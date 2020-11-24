Edition:
Pictures of the year: Animals

Ole, a young orangutan, plays in his enclosure at the zoo on a rainy day in Kaliningrad, Russia, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Starlings are seen in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
An orphaned kangaroo joey, rescued during the bushfire season, stands inside the living room of Gary Wilson and Julie Willis, both of whom are animal carers, in the community of Wytaliba, New South Wales, Australia, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Antelopes graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A tiny 'fingertip-sized' pygmy chameleon is seen at Chester Zoo, Chester, Britain, January 29, 2020. Chester Zoo via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
A coyote stands by the roadside at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A dog wearing traditional festival costume and pair of glasses is seen during Sanja Matsuri, one of Tokyo's biggest traditional festivals, taking place after months of delay caused by the coronavirus outbreak, at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A male deer barks in front of autumn foliage during the annual rutting or breeding season, Richmond Park, London, Britain, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
A brushtail possum with a burnt paw is nursed by WIRES volunteers in Merimbula, Australia, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Cranes gather during the migration season on a foggy morning at Hula Nature Reserve in northern Israel, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
An anteater rests in a bathroom sink while receiving treatment at the home of Marcelo Andreani, a veterinarian with the state environmental police, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 19, 2020. The anteater arrived with a broken left paw after a clash with a fierce porcupine. The patient had been found hiding in a garage and the vets think it might have been fleeing fires as anteaters rarely turn up in the city. The fracture required surgery. Under anaesthetic, a giant tongue rolled out of the anteater's mouth, earning it the affectionate nickname Linguaruda, or Long-tongue. After surgery, one of the vets took Linguaruda home to keep a closer eye on her recovery. At one point, she climbed into the bathroom sink to rest. In five days, Linguaruda was strong enough to return to the wild - the best outcome her rescuers could wish for. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, amid closed beaches and emptied sidewalks during coronavirus restrictions, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Dalmatians compete in the ring on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A three-toed sloth hangs from a tree on the outskirts of Melgaco Bay, southwest of Marajo island, in Para state, Brazil, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A red-tailed black bumblebee collects nectar from lavender blossoms at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Rhinoceroses stand at the Lewa Savanne area at Zoo Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A hummingbird flies towards a flower in the garden at the faculty of Higher Studies Iztacala on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Sheep, used to maintain the grass after staff were furloughed following the outbreak of the coronavirus, graze at Avington Park Golf Course in Avington, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on his paws after a wildfire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Elephants cross lake Kioko in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house because of COVID-19 in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
An Indian gharial crocodile eats a fish in a pool at closed Prague Zoo amid coronavirus restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic, November 10, 2020. The zoo offers meal vouchers for people to contribute to feeding its animals as a part of a fundraising project during lockdown. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A murmuration of migrating starlings flies in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A jellyfish swims in a giant spherical tank at the World of Jellyfish aquarium in Prague, Czech Republic, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A male 12-day-old sea lion cub is seen with its mother Peaches in their enclosure at Schoenbrunner Tiergarten zoo in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A coach uses a stick to provoke a lioness previously owned by Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, at the Sanaa Zoo, Yemen, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 73, climbs a tree with a nest of osprey chicks during the monitoring of nests of birds of prey, in a marsh at the Republican reserve "Koziansky" near the remote village of Kaziany, Belarus, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A colony of chinstrap penguins walk along a mountain on Two Hummock Island, Antarctica, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A dog peeks out from a sundries store in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A 5-day-old baby male Western lowland gorilla is held by his mother Buu at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, southern Spain, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Birds feed on a rice field on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Tostevin

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire burning in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A customer plays with cats at the Caturday Cat cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Dogs look out of their cages before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Brahman cattle are seen on a ranch owned by J.D. Hudgins Inc. in Hungerford, Texas, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A crow attacks a bat in central Kyiv, Ukraine, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Deer graze in the early morning light at Richmond Park in London, Britain, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Recently born Madagascan ring-tailed lemur twins are pictured at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain, March 18, 2020. Chester Zoo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
An endangered African crowned crane chick is fed by its mother at Folly Farm, Begelly, Wales, Britain, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A fox carries a squirrel in its mouth during coronavirus restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A crow is seen near models during the reopening of 'mini-Europe' theme park where people can wonder across small scale models of European capitals landmarks in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A baby pygmy hippo born in captivity swims while it is displayed for the first time to the public at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Pelicans are seen in St James' Park in London, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A boy interacts with his horse before competing in a local show jumping that resumed after Palestinians eased coronavirus restrictions, in Gaza City, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
Penguins Momo and Omochi are seen at the Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo, Japan, April 30, 2020.REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A Caretta caretta turtle, which was rescued from a fishing line in April and recovered in a conservation center, makes its way along Cofete beach in the Canary island of Fuerteventura, Spain, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
