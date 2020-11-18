Edition:
Pictures of the year 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk", for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A member of Lebanese army walks past the rubble at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares &nbsp;

Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

An aerial view shows bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries newborn Theo Anderson, who was born prematurely, to his mother Kirsty Anderson, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Burnley, East Lancashire, Britain, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Anurak Jeantawanich, 52, pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, October 16, 2020. "I could sense danger coming," said Jeantawanich. "I looked each of them in the eye and told them not to come any closer, that there were a lot of young students and girls here." REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monkeys are sedated as they recover after a sterilization procedure carried out by the Department of National Parks due to the increase of the macaques population in the urban area and the tourist spots of the city of Lopburi, Thailand, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A group of migrants climb up the banks of the Rio Grande river after crossing into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Los Ebanos, Texas, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Juliana, who says she is four months pregnant, reacts in front of the body of her husband Davi Barboza, who was shot in Sao Carlos during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020. "I want to ask whoever is in that life to get out," Juliana said. "Think of your family because it's very difficult for us. I don't know how I'm going to go back home and not see him anymore." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man takes a break from cleaning his house which was covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Crowds wearing protective masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Dogs wear masks at a main shopping area as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in downtown Shanghai, China, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, and other lawmakers climb on the fence of Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A dog, left in a garage covered with ashes, barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle that was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Designer Olivier Rousteing presents his Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection show for fashion house Balmain during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as his wife, Bianca's mum Chiara Zuddas, looks out from their balcony at their home during the coronavirus outbreak, in San Fiorano, Italy, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Koiku, who is a geisha, gets ready at Ikuko's home to work at a party being hosted by customers at a luxury restaurant, where she will be entertaining with other geisha in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino, 23, holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in prison, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. "We were denied the chance to be together. I did not even see your laughter," said Nasino. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from a makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, February 15, 2020. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the "luckiest man of the year". &nbsp; REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Torres

An empty street is seen in Manhattan borough during the coronavirus outbreak, in New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister to be thrown back to police during a clash between demonstrators and police following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Forensic workers check the body of a man killed by a criminal faction in a clandestine cemetery during a police operation in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on his paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Patricia, who is pregnant, and Obelson, who got married in a joint ceremony with another pregnant couple who they did not know to share the costs of the ceremony, pose for a photo outside the church where they got married in Baie de Henne, Nord Ouest Department, Haiti. Picture taken October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned the protective cover because she didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the ATP Finals at The O2, London, Britain, November 15, 2020. Action Images via Reuters

Members of a military band perform during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the United Nations (UN) Forces' participation in the Korean War, in Seoul, South Korea, July 27, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Rain falls as Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd that has been created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are covered with vapor after taking care of a COVID-19 patient at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An injured man is pinned under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

An aerial view shows flooded homes within a village after the River Nile broke the dykes in Jonglei State, South Sudan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Large waves hit the harbour wall at Newhaven, Britain, February 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Toby Melville

Coronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula during the coronavirus outbreak, in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores their first goal against Chelsea during their Premier League match at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp;

Women cry as their relatives are missing under the debris of a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elder-hood as the final rite of passage, after the event was initially postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in the Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A Palestinian girl cries as she is comforted by her uncle after Israeli forces demolished her family's house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Multiple members of medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year old patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An Iraqi demonstrator walks among smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to an injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, who lies on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a penalty to win the penalty shootout and the FA Community Shield in a match against Liverpool, as play resumes behind closed doors, at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, August 29, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge &nbsp;

Malnourished boy Hassan Merzam Muhammad, lies on a bed at his house in Abs district of Hajjah province, Yemen, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eissa Alragehi

Cyclists compete during the UCI Road World Championships at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini &nbsp; &nbsp;

People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An arial view shows damage caused by floods following torrential rain in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Britain's Johanna Konta and Coco Gauff of the U.S. play a match during the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcements that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People carry a statue depicting Jesus Christ back inside, after Priest Don Amedeo Basile led a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church for locals to participate from their balconies and windows, in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Iranian people attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden won the 2020 presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza race during Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A police officer gestures as a member of a feminist collective paints her shield during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery is pictured amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

