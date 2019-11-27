Edition:
Pictures of the year: Animals

A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo, Britain, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Pusha the cat, which adopted four orphaned baby squirrels and feeds and lives with them, lies in a park in Bakhchisaray, Crimea April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
A snake charmer's monkey performs in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou near Nantes, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo, during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
A giraffe walks near an elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
A seal sits on a rock in front of the "Ile aux moutons" island in front of Loctudy, Brittany, France, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf in a pond after rain in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
A white-lipped pit viper snake is seen at a fire station in Bangkok, Thailand, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Walrus Polosa and her unnamed calf, born on May 5 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
Don Smith reacts as Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns during the Meet the Breeds event ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Victor, a nine-year-old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness on global warming, in this still image taken from a video released October 8, 2019. Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
A panda is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
A zoo keeper carries a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic November 5, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Berani, a three-year-old orangutan from Sumatra, is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
A zompopa ant, reared for human consumption, is pictured in the insect farm of biologist Federico Paniagua, who promotes the ingestion of a wide variety of insects as a low-cost and nutrient-rich food, in Grecia, Costa Rica July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Prince Dudeman stands on Ryan Thor's head at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A woman takes a picture of a squirrel eating a nut in Omsk, Russia October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Dogs play on the beach at Shingle Street, Suffolk, Britain, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Matthew Tostevin

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
A newly born Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A sheep shearer participates in the blade category of the World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Le Dorat, France, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Cranes court at a mating ground in a marsh near the village of Kulyashy, Belarus March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Geneva and Belka, female border collies, react during training on the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
A seals swims in the water at the Berlin Zoo, Germany June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Three-month-old twin panda cub Bao Di is seen at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A worker feeds a horse at a private stable at the Equestrian Club in Khartoum, Sudan, June 27, 2019. The club has had to cut back activities since popular unrest erupted in December and led to the fall of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
A newborn albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A newborn orangutan is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
One of three newborn white Bengal tiger cubs is pictured with its mother in La Pastora Zoo in the municipality of Guadalupe, Mexico April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Stray dogs walk along a railway located in the Siberian Taiga forest near Krasnoyarsk, Russia April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Jim, a two-month-old baby gibbon, embraces a teddy bear in a winter enclosure at a zoo in Almaty, Kazakhstan October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Mamy, a caretaker, plays with a pair of pet lions in an enclosure built in a house on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London, Britain August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A newly hatched baby sea turtle makes its way into the Mediterranean Sea for the first time, as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation program at a beach near Mikhmoret, north of Tel Aviv, Israel September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
