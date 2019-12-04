Pictures of the year 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring her team's first goal against France in the Women's World Cup quarter final in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. The Americans went on to win their fourth championship. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Research technician Danielle Lasseigne cuts a Pseudodiploria strigosa coral with a steel chisel to remove the portion of the animal being killed by stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) near the University of the Virgin Islands campus in St Thomas...more
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria lie in the Rio Bravo river in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere (PHTK) fires a gun in the air, injuring Associated Press photographer Chery Dieu-Nalio, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the...more
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 22, 2019. A lone gunman killed 51 mosque worshippers in attacks in two Christchurch mosques....more
Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative and performs under the drag name Kween-Kee-Kee, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 near Austin, Texas, November, 18, 2018....more
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor next to her husband Prince Harry at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (2nd R), with Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attends the question session at the National Assembly in...more
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People are evacuated by a member of security forces during an al Shabaab attack that killed 21 people at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A dead red-tailed monkey hangs by its tail above the ground, in order to keep it away from ants, in the forest near Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 5, 2019. Research shows around 6 million tonnes of bushmeat are sourced annually...more
Security officials stand next to dead bodies after a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. Islamic State claimed the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people. REUTERS/Stringer
Juan Guaido, president of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez...more
A Turkana tribeswoman reacts after an accidental fire in a shelter in the Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen during an offensive in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she headed to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match, September 23, 2018. Huang is one of a small but growing...more
Fireworks explode over Tiananmen Square as performers take part in the evening gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court after he was arrested in London, Britain April 11, 2019. Assange skipped bail in Britain to avoid possible extradition and took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012. He...more
Wounded Palestinian boy Mohammad An-Najjar, 12, is evacuated during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A destroyed house is seen in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf after rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man jumps off the Tower Bridge in London, Britain, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Models present creations by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen as part of her haute couture spring-summer 2019 collection in Paris, France, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during stage 2 of the Dakar Rally from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, Peru, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete in the women's duet free preliminary at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she announces she would step down as leader of the Conservative Party, triggering a contest for a new prime minister, in London, Britain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A riot police officer hits a migrant, as migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Fatima Ibrahim Hadi, 12, who is malnourished and weighs just 10 kg, sits on a bed at a clinic in Aslam, in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen, February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at an inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) in Brasilia, Brazil February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Sudanese protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a national flag outside the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Orangutans gather as smoke from forest fires covers Salat Island, which is used by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation as a pre-release island for orangutans, in Pulang Pisau regency near Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia,...more
A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank September 11, 2019. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
The injured grandmother of Shaini, 13, who died as bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday, mourns at her wake in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Slum dwellers gather near their shelters after a fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the fallen soldier at Latrun's armored corps memorial site, Israel May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered with barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, October 11, 2019....more
A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Car lights are seen on one of the main roads of the city during the second day of a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers march as advanced light helicopters fly during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Sweden's Armand Duplantis in action during the men's pole vault final at the Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Models present creations from Oscar de la Renta before the show during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from their film "A Star Is Born" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People queue to pay tribute to late French President Jacques Chirac during a popular national tribute at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, September 29, 2019. Chirac, a political chameleon who dominated French politics for decades and strived...more
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Anti-government protesters protect themselves with umbrellas amid tear gas during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demba, 8, a Koranic student, called a talibe, attends karate training in the courtyard of Maison de la Gare, an organization that helps talibe street children reintegrate into society, in Saint-Louis, Senegal, February 8, 2019. "My older brother...more
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wipes away tears as Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) talks about her own experience as a refugee during a news conference to call on Congress to cut funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)...more
Participants kiss as they take part in the WorldPride parade and mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A player with Fuwaku Rugby Club tackles another club team player during their match in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, May 3, 2019. Fuwaku, founded in 1948, is one of approximately 150 Japanese clubs that stage competitive, full-contact matches...more
Riot police detain a woman as anti-government protesters gather at Sha Tin Mass Transit Railway station to demonstrate against the railway operator, which they accuse of helping the government, in Hong Kong, China September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
A displaced woman looks at her child, hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by internally displaced people after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of a morenada dance fraternity shoot a music video at a cottage in the village of Lipari, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Seoane
Military delegates arrive before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bolivian President Evo Morales, presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, offers fruit to residents on a street in Shinahota in the Chapare region, Bolivia October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew
An injured demonstrator is carried by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Whitby Town fans, 10-year-old Dylan Locker and his dad Danny Locker, pose for a picture during the soccer match between Whitby Town F.C. and Basford United at the Turnbull Ground in Whitby, Britain March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Demonstrators throw stones during a protest against Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium in Mbare township, where the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe will lie in state, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 12, 2019. Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November...more
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear for a hearing at British Columbia Supreme Court, in Vancouver, Canada September 23, 2019. Meng was arrested in Canada last December at the request of the United...more
Migrants from Syria walk back through the woods after trying to cross the border with Croatia on the hills near Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A guest is seen on the red carpet through a rain-covered tarp at a screening of "Frankie" during the Cannes Film Festival in France, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after after receiving a presidential pardon and being freed in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales take cover from tear gas while carrying coffins of people they say were killed during clashes with security forces in Senkata, as they take part in a protest in La Paz, Bolivia November 21, 2019....more
A car drives along a five-kilometre-long road, which is supervised by regional traffic services to connect the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River during winter season, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' Square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Andy Ruiz Jr (R) fights Anthony Joshua for the WBA Super, IBF, WBO & IBO world heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 1, 2019. Ruiz won the match with a technical knockout in the seventh round. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the annual CBI Conference in London, Britain November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Children play as caked clay is seen in the dried-up municipal dam in drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet, South Africa, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman and a child ride an electric tricycle in the old town of Luoyang, Henan province, China January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A firefighter works at the site of a building collapse in Shanghai, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Russian Army member, dressed in historical uniform, looks on before a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia...more
A snow-covered landscape is seen near Menzingen, Switzerland February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People look at their smartphones in Times Square in New York City, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
President Donald Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
