Pictures of the year: Animals
A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo, Britain, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pusha the cat, which adopted four orphaned baby squirrels and feeds and lives with them, lies in a park in Bakhchisaray, Crimea April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A snake charmer's monkey performs in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou near Nantes, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo, during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A giraffe walks near an elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
A seal sits on a rock in front of the "Ile aux moutons" island in front of Loctudy, Brittany, France, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf in a pond after rain in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A white-lipped pit viper snake is seen at a fire station in Bangkok, Thailand, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Walrus Polosa and her unnamed calf, born on May 5 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Don Smith reacts as Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns during the Meet the Breeds event ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Victor, a nine-year-old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness on global warming, in this still...more
A panda is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A zoo keeper carries a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic November 5, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Berani, a three-year-old orangutan from Sumatra, is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A zompopa ant, reared for human consumption, is pictured in the insect farm of biologist Federico Paniagua, who promotes the ingestion of a wide variety of insects as a low-cost and nutrient-rich food, in Grecia, Costa Rica July 13, 2019....more
Prince Dudeman stands on Ryan Thor's head at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike...more
A woman takes a picture of a squirrel eating a nut in Omsk, Russia October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Dogs play on the beach at Shingle Street, Suffolk, Britain, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Matthew Tostevin
A newly born Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A sheep shearer participates in the blade category of the World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Le Dorat, France, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Cranes court at a mating ground in a marsh near the village of Kulyashy, Belarus March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Geneva and Belka, female border collies, react during training on the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A seals swims in the water at the Berlin Zoo, Germany June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Three-month-old twin panda cub Bao Di is seen at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A worker feeds a horse at a private stable at the Equestrian Club in Khartoum, Sudan, June 27, 2019. The club has had to cut back activities since popular unrest erupted in December and led to the fall of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April....more
A newborn albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A newborn orangutan is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
One of three newborn white Bengal tiger cubs is pictured with its mother in La Pastora Zoo in the municipality of Guadalupe, Mexico April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Stray dogs walk along a railway located in the Siberian Taiga forest near Krasnoyarsk, Russia April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Jim, a two-month-old baby gibbon, embraces a teddy bear in a winter enclosure at a zoo in Almaty, Kazakhstan October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Mamy, a caretaker, plays with a pair of pet lions in an enclosure built in a house on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London, Britain August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A newly hatched baby sea turtle makes its way into the Mediterranean Sea for the first time, as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation program at a beach near Mikhmoret, north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amir...more
