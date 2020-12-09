Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 9, 2020 | 8:19am EST

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
1 / 60
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 60
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
3 / 60
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
Close
4 / 60
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates), Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates), Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates), Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Close
5 / 60
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
6 / 60
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 60
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, at International...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 60
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 60
A man who died from COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man who died from COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died from COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
10 / 60
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 60
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Close
12 / 60
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Harlem,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 60
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Close
14 / 60
A militia group, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state capitol building and incite violence, stand in front of the governor's office after protesters occupied the state capitol during a vote to approve the extension of Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

A militia group, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state capitol building and incite violence, stand in...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A militia group, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state capitol building and incite violence, stand in front of the governor's office after protesters occupied the state capitol during a vote to approve the extension of Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
15 / 60
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
16 / 60
(L-R) Chris Nelson and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida, U.S. July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

(L-R) Chris Nelson and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida, U.S. July 11,...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
(L-R) Chris Nelson and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida, U.S. July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
17 / 60
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 60
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 60
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 60
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Close
21 / 60
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home with an outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home with an outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home with an outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
22 / 60
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
23 / 60
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 60
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
25 / 60
Staff of Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL) work at a drive-through testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Staff of Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL) work at a drive-through testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Staff of Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL) work at a drive-through testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
26 / 60
Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers who died at age 79 of complications from COVID-19 in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers who died at age 79 of complications from COVID-19 in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers who died at age 79 of complications from COVID-19 in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
27 / 60
An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
28 / 60
Michele Pottberg, a Senior Nurse Clinician on the COVID-19 treatment ward at NYU Langone Medical Center, pats a New York Police Department (NYPD) horse outside the hospital on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as NYPD Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Michele Pottberg, a Senior Nurse Clinician on the COVID-19 treatment ward at NYU Langone Medical Center, pats a New York Police Department (NYPD) horse outside the hospital on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as NYPD Mounted Police and other units came to...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Michele Pottberg, a Senior Nurse Clinician on the COVID-19 treatment ward at NYU Langone Medical Center, pats a New York Police Department (NYPD) horse outside the hospital on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as NYPD Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 60
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
30 / 60
A cross and flowers are seen inside a car as coronavirus cases surge across the United States in Washington, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A cross and flowers are seen inside a car as coronavirus cases surge across the United States in Washington, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A cross and flowers are seen inside a car as coronavirus cases surge across the United States in Washington, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
31 / 60
Demonstrators against President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Demonstrators against President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Demonstrators against President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
32 / 60
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, in Los Angeles, California, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, in...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, in Los Angeles, California, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
33 / 60
A health care worker tests a person at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for people who suspect they have coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A health care worker tests a person at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for people who suspect they have coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A health care worker tests a person at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for people who suspect they have coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
34 / 60
An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
35 / 60
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
36 / 60
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of the New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak in New York, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of the New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of the New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak in New York, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
37 / 60
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
38 / 60
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
39 / 60
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from COVID-19, is seen in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from COVID-19, is seen in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from COVID-19, is seen in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
40 / 60
A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
41 / 60
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
42 / 60
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department (NYPD) Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department (NYPD) Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, New York,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department (NYPD) Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
43 / 60
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of COVID-19 in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of COVID-19 in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of COVID-19 in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
44 / 60
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Close
45 / 60
Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs patients of their individuality." Arvind Suguness: "Many years from now, when our nation has hopefully learned many lessons from the senseless loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, medical professionals will continue to recall the many ways in which we and our patients were failed by our government. We will remember the strangeness of these times and will hope that we never have to experience them again." REUTERS/Leah Millis

Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs patients of their individuality." Arvind Suguness: "Many years from now, when our nation has hopefully learned many lessons from the senseless loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, medical professionals will continue to recall the many ways in which we and our patients were failed by our government. We will remember the strangeness of these times and will hope that we never have to experience them again." REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
46 / 60
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
47 / 60
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
48 / 60
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
49 / 60
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
50 / 60
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk in New York City, New York, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk in New York City, New York, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk in New York City, New York, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
51 / 60
Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
52 / 60
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
53 / 60
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Florida, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Florida, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Florida, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
54 / 60
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
55 / 60
A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
56 / 60
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
57 / 60
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it is the freest she has ever felt. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that the married mother of two had ever left southwest Missouri. "This is the first time since I've become a nurse that it's like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong enough for this," said Lindsey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it is...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it is the freest she has ever felt. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that the married mother of two had ever left southwest Missouri. "This is the first time since I've become a nurse that it's like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong enough for this," said Lindsey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
58 / 60
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!"&nbsp;Anklesaria said to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" Anklesaria said to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
59 / 60
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from COVID-19, line the street during a drive-through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from COVID-19, line the street during a drive-through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from COVID-19, line the street during a drive-through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 08 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 07 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 04 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 04 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise

Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise

Venice was underwater as heavy rain and strong winds pushed into the lagoon city, catching the authorities off guard before they could activate the huge flood barriers that were rolled out just two months ago.

A blurry 2020: Our year of bubble living - behind plastic

A blurry 2020: Our year of bubble living - behind plastic

Using plastic barriers to contain the spread of coronavirus this year.

At home with one New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with one New York City family amid coronavirus

The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across the country.

Britain begins mass COVID-19 vaccination effort

Britain begins mass COVID-19 vaccination effort

A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people.

Pictures of the year: Grim toll of the coronavirus

Pictures of the year: Grim toll of the coronavirus

Our top images of the coronavirus pandemic's devastation in 2020.

Mass protests over India's new farm laws

Mass protests over India's new farm laws

In India's biggest farm unrest in years, tens of thousands of farmers rally against three laws that the government says are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce.

Pictures of the year: Life under coronavirus lockdown

Pictures of the year: Life under coronavirus lockdown

Our top photos of life under coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Pictures of the year 2020

Pictures of the year 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

Santa makes socially distant appearances all over the world as people prepare for the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast