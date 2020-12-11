Pictures of the year: America in 2020
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people...more
President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station after the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, in...more
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters rally at the White House against the death of George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville,...more
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020....more
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden won the presidential election on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to COVID-19, at International Funeral &...more
A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state...more
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, New York, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in Los Angeles, California, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance across the country in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily...more
Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won for his performance as a charming stuntman in "Once Upon a Time...more
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates), Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El...more
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job amid the pandemic, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000...more
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions amid coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020....more
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at his rally after he won the election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots on Election Day at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime Representative John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, is placed by a military honor guard at the center of the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus fears, in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
David Collie, who was shot by police in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, lays beside his mother Pam McCloud during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. In the four years since the shooting, the...more
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020....more
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial...more
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, amid an outbreak at the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Protesters raise their fist from a doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People drink outside a bar during a reopening phase amid the coronavirus in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The cast of "Parasite" poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020....more
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrate after Biden accepted the presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the Democratic National Convention, as...more
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in Washington, June 1, 2020....more
Travis Hayes, 65, injects what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl, across the street from where San Francisco mayor London Breed just held a news conference introducing legislation in curbing the rise of deadly overdoses in the city, at the...more
Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's coronavirus rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020....more
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in a botched raid in Louisville, in New York City, New York, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A member of the Proud Boys and supporter of President Donald Trump gestures with a white power hand symbol as thousands participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest near the U.S. Capitol after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden, in...more
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle behind her, as the president arrives to tour a recently...more
Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight wildfires, stands for a portrait petting her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon,...more
People protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants, standing in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the tenant's apartment in Mount Rainier, Maryland, August...more
Staff of Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL) work at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Arin Yoon
Halloween decorations and support for President Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Wells worked in retail in...more
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds hands with Nichollette Jones, her doula, and Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and the father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub, while laboring at the home of Pedroza's...more
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts,...more
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah, August 13,...more
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. The strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the...more
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying...more
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at...more
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate, as Nathan Hale High School seniors join a protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington,...more
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have COVID-19 during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Words that read "Capitalism is the virus" are seen at an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers remove a sign from a McDonald's restaurant on 42nd Street in Times Square in Manhattan after it permanently closed amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in...more
Grand Master Jay, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus...more
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020....more
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after beating the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the pandemic has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after Joe Biden won the presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporters, many not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A woman affected by pepper spray is attended to by others during a protest amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire burn on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Felix Hassebroek wears a salad spinner bowl and makes a face during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
