Pictures of the year: America in 2019
Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, talks on the phone while nursing her son Micah at the dinner table in San Antonio, Texas, February 6, 2019. Hoffmann only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried...more
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland, May 26, 2019. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers....more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative and performs under the drag name Kween-Kee-Kee, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 near Austin, Texas, November, 18, 2018....more
A young attendee handles a handgun during the National Rifle Association annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A member of the audience reaches for a spilled drink as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Cheyenne Brewington receives a hug from volunteers after members of the Free Black Mama DMV posted her bond and she was released from the Prince George's County Detention Center during the third annual Free Black Mama Mother's Day bailout in Upper...more
Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chains are seen near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 16, 2019. One of the most iconic symbols of American democracy, the Capitol was built using enslaved labor who were involved in all aspects of construction, including carpentry, masonry,...more
A man wearing a Trump presidential campaign "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part...more
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, among the 22 people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A taxi cab passenger looks out of the driver side window while passing through Times Square, following the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A dismantled sign sits leaning outside a Sears department store one day after it closed as part of multiple closures by Sears Holdings Corp in the United States in Nanuet, New York, January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Colin Kaepernick points at someone in response to a comment during a tryout created by Kaepernick to provide greater access to scouts, the media and the public, at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah...more
Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2019. After the sentence was handed...more
Republican Representative Steve King holds a town hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as state senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the country at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, into a dress before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas, July 15, 2019. Zoey's mother, 26-year-old Amanda Garcia, died three years ago, just days after giving birth - one of an estimated...more
Reed Elliotte, 9, stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Yenne, 27, plays on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A soldier with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) throws a practice grenade during Expert Infantryman Badge training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Actor Lori Loughlin, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, is escorted to federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Puerto Rican celebrities, including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin, join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A rat runs across a sidewalk in the snow in Manhattan, New York, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jesus, son of Irma Rivera, an asylum-seeker from Honduras, plays after a rainstorm with his cousin Marcos outside the family home in Fort Worth, Texas, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Grain silos burst from flood damage in Fremont County Iowa, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek
Boys stand at the edge of the south reflecting pool during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine High School, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora, Colorado, March...more
Diane Cohen, 64, who was forced to leave her home when the Kilauea Volcano erupted and covered it with lava last summer, plants a coconut tree on her property in Kapoho, in Hawaii, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft is seen before founder Elon Musk gives an update on the company's Mars rocket in Boca Chica, Texas September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to...more
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a double against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, August 28, 2019. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride parade and mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, June 30, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago
While holding their youngest children, Nick and Paige Ippolito keep an eye on their daughter Lillian outside the family home in Odessa, Texas, April 17, 2019. Prior to moving Odessa, the Ippolito family lived in subpar housing at Tinker Military Base...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August...more
A charred landscape is left by the Cave Fire in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew
Ramlo Ali Noor, who has been waiting since applying in 2015 to bring her sons from Uganda to the U.S. and is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio,...more
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan, June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Farmer Isabel Milligan drives a tractor as she weeds and transplants crops on a farm in Amagansett, New York, July 11, 2019. Women and non-binary people are running some of the best-known organic farms on Long Island, in what is a growing, $50...more
A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indies Day parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Lakota boy places a sacred staff near a horse's snout during a horse ride to meet Brad Upton, descendant of the commander of the Wounded Knee massacre, on the Cheyenne River reservation in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, November 6, 2019. Upton, 67,...more
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2019. Stroker, as the "girl who can t say no" Ado Annie, became the first...more
Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on its 50th anniversary, in Bethel, New York, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A small plane navigates past a rainbow and stormy skies near Encinitas, California, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A passerby takes a photograph of an inflatable angry emoji during a protest outside the Facebook annual shareholder meeting in Menlo Park, California, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An exterior view of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in Manhattan, New York, August 10, 2019. Epstein's death at age 66 was ruled a suicide, and came five weeks after his arrest on federal...more
A woman protests against migrants outside a processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
An Oregon District resident shows a sign at supporters of President Donald Trump near the site of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Eleven-year-old LGBTQ activist Desmond Napoles poses for a portrait in New York, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lizzo performs at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Women lead a calf as people prepare for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortar boards before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Dax Leandro salvages clothing from the wreckage of his friend's home after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Police motorcycles lead a procession of the casket of New York City Police Department officer Brian Mulkeen from his funeral service at the Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, New York, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A musician waves across the river as kids play in the water below at the Voices From Both Sides festival, which is held on the banks of the Rio Grande, an international boundary, to celebrate the cross-border community on both sides of the...more
A demonstrator vapes during a protest at the Massachusetts State House against the state's four-month ban on all vaping product sales in Boston, Massachusetts, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tricia Cheshire, a resident of Amelia Island sunbathes for the last few minutes before storms hit the coast before Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Megan Rapinoe holds the Women's World Cup trophy during the U.S. team's champions parade in New York, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
National Park Service volunteers and others re-enact Andrew J. Russell's 1869 "Champagne Toast" photo on the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, Utah, May 10,...more
A process tower flies through the air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Erwin Seba
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits following a hearing in his sexual assault case at New York State Supreme Court in New York, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People look at their smartphones in Times Square in New York City, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption
At least eight people are dead and more than two dozen are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing...
On the UK campaign trail
UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to...
Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year
A look at the activism of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis and was named...
MORE IN PICTURES
New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption
At least eight people are dead and more than two dozen are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams from recovering additional bodies.
On the UK campaign trail
UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.
Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year
A look at the activism of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis and was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Newsmakers of 2019
The people who shaped the news this year.
Violence in Chile resurges
The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.
A man and a $120,000 banana
A performance artist who ate a banana taped to a wall that was an artwork valued at $120,000 said his actions were not vandalism and he does not regret his snack at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida.