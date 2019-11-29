Edition:
Pictures of the year: Aerials

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hit much of the country, France, June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A car drives along a five-kilometer-long road, which is supervised by regional traffic services to connect the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River during winter, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Villagers dry bamboo products in bunches to make chopsticks in Lijiang county, Jian, Jiangxi province, China October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
A large volcanic ash and gas plume rises above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of eruptions from the Raikoke Volcano, as seen from the International Space Station, June 22, 2019. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Two U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School T-38 aircraft fly in formation, approximately 30 feet apart, at supersonic speeds, or faster than the speed of sound, producing shockwaves that are typically heard on the ground as a sonic boom. The images, originally monochromatic and shown here as colorized composite images, were captured during a supersonic flight series flown in part to better understand how shocks interact with aircraft plumes, as well as with each other. Photo released March 22, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
An aerial view shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, a key infrastructure in the Greater Bay Area project, during sunrise off Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A satellite image of the Dewey Soper Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Qikiqtaaluk, Nunavut, Canada, September 14, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during Stage 2 of the 2019 Peru Dakar Rally, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A view of the cityscape of Athens, Greece, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A passenger train moves along the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga forest, covered with snow and hoarfrost, outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
An aerial view of forest fire next to an oil palm plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia, July 30, 2019. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Fires rage at night near Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, November 17, 2019. The image, taken by the Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8, was made from a combination of shortwave and near-infrared data to reveal hot spots through the smoke and clouds. The infrared data is overlaid on a base map created with imagery from before the fires began. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Parts of the Gurschengletscher glacier are covered with tarps near the peak of Mount Gemsstock in Andermatt, Switzerland July 5, 2019.REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
A herd of cattle is seen stranded by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Jian, Jiangxi province, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
A mosque is seen amongst residential housing from the air during a mass take off at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol, Britain, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A migrant swims towards Gibraltar-registered Vos Triton commercial offshore supply ship, in the Search and Rescue (SAR) zone off Libya's coast May 11, 2019. Sea-Watch.org/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Flattened crops are seen from the air near John Segredo north of Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Morning fog is seen in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Swirls of clouds form a heart-like shape as winds divert around the Juan Fernandez Islands off the coast of Chile, in the South Pacific Ocean, February 2, 2019. NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
An aerial view of tulip fields near the city of Creil, Netherlands April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
The shadow of the Washington Monument is seen on the lawn of the National Mall from the top of the monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
People enjoy sunbathing at a beach by the Baltic Sea in Travemuende, Germany, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
