Fri Mar 19, 2021

Pictures of the week

Police detain Patsy Stevenson as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. Police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up the vigil. A London police officer is charged in Everard's death. Stevenson told LBC radio: "The main point that everyone was trying to get across when everything happened is that women don't feel safe, they don't feel safe walking down a street and that's the bare minimum we should feel the freedom to do." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
A man who was shot during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters shows a three-finger salute as he is helped in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman yells during a demonstration following the deadly shootings of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at three day spas in Atlanta, Georgia, March 18, 2021. Investigators said white suspect suggested to them that sexual frustration led him to commit violence. Numerous political leaders and civil rights advocates have speculated the killings were motivated at least in part by rising anti-Asian sentiment since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Asylum-seeking families and unaccompanied minors from Central America walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in Penitas, Texas, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Director Christopher Nolan sits in a AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on the cinema's reopening day after coronavirus closures, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion in Albany, New York, March 12, 2021. Cuomo faces accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct leveled by at least seven women, including former aides, and has come under pressure from disclosures that his administration withheld the number of nursing home residents killed in the state by COVID-19. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Bernice Bohannon, who turned 111 years old on Sunday, is comforted by nurse Jalissa Hurd following her coronavirus vaccination, at the IU Health Neuroscience Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A migrant child from Central America plays with his own shadow inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) after being deported with his mother from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
An Atlanta police officer works at the scene outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at three day spas let to the deaths of eight people in Atlanta, Georgia, March 16, 2021.    REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Abu Jakka Farhan, a truffle hunter, is pushed in a wheelchair as he searches for truffles in the desert in Samawa, Iraq. Fetching its hunters up to $7 a kilo this year, Iraq's desert truffle is cheaper than its rarer European cousins that can cost hundreds of dollars or more a kilo. But with Iraq's economy in crisis, the local variety are a big help to foragers. Picture taken February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. He was among 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States. The bodies, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found along a migrant smuggling route in a remote area of Tamaulipas state. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People watch a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Mwajuma Tabyawa applies cream on her son Mmema Mkangya after his shower, on his first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A demonstrator is bitten by a police dog while fighting with police during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Ariana Lamcellari, 4, holds a sign at a protest against violence, following the charge of a British police officer in the London kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in Dublin, Ireland March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021. The Chinese capital was shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the weather bureau has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani treats a patient inside his home during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 2, 2021. "These are situations that affect you emotionally... You're there the next day thinking over how fragile life really is and, on the other hand, how lucky we are to be alive," said Behzadi. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People wander around Bourbon Street as coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A chimpanzee rests in front of a giant screen, installed to broadcast fellow apes from Brno Zoo as an enrichment project during pandemic closures, inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
An aerial view shows a discarded sofa on the Tiete river near Ecological Tiete Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2021. The Rio Tiete, which flows like a vast open sewer though Brazil's largest city, is among the most polluted in the country. Over 100 km of the river are considered dead or too polluted for almost all marine life. The stinking river, which receives hundreds of tonnes of untreated sewage and waste every day, is a black mark on Brazil's wealthiest city. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
