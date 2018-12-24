Edition:
Pictures of the year 2018

A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 18. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, July 7. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, October 15. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada, January 2. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump observes a demonstration featuring U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery during a visit to Fort Drum, New York, August 13. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner during the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, August 26. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group based in the U.S., give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 25. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Luis Acosta holds 5-year-old Angel Jesus, both from Honduras, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 22. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, January 6. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
Relatives of inmates held at the General Command of the Carabobo Police react as they wait outside the prison, where a fire occurred in the cells area, according to local media, in Valencia, Venezuela, March 28. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A bride poses for photo during a total lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his 4-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital but she suffered low oxygen levels. "She was like skin on bones, her body was emaciated," he said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
U.S. Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A student is seen as students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a rally with Thurgood Marshall Academy students in advance of the March for Our Lives event in Washington, March 22. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
Chuol, 17, from Sudan, takes a shower on board the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the Mediterranean Sea, August 3. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30. The explosion killed nine reporters, photographers and cameramen covering the attack. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Pope Francis arrives at Aglona Basilica in Aglona, Latvia, September 24. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A ship is seen stranded on shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 3. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota, May 31. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A police officer stands guard outside a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits at the chancellery in Berlin, March 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A migrant, part of a group intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in line after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, October 2. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water cannon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refused to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem, March 8. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate defeating Croatia to win the World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, July 15. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A rooster walks past the dead body of a Barrio-18 gang member in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, September 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 7. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, April 16. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator, Haitham Abu Sabla, 23, is hit in the face with a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, June 8. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Serena Williams of the U.S. yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Lightning fills the sky as cowboys from the Rio Grande Valley set camp after arriving for the Memorial Day weekend in Bandera, Texas, May 25. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crashes during stage 9 of the Tour De France from Arras Citadelle to Roubaix, July 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A man splashes in a puddle in Times Square during a heavy midday downpour in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 24. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Former President Manuel Zelaya is helped by aides while being overcome by tear gas during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 12. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Tsetse, 6-year-old daughter of Dukha herder Erdenebat Chuluu, sits among her family's reindeer in a forest near the village of Tsagaannuur, Khovsgol aimag, Mongolia, April 21. The Dukha fear losing their identity in the face of a government conservation order banning unlicensed hunting on most of their traditional land. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece, July 25. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Harrison Massie, 22, poses for a photograph in the shower at his mother's apartment in St. Louis, Missouri. Seven years ago, Harrison, now 29, started his journey transitioning from female to male. Sara Swaty, a young photographer and friend, set off to capture it, frame by frame, year after year. Photo taken March 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A 2.4-kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of $2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela, August 16. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida, October 8. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Migrants disembark from a dinghy at Del Canuelo beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar from the coast of Morocco, in Tarifa, southern Spain, July 27. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A child looks on, as volunteers of Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the Esperanza por el Cambio party give food plates to women and children as part of a Mother's Day celebration, during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, May 13. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Border Patrol agents on horses track a man along the Rio Grande River after he illegally crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in Sunland Park, New Mexico, June 15. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A dog walks past trees covered with ash after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, stands next to police officers on the road from Arriaga to Tapanatepec, near Arriaga, Mexico, November 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Cheerleaders from North Korea await the start of the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Light illuminates novice monks as they offer prayers at the premises of a Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival, dedicated to goddess of education Saraswati in the belief that the goddess will help devotees excel in education, in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 22. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron during the presentation of the World Cup trophy to France, after they defeated Croatia to win the final in Moscow, July 15. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 12. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and injured her sister, Racahele-Ngabausi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, September 6. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City, June 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens, Greece, January 12. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A man flies a kite in Greenwich Park, London, July 25. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A fisherman is seen on a bank of the Yenisei River at sunset near the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station, with the air temperature at about minus 32 degrees Celsius (minus 25.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 26. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Model Winnie Harlow poses at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, May 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A firefighter wears a flame-resistant uniform as wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Swimmers watch as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, prior to a ban on the wearing of face veils in public in Denmark, July 24. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are escorted by police as they leave after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, August 20. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference following the midterm elections at the White House, November 7. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on the Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, California, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A victim of the earthquake and tsunami is pictured inside a hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 4. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A relative mourns as she carries the body of eight-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour during her funeral in Gaza City, May 15. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A 4-year-old boy weeps in the arms of a family member as he and others were apprehended by border patrol agents after crossing the U.S. border from Mexico, near McAllen, Texas, May 2. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, February 4. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Women, photographed from the Chinese side of the border, are seen through binoculars fixed on a building on the Chinese side of the border for sightseers to look across to North Korea, as they cross the bridge from Namyang in North Korea towards the town of Tumen in China, November 24. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers of Mexico competes in the men's giant slalom at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Silvina da Silva poses with her 2-year-old granddaughter Ana Sophia, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, August 7. Ana Sophia's mother Gabriela had planned to finish high school and study physical therapy. Now, she spends her days caring for her child. Her husband left shortly after Ana Sophia's birth. He could not accept their child's condition, Gabriela says, and does not pay child support. "I went into depression and my family helped me," she said. "If it was not for them, I would have gone crazy." Today, some relatives give moral support and Ana Sophia's paternal grandmother helps with her day-to-day care. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to join them for a family photo at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open, January 22. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Migrants rescued by the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-affected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia, July 20. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
A man gets stuck under debris at a damaged site after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, January 9. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are seen on the facade of a government building in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 4. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A resident throws water at his house on fire at a residential neighborhood of an informal settlement, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 4. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to Ohio at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A police officer is seen as Fabiana Cardoso Domingues reacts near the body of her son, Anderson Domingues, after he was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in the Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 1. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel in Inn Din village, Myanmar. The image, by an unknown photographer, was one of three provided to Reuters by a Buddhist village elder taken during the September 2017 massacre at Inn Din. The final photograph shows the men's bloodied bodies piled in a shallow grave. via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, November 19. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains for the men's aerials during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Border Patrol Agent Jacob Stukenberg looks at Guatemalan migrant Misael Paiz, 25, who died in the Sonoran Desert after traveling over 2,000 miles to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, on the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in Pima County, Arizona, September 10. Border Patrol agents searched for Paiz after his uncle called 911 but were unable to find him before he died. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Croatia players celebrate next to an AFP photographer Yuri Cortez after Mario Mandzukic scored their second goal against England during the World Cup semi-final in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her 5-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
