Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, talks on the phone while nursing her son Micah at the dinner table in San Antonio, Texas, February 6, 2019. Hoffmann only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried about this tiny little new life, you love it so fiercely," she said. "Having more time to feel like you're getting good at this ... I think that could only be a good thing." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland, May 26, 2019. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative and performs under the drag name Kween-Kee-Kee, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 near Austin, Texas, November, 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A young attendee handles a handgun during the National Rifle Association annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A member of the audience reaches for a spilled drink as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Cheyenne Brewington receives a hug from volunteers after members of the Free Black Mama DMV posted her bond and she was released from the Prince George's County Detention Center during the third annual Free Black Mama Mother's Day bailout in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, May 6, 2019. Brewington, 26, was detained at the Prince Georges County Detention Center since April 18 and could not afford to post a $5,000 bond for 1st degree assault and $1,500 for traffic violations. Brewington said in a statement, "I am thankful for these women to post my bond. I miss my daughter." REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Chains are seen near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 16, 2019. One of the most iconic symbols of American democracy, the Capitol was built using enslaved labor who were involved in all aspects of construction, including carpentry, masonry, plastering, glazing and painting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2019
A man wearing a Trump presidential campaign "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, among the 22 people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A taxi cab passenger looks out of the driver side window while passing through Times Square, following the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A dismantled sign sits leaning outside a Sears department store one day after it closed as part of multiple closures by Sears Holdings Corp in the United States in Nanuet, New York, January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Colin Kaepernick points at someone in response to a comment during a tryout created by Kaepernick to provide greater access to scouts, the media and the public, at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2019. After the sentence was handed down, Jean's younger brother Brandt offered Guyger his forgiveness: "I forgive you, and I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you. I'm speaking for myself, not my family, but I love you just like anyone else." Tom Fox/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Republican Representative Steve King holds a town hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as state senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the country at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, into a dress before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas, July 15, 2019. Zoey's mother, 26-year-old Amanda Garcia, died three years ago, just days after giving birth - one of an estimated 700 women who die of pregnancy-related complications each year in the United States. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Reed Elliotte, 9, stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Yenne, 27, plays on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
A soldier with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) throws a practice grenade during Expert Infantryman Badge training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Actor Lori Loughlin, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, is escorted to federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Puerto Rican celebrities, including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin, join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A rat runs across a sidewalk in the snow in Manhattan, New York, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Jesus, son of Irma Rivera, an asylum-seeker from Honduras, plays after a rainstorm with his cousin Marcos outside the family home in Fort Worth, Texas, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Grain silos burst from flood damage in Fremont County Iowa, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Boys stand at the edge of the south reflecting pool during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine High School, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora, Colorado, March 16, 2018. Martin, 37, started The Rebels Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that helps mass shooting survivors and their families learn how to live with the trauma of their experiences. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Diane Cohen, 64, who was forced to leave her home when the Kilauea Volcano erupted and covered it with lava last summer, plants a coconut tree on her property in Kapoho, in Hawaii, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft is seen before founder Elon Musk gives an update on the company's Mars rocket in Boca Chica, Texas September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a double against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, August 28, 2019. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride parade and mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, June 30, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
While holding their youngest children, Nick and Paige Ippolito keep an eye on their daughter Lillian outside the family home in Odessa, Texas, April 17, 2019. Prior to moving Odessa, the Ippolito family lived in subpar housing at Tinker Military Base in Oklahoma. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
A charred landscape is left by the Cave Fire in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Ramlo Ali Noor, who has been waiting since applying in 2015 to bring her sons from Uganda to the U.S. and is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maddie McGarvey

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan, June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
Farmer Isabel Milligan drives a tractor as she weeds and transplants crops on a farm in Amagansett, New York, July 11, 2019. Women and non-binary people are running some of the best-known organic farms on Long Island, in what is a growing, $50 billion industry nationwide. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indies Day parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A Lakota boy places a sacred staff near a horse's snout during a horse ride to meet Brad Upton, descendant of the commander of the Wounded Knee massacre, on the Cheyenne River reservation in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, November 6, 2019. Upton, 67, formally apologized for the atrocities carried out by his great-great-grandfather James Forsyth to the direct descendants of his victims at their home on the Cheyenne River Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2019. Stroker, as the "girl who can t say no" Ado Annie, became the first actor performing in a wheelchair to win a Tony. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on its 50th anniversary, in Bethel, New York, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A small plane navigates past a rainbow and stormy skies near Encinitas, California, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A passerby takes a photograph of an inflatable angry emoji during a protest outside the Facebook annual shareholder meeting in Menlo Park, California, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
An exterior view of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in Manhattan, New York, August 10, 2019. Epstein's death at age 66 was ruled a suicide, and came five weeks after his arrest on federal charges he trafficked dozens of underage girls from at least 2002 to 2005. He had pleaded not guilty. Many accusers have said his abuses occurred last decade. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
A woman protests against migrants outside a processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
An Oregon District resident shows a sign at supporters of President Donald Trump near the site of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Eleven-year-old LGBTQ activist Desmond Napoles poses for a portrait in New York, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Lizzo performs at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Women lead a calf as people prepare for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortar boards before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Dax Leandro salvages clothing from the wreckage of his friend's home after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Police motorcycles lead a procession of the casket of New York City Police Department officer Brian Mulkeen from his funeral service at the Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, New York, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A musician waves across the river as kids play in the water below at the Voices From Both Sides festival, which is held on the banks of the Rio Grande, an international boundary, to celebrate the cross-border community on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border in Lajitas, Texas, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A demonstrator vapes during a protest at the Massachusetts State House against the state's four-month ban on all vaping product sales in Boston, Massachusetts, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Tricia Cheshire, a resident of Amelia Island sunbathes for the last few minutes before storms hit the coast before Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
Megan Rapinoe holds the Women's World Cup trophy during the U.S. team's champions parade in New York, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
National Park Service volunteers and others re-enact Andrew J. Russell's 1869 "Champagne Toast" photo on the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, Utah, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A process tower flies through the air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits following a hearing in his sexual assault case at New York State Supreme Court in New York, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
People look at their smartphones in Times Square in New York City, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
