Pictures of the year: Aerials

Two U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School T-38 aircraft fly in formation, approximately 30 feet apart, at supersonic speeds, or faster than the speed of sound, producing shockwaves that are typically heard on the ground as a sonic boom. The images, originally monochromatic and shown here as colorized composite images, were captured during a supersonic flight series flown in part to better understand how shocks interact with aircraft plumes, as well as with each other. Photo released March 22, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

