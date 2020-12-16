Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Dec 16, 2020 | 7:38am EST

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Decommissioned cruise ships are dismantled at the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Decommissioned cruise ships are dismantled at the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Decommissioned cruise ships are dismantled at the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 34
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 34
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat coronavirus patients following an outbreak and the city's lockdown on the outskirts of Wuhan, China, January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat coronavirus patients following an outbreak and the city's lockdown on the outskirts of Wuhan, China, January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat coronavirus patients following an outbreak and the city's lockdown on the outskirts of Wuhan, China, January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
3 / 34
Crosses cast shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Crosses cast shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Crosses cast shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
4 / 34
An aerial of the golden Virgin statue at the top of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace during a lockdown imposed in Cambrai, France April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial of the golden Virgin statue at the top of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace during a lockdown imposed in Cambrai, France April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
An aerial of the golden Virgin statue at the top of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace during a lockdown imposed in Cambrai, France April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 34
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
6 / 34
Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 34
The Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe are deserted in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe are deserted in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
The Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe are deserted in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 34
Hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees...more

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 34
John-Miles Lewis, the son of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis, reaches out and touches the casket of his father as Lewis lies in state at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

John-Miles Lewis, the son of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis, reaches out and touches the casket of his father as Lewis lies in state at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 27, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
John-Miles Lewis, the son of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis, reaches out and touches the casket of his father as Lewis lies in state at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
10 / 34
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup, on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager

Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup, on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup, on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager
Close
11 / 34
A man makes his way on a flooded highway following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis

A man makes his way on a flooded highway following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A man makes his way on a flooded highway following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Close
12 / 34
A view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bader Helal

A view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bader Helal

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bader Helal
Close
13 / 34
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 34
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station, in Jerusalem, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station, in Jerusalem, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station, in Jerusalem, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Close
15 / 34
People enjoy Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People enjoy Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
People enjoy Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
16 / 34
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of the Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of the Seattle police, near the...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of the Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
17 / 34
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
Close
18 / 34
Damage is seen after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Damage is seen after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Damage is seen after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 34
Some 25,000 candles are lit during a memorial event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Some 25,000 candles are lit during a memorial event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Some 25,000 candles are lit during a memorial event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Close
20 / 34
Beach-goers stand on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Beach-goers stand on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Beach-goers stand on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 34
An empty Times Square is seen following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty Times Square is seen following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
An empty Times Square is seen following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
22 / 34
Barracks and buildings stand in the former Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp complex in Oswiecim, Poland, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Barracks and buildings stand in the former Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp complex in Oswiecim, Poland, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
Barracks and buildings stand in the former Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp complex in Oswiecim, Poland, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
23 / 34
Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall saw a tree that fell onto a residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall saw a tree that fell onto a residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall saw a tree that fell onto a residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
24 / 34
The construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory is seen in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory is seen in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
The construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory is seen in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
25 / 34
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
26 / 34
A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
27 / 34
The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations after the death of George Floyd are seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations after the death of George Floyd are seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations after the death of George Floyd are seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
28 / 34
Homes are flooded within a village after the River Nile broke the dykes in Jonglei State, South Sudan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Homes are flooded within a village after the River Nile broke the dykes in Jonglei State, South Sudan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Homes are flooded within a village after the River Nile broke the dykes in Jonglei State, South Sudan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
29 / 34
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
30 / 34
Keur Massar is flooded by heavy rains in Senegal, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

Keur Massar is flooded by heavy rains in Senegal, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Keur Massar is flooded by heavy rains in Senegal, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre
Close
31 / 34
School buses are parked after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

School buses are parked after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
School buses are parked after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
32 / 34
An unfinished flight terminal, part of the abandoned construction site of a Mexico City airport that was scrapped two years ago, is now flooded by summer rains in Texcoco on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An unfinished flight terminal, part of the abandoned construction site of a Mexico City airport that was scrapped two years ago, is now flooded by summer rains in Texcoco on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
An unfinished flight terminal, part of the abandoned construction site of a Mexico City airport that was scrapped two years ago, is now flooded by summer rains in Texcoco on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
33 / 34
Artwork by French-Swiss street artist Saype, entitled "Beyond Walls," is seen on a floating barge over the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, October 23, 2020. The pieces created by Saype in Istanbul are part of a project to create a spray-painted "human chain" across the world to encourage humanity and equality. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Artwork by French-Swiss street artist Saype, entitled "Beyond Walls," is seen on a floating barge over the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, October 23, 2020. The pieces created by Saype in Istanbul are part of a project to create a spray-painted...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Artwork by French-Swiss street artist Saype, entitled "Beyond Walls," is seen on a floating barge over the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, October 23, 2020. The pieces created by Saype in Istanbul are part of a project to create a spray-painted "human chain" across the world to encourage humanity and equality. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 15 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 14 2020
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Dec 14 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 11 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Hyper-realistic masks go on sale in Japan

Hyper-realistic masks go on sale in Japan

A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger s features.

Last night before lockdown in London

Last night before lockdown in London

Londoners enjoy a last night out as the British capital moves into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions with infection rates rising exponentially.

Socially distanced Santa

Socially distanced Santa

Santa Claus makes appearances all over the world following social distancing guidelines leading up to Christmas.

In Chicago, a community mourns a grandmother lost to COVID-19

In Chicago, a community mourns a grandmother lost to COVID-19

Florence Bolton, an 86-year-old grandmother on Chicago's South Side, was married to Raymond for over 60 years, a teacher, churchgoer and lover of aerobics and line dancing.

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

Hope and despair: U.S. COVID deaths surge as vaccine rollout begins

Hope and despair: U.S. COVID deaths surge as vaccine rollout begins

The United States extended its rollout of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine as the nation's death toll surpassed 300,000.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos in 2020.

Hundreds march in Ohio over police shooting of Black man Casey Goodson

Hundreds march in Ohio over police shooting of Black man Casey Goodson

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Columbus, Ohio, demanding justice and transparency from investigations into the killing last week of Casey Goodson, a young Black man shot by a sheriff's deputy outside his home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast