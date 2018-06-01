Edition:
Pictures of the month: Sports

Belgium's Largie Ramazani in action against Spain during the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final, May 14. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the Premier League title, May 6. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics in game six of the NBA Eastern conference finals, May 25. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Sean Bezecny, 46, of Houston, Texas, takes a golf swing as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater near of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 19. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Mike Smith aboard Justify crosses the finish line to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, May 5. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Vitor Belfort of Brazil and compatriot Lyoto Machida in action during UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo jumps into a pool as he celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix, May 27. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their second goal against Liverpool during the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action against China's Shuai Peng during their round of 64 match at the Madrid Open, May 6. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during a press conference as he announces he will step down as coach, May 31. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi falls in a water jump during the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Diamond League in Shanghai, May 12. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Chelsea's Hannah Blundell in action with Arsenal's Beth Mead, May 5. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open, May 29. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Hamburg fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs on the pitch as riot police line up during their Bundesliga match against Borussia, May 12. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
IndyCar Series driver Will Power celebrates after winning the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 27. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open, May 19. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Team Sweden and team Switzerland shake hands after the IIHF World Championships Gold Medal match, May 20. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A general view as the peloton passes the Colosseum during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia in Rome, May 27. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A PAOK Salonika fan on a rail reacts to smoke before their match against AEK Athens at the Greek Cup Final. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
