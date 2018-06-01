Pictures of the month: Sports
Belgium's Largie Ramazani in action against Spain during the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final, May 14. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the Premier League title, May 6. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics in game six of the NBA Eastern conference finals, May 25. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Sean Bezecny, 46, of Houston, Texas, takes a golf swing as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater near of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 19. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Mike Smith aboard Justify crosses the finish line to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, May 5. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Vitor Belfort of Brazil and compatriot Lyoto Machida in action during UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo jumps into a pool as he celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix, May 27. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their second goal against Liverpool during the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action against China's Shuai Peng during their round of 64 match at the Madrid Open, May 6. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during a press conference as he announces he will step down as coach, May 31. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi falls in a water jump during the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Diamond League in Shanghai, May 12. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chelsea's Hannah Blundell in action with Arsenal's Beth Mead, May 5. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open, May 29. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Hamburg fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs on the pitch as riot police line up during their Bundesliga match against Borussia, May 12. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
IndyCar Series driver Will Power celebrates after winning the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 27. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open, May 19. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Team Sweden and team Switzerland shake hands after the IIHF World Championships Gold Medal match, May 20. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A general view as the peloton passes the Colosseum during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia in Rome, May 27. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A PAOK Salonika fan on a rail reacts to smoke before their match against AEK Athens at the Greek Cup Final. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Serena Williams returns to Grand Slam court
Serena Williams defeated Kristyna Pliskova in the first round of the French Open, her first Grand Slam appearance since the Australian Open in 2017, when she...
Week in sports
Our top sports photos of the past week.
Real Madrid wins Champions League
A sensational overhead strike from Real Madrid substitute Gareth Bale and two calamitous errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gave the Spanish side a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the month: May
Our top photos from the past month.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S
Highlights from the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.
Inside Otay Mesa immigration detention center
At the Otay Mesa Detention Center near San Diego, several hundred detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are held awaiting immigration hearings to decide the fate of their asylum claims.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korean diplomacy
Recent international efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Nicaragua's month of protest
More than a month after changes to Nicaragua's social security system triggered student-led protests, demonstrations have morphed into a daily challenge to the rule of President Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla.
White House fitness
President Donald Trump participates in the White House Sports and Fitness Day event.