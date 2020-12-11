Edition:
Pictures of the year: America in 2020

Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
1 / 115
President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
2 / 115
Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
3 / 115
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station after the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station after the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station after the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4 / 115
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, in...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
5 / 115
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
6 / 115
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
7 / 115
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
8 / 115
Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
9 / 115
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bodies are buried in a potter's field on Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
10 / 115
Protesters rally at the White House against the death of George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters rally at the White House against the death of George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House against the death of George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
11 / 115
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
12 / 115
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
13 / 115
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
14 / 115
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden won the presidential election on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden won the presidential election on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden won the presidential election on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
15 / 115
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to COVID-19, at International Funeral & Cremation Services in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to COVID-19, at International Funeral &...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to COVID-19, at International Funeral & Cremation Services in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
16 / 115
A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
17 / 115
A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state capitol building and incite violence, stand in front of the governor's office after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Whitmer's emergency stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state capitol building and incite violence, stand in front of the governor's office after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Whitmer's emergency stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
18 / 115
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
19 / 115
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
20 / 115
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, New York, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, New York, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, New York, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
21 / 115
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in Los Angeles, California, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in Los Angeles, California, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in Los Angeles, California, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
22 / 115
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance across the country in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance across the country in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance across the country in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
23 / 115
Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won for his performance as a charming stuntman in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt, 56, after three decades in the movie industry. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won for his performance as a charming stuntman in "Once Upon a Time...more

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won for his performance as a charming stuntman in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt, 56, after three decades in the movie industry. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
24 / 115
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
25 / 115
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
26 / 115
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
27 / 115
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje
28 / 115
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates), Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates), Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates), Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
29 / 115
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job amid the pandemic, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, in Los Angeles, California, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job amid the pandemic, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job amid the pandemic, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, in Los Angeles, California, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
30 / 115
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
31 / 115
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions amid coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions amid coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions amid coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
32 / 115
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
33 / 115
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS

Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
34 / 115
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
35 / 115
President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at his rally after he won the election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at his rally after he won the election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at his rally after he won the election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
36 / 115
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots on Election Day at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots on Election Day at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots on Election Day at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
37 / 115
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
38 / 115
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime Representative John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, is placed by a military honor guard at the center of the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime Representative John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, is placed by a military honor guard at the center of the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime Representative John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, is placed by a military honor guard at the center of the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
39 / 115
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
40 / 115
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus fears, in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus fears, in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020.  REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus fears, in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020.  REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
41 / 115
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
42 / 115
David Collie, who was shot by police in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, lays beside his mother Pam McCloud during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas.&nbsp;In the four years since the shooting, the now 37-year-old has lived in nursing homes, afflicted with infections, pressure sores, and bouts of crushing depression. Picture taken September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

David Collie, who was shot by police in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, lays beside his mother Pam McCloud during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. In the four years since the shooting, the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
David Collie, who was shot by police in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, lays beside his mother Pam McCloud during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. In the four years since the shooting, the now 37-year-old has lived in nursing homes, afflicted with infections, pressure sores, and bouts of crushing depression. Picture taken September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
43 / 115
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee
44 / 115
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
45 / 115
President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
46 / 115
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
47 / 115
Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
48 / 115
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
49 / 115
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, amid an outbreak at the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, amid an outbreak at the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, amid an outbreak at the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
50 / 115
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
51 / 115
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
52 / 115
Protesters raise their fist from a doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Protesters raise their fist from a doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters raise their fist from a doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
53 / 115
President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
54 / 115
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
55 / 115
People drink outside a bar during a reopening phase amid the coronavirus in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People drink outside a bar during a reopening phase amid the coronavirus in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
People drink outside a bar during a reopening phase amid the coronavirus in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
56 / 115
The cast of "Parasite" poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cast of "Parasite" poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
The cast of "Parasite" poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
57 / 115
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
58 / 115
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrate after Biden accepted the presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country were hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrate after Biden accepted the presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the Democratic National Convention, as...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrate after Biden accepted the presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country were hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
59 / 115
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
60 / 115
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in Washington, June 1, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
61 / 115
Travis Hayes, 65, injects what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl, across the street from where San Francisco mayor London Breed just held a news conference introducing legislation in curbing the rise of deadly overdoses in the city, at the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, February 27, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Travis Hayes, 65, injects what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl, across the street from where San Francisco mayor London Breed just held a news conference introducing legislation in curbing the rise of deadly overdoses in the city, at the...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Travis Hayes, 65, injects what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl, across the street from where San Francisco mayor London Breed just held a news conference introducing legislation in curbing the rise of deadly overdoses in the city, at the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, February 27, 2020.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
62 / 115
Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
63 / 115
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's coronavirus rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's coronavirus rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's coronavirus rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
64 / 115
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
65 / 115
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
66 / 115
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in a botched raid in Louisville, in New York City, New York, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in a botched raid in Louisville, in New York City, New York, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in a botched raid in Louisville, in New York City, New York, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
67 / 115
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
68 / 115
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
69 / 115
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
70 / 115
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
71 / 115
A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
72 / 115
Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
73 / 115
A member of the Proud Boys and supporter of President Donald Trump gestures with a white power hand symbol as thousands participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest near the U.S. Capitol after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden, in Washington, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A member of the Proud Boys and supporter of President Donald Trump gestures with a white power hand symbol as thousands participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest near the U.S. Capitol after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden, in...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A member of the Proud Boys and supporter of President Donald Trump gestures with a white power hand symbol as thousands participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest near the U.S. Capitol after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden, in Washington, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
74 / 115
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle behind her, as the president arrives to tour a recently constructed section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle behind her, as the president arrives to tour a recently...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle behind her, as the president arrives to tour a recently constructed section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
75 / 115
Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight wildfires, stands for a portrait petting her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight wildfires, stands for a portrait petting her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight wildfires, stands for a portrait petting her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
76 / 115
People protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants, standing in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the tenant's apartment in Mount Rainier, Maryland, August 10, 2020. While Maryland remains under a State of Emergency, evictions are prohibited for tenants who are "suffering substantial loss of income due to COVID-19." REUTERS/Leah Millis

People protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants, standing in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the tenant's apartment in Mount Rainier, Maryland, August...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
People protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants, standing in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the tenant's apartment in Mount Rainier, Maryland, August 10, 2020. While Maryland remains under a State of Emergency, evictions are prohibited for tenants who are "suffering substantial loss of income due to COVID-19." REUTERS/Leah Millis
77 / 115
Staff of Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL) work at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Staff of Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL) work at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Staff of Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL) work at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
78 / 115
Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Arin Yoon

Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Arin Yoon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Arin Yoon
79 / 115
Halloween decorations and support for President Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Halloween decorations and support for President Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Halloween decorations and support for President Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
80 / 115
A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Wells worked in retail in Louisville and has been unemployed since April. She has not been able to get anyone on the phone to answer questions about the status of her application for benefits. She has three kids and drove about an hour to come to the clinic. "I just need to talk to someone, that's all I came all this way to do," she said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Wells worked in retail in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Wells worked in retail in Louisville and has been unemployed since April. She has not been able to get anyone on the phone to answer questions about the status of her application for benefits. She has three kids and drove about an hour to come to the clinic. "I just need to talk to someone, that's all I came all this way to do," she said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
81 / 115
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds hands with Nichollette Jones, her doula, and Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and the father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub, while laboring at the home of Pedroza's licensed midwife Susan Taylor in Fort Worth, Texas,&nbsp;April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds hands with Nichollette Jones, her doula, and Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and the father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub, while laboring at the home of Pedroza's...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds hands with Nichollette Jones, her doula, and Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and the father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub, while laboring at the home of Pedroza's licensed midwife Susan Taylor in Fort Worth, Texas, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
82 / 115
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
83 / 115
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah, August 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/George Frey

Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah, August 13,...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah, August 13, 2020.  REUTERS/George Frey
84 / 115
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
85 / 115
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
86 / 115
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
87 / 115
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
88 / 115
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. The strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the coronavirus has returned to its burlesque roots by offering delivery and drive-through services featuring exotic dancers - a concept the owner has promoted as "Food 2 Go-Go." REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. The strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. The strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the coronavirus has returned to its burlesque roots by offering delivery and drive-through services featuring exotic dancers - a concept the owner has promoted as "Food 2 Go-Go." REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
89 / 115
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, livestock owners haul water to their livestock. "We have to come here to get our water about every other day. Pretty much everyone in this area gets their water here. We used to be able to get water from the rainwater but it just has not been raining this summer or even for the past couple years," said Boonie. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, livestock owners haul water to their livestock. "We have to come here to get our water about every other day. Pretty much everyone in this area gets their water here. We used to be able to get water from the rainwater but it just has not been raining this summer or even for the past couple years," said Boonie. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
90 / 115
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at their home amid the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at their home amid the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
91 / 115
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate, as Nathan Hale High School seniors join a protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate, as Nathan Hale High School seniors join a protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate, as Nathan Hale High School seniors join a protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
92 / 115
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller
93 / 115
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have COVID-19 during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have COVID-19 during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have COVID-19 during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
94 / 115
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
95 / 115
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
96 / 115
Words that read "Capitalism is the virus" are seen at an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Words that read "Capitalism is the virus" are seen at an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Words that read "Capitalism is the virus" are seen at an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
97 / 115
Workers remove a sign from a McDonald's restaurant on 42nd Street in Times Square in Manhattan after it permanently closed amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Workers remove a sign from a McDonald's restaurant on 42nd Street in Times Square in Manhattan after it permanently closed amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Workers remove a sign from a McDonald's restaurant on 42nd Street in Times Square in Manhattan after it permanently closed amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
98 / 115
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 22, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 22, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
99 / 115
Grand Master Jay, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Grand Master Jay, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Grand Master Jay, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
100 / 115
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
101 / 115
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
102 / 115
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
103 / 115
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
104 / 115
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after beating the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after beating the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after beating the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
105 / 115
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the pandemic has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the pandemic has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the pandemic has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
106 / 115
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after Joe Biden won the presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after Joe Biden won the presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after Joe Biden won the presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
107 / 115
Supporters, many not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters, many not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Supporters, many not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
108 / 115
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
109 / 115
A woman affected by pepper spray is attended to by others during a protest amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A woman affected by pepper spray is attended to by others during a protest amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman affected by pepper spray is attended to by others during a protest amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
110 / 115
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire burn on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire burn on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire burn on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
111 / 115
Felix Hassebroek wears a salad spinner bowl and makes a face during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Felix Hassebroek wears a salad spinner bowl and makes a face during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Felix Hassebroek wears a salad spinner bowl and makes a face during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
112 / 115
Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
113 / 115
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
114 / 115
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
115 / 115
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

