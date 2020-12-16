Pictures of the year: Aerials
Decommissioned cruise ships are dismantled at the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat coronavirus patients following an outbreak and the city's lockdown on the outskirts of Wuhan, China, January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Crosses cast shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An aerial of the golden Virgin statue at the top of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace during a lockdown imposed in Cambrai, France April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe are deserted in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees...more
John-Miles Lewis, the son of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis, reaches out and touches the casket of his father as Lewis lies in state at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 27, 2020....more
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup, on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager
A man makes his way on a flooded highway following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bader Helal
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station, in Jerusalem, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
People enjoy Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of the Seattle police, near the...more
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
Damage is seen after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Some 25,000 candles are lit during a memorial event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Beach-goers stand on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An empty Times Square is seen following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Barracks and buildings stand in the former Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp complex in Oswiecim, Poland, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall saw a tree that fell onto a residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory is seen in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations after the death of George Floyd are seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Homes are flooded within a village after the River Nile broke the dykes in Jonglei State, South Sudan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Keur Massar is flooded by heavy rains in Senegal, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre
School buses are parked after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An unfinished flight terminal, part of the abandoned construction site of a Mexico City airport that was scrapped two years ago, is now flooded by summer rains in Texcoco on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Artwork by French-Swiss street artist Saype, entitled "Beyond Walls," is seen on a floating barge over the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, October 23, 2020. The pieces created by Saype in Istanbul are part of a project to create a spray-painted...more
