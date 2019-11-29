Pictures of the year: Aerials
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hit much of the country, France, June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A car drives along a five-kilometer-long road, which is supervised by regional traffic services to connect the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River during winter, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Villagers dry bamboo products in bunches to make chopsticks in Lijiang county, Jian, Jiangxi province, China October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A large volcanic ash and gas plume rises above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of eruptions from the Raikoke Volcano, as seen from the International Space Station, June 22, 2019. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/Handout...more
Two U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School T-38 aircraft fly in formation, approximately 30 feet apart, at supersonic speeds, or faster than the speed of sound, producing shockwaves that are typically heard on the ground as a sonic boom. The images,...more
An aerial view shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, a key infrastructure in the Greater Bay Area project, during sunrise off Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A satellite image of the Dewey Soper Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Qikiqtaaluk, Nunavut, Canada, September 14, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during Stage 2 of the 2019 Peru Dakar Rally, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of the cityscape of Athens, Greece, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A passenger train moves along the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga forest, covered with snow and hoarfrost, outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An aerial view of forest fire next to an oil palm plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia, July 30, 2019. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan via REUTERS
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fires rage at night near Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, November 17, 2019. The image, taken by the Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8, was made from a combination of shortwave and near-infrared data to reveal hot spots through the...more
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Parts of the Gurschengletscher glacier are covered with tarps near the peak of Mount Gemsstock in Andermatt, Switzerland July 5, 2019.REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A herd of cattle is seen stranded by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Jian, Jiangxi province, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A mosque is seen amongst residential housing from the air during a mass take off at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol, Britain, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A migrant swims towards Gibraltar-registered Vos Triton commercial offshore supply ship, in the Search and Rescue (SAR) zone off Libya's coast May 11, 2019. Sea-Watch.org/Handout via REUTERS
Flattened crops are seen from the air near John Segredo north of Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Morning fog is seen in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Swirls of clouds form a heart-like shape as winds divert around the Juan Fernandez Islands off the coast of Chile, in the South Pacific Ocean, February 2, 2019. NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview/Handout via REUTERS
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
An aerial view of tulip fields near the city of Creil, Netherlands April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The shadow of the Washington Monument is seen on the lawn of the National Mall from the top of the monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
People enjoy sunbathing at a beach by the Baltic Sea in Travemuende, Germany, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
