tom Savage in action with Section Paloise's Daniel Ramsay during the Rugby Union's European Challenge Cup. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 05, 2018
Natalie Klotz of Austria competes at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrate winning against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Elena Vesnina of Russia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain�s Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot against Amiens SC with his football boot on his head. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Duke Blue Devils fans harass Virginia Cavaliers guard Devon Hall as he tries to inbound the ball. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Southampton's Maya Yoshida in action with Watford's Stefano Okaka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Diego Martin Duplessis of Argentina drives his Honda during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action at the European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Teddy Allen and TCU Horned Frogs guard Shawn Olden fight for a loose ball. Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in action against West Bromwich Albion. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong, China December 9, 2016. Picture taken December 9, 2016. Wong Wai-kin/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler scores against Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during a shootout. Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Thomas Dressen of Germany in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
