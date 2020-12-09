Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates), Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El...more
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, at International...more
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man who died from COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd,...more
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Harlem,...more
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
A militia group, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state capitol building and incite violence, stand in...more
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020....more
(L-R) Chris Nelson and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida, U.S. July 11,...more
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home with an outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Staff of Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL) work at a drive-through testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers who died at age 79 of complications from COVID-19 in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Michele Pottberg, a Senior Nurse Clinician on the COVID-19 treatment ward at NYU Langone Medical Center, pats a New York Police Department (NYPD) horse outside the hospital on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as NYPD Mounted Police and other units came to...more
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A cross and flowers are seen inside a car as coronavirus cases surge across the United States in Washington, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators against President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, in...more
A health care worker tests a person at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for people who suspect they have coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington,...more
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of the New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential...more
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from COVID-19, is seen in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department (NYPD) Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, New York,...more
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of COVID-19 in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs...more
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen...more
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk in New York City, New York, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Florida, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado,...more
A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July...more
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it is...more
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from COVID-19, line the street during a drive-through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
