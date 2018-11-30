Pictures of the year: Aerials
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June...more
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Carpets are laid out in fields to soften their colors under the sizzling sun in Dosemealti, a town in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Siberian Husky dogs of the Royev Ruchey Park team pull a rig during a practice session for the Karadag Sled Dog Rally on the frozen Mana River, in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit in a desert graveyard near Victorville, California, March 28, 2018. Volkswagen AG has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 vehicles, the automaker said in a recent court filing, and is...more
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, near the town of Rockhampton, in Australia, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 1, 2018. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof Park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Farmer Ash Whitney stands in the middle of a dried-up dam in a drought-effected paddock on his property located west of the town of Gunnedah in New South Wales, Australia, June 3, 2018. "I have been here all my life, and this drought is feeling like...more
Lava flows on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A woman enjoys a sunbath at the pier on the Adriatic Sea in Brela, Croatia, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in the rubble of houses partially demolished in Shanghai, China, July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during stage five of the Dakar Rally, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Franck Fife
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A view of a burned forest next to the village of Monchique, Portugal, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church is seen in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Miczek TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The Camp Fire burning near Paradise, California as seen from NASA's Operational Land Imager satellite, November 8, 2018. Courtesy NASA/via REUTERS
People enjoy the beach in Natal, Brazil, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Captain James Pugh from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Anglian Regiment views some of the 72,396 shrouded figures that form part of the 'Shroud of the Somme' installation by British artist Rob Heard, in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, November...more
An aerial view shows a car driving along a bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
The solar evaporation ponds on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, October 2018. LandSat-8 via United States Geological Survey/via REUTERS
Combines harvesting barley in a field of the Solgonskoye private farm outside the Siberian village of Talniki in Russia, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An aerial view of Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp for Rohingya who decide to return back from Bangladesh, in Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar, September 20, 2018. Ye Aung Thu/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the group "Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls" form a human tower called a 'castell' during the biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People at a beach on the shores of lake Silbersee (Silver Lake) during a long-lasting heatwave in Haltern, Germany, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Lava erupts in Leilani Estates during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
