Pictures of the year: Animals
A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China January 20, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
A British Blue cat is lit up by sunlight diffracted through an aquarium at an apartment in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Internet celebrity dog @jiffpom is wheeled on stage during a presentation at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Atlantic seal pup lies amongst the rocks at St Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain October 8, 2018. Seal pups are born with fluffy white non-waterproof coats which they moult out in their fourth week. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A whirlwind is seen as elephant and zebras walk through the Amboseli National Park, Kenya August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Penguins come ashore in Neko Harbour, Antarctica, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Toy, a 10-day-old female giraffe named after Israeli singer and Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta Barzilai's song "Toy", is seen with its mother Laila in their pen at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A dog looks over a house covered in ice by the coast at Faxe Bay, south of Copenhagen, Denmark March 19, 2018. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicize World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fishermen are seen at work in the port of Matosinhos, Portugal, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A palomino horse's mane is seen against the sky at Spancil Hill horse fair in Spancil Hill, Ireland June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Birds sit on the back of a zebra in Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Cynthia LaPrise, 52, the co-owner of EMMA Acres dairy farm, discusses the state of dairy farms with her brother Paul Bailey in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Oliver Doyle
Horses are seen inside a forest near the ruins of the Greek and Roman city in Shahhat, Libya January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A cat stands after being fed by a local resident in Istanbul, Turkey, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Bulgarian farmer Safet Ismail, 53, reacts next to storks that he saved in the village of Zaritsa, Bulgaria, March 21, 2018. Dozens of people from villages in northeastern Bulgaria brought storks into their houses amid freezing temperatures and...more
Dogs and their owner take part in the "Underdog 2018" beach race in Banjol, Croatia, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A swan and its cygnets are seen in a nest made partly of rubbish from the lake near Queen Louise's Bridge in Copenhagen, Denmark May 28 2018. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A worker waits for an elevator to transport young pigs out of Guangxi Yangxiang's high-rise pig farm, at Yaji Mountain Forest Park in Guangxi province, China, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dominique Patton
Tsetse, 6-year-old daughter of Dukha herder Erdenebat Chuluu, rides a reindeer in a forest near the village of Tsagaannuur, Khovsgol aimag, Mongolia, April 21, 2018. Tsetse spends many hours every day darting through the forest on reindeer back....more
A warden watches over Najin (front) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A red deer stands in the early morning mist in Bushy Park in London, Britain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
