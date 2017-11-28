Pictures of the year: Animals
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, in Pitlochry, Britain October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch during a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A rare 5-year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast of Amapa state, northern Brazil, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
George Lewys, aged 5, poses for a photograph with Owl butterflies during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica April 27,...more
Visitors look at a cheetah, in a private zoo called "12 Months" in Demydiv, Ukraine, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man driving a vintage car passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips in this undated handout photo obtained July 25, 2017. United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via REUTERS
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking refuge, in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in...more
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland, Britain November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficulties, falls asleep as it is caressed by three patients at Benito Menni health facility in Elizondo, northern Spain, February 13, 2017....more
Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China January 11, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a former jail that has become a shelter for abused and neglected animals seized in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigations, in Phoenix,...more
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand January 5, 2017. The baby elephant was injured...more
Mykh, a one-and-a-half-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey Zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, education and interaction with visitors, in a suburb of the Siberian...more
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul...more
