Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2019. After the sentence was handed...more

Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2019. After the sentence was handed down, Jean's younger brother Brandt offered Guyger his forgiveness: "I forgive you, and I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you. I'm speaking for myself, not my family, but I love you just like anyone else." Tom Fox/Pool via REUTERS

Close