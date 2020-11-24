Pictures of the year: Animals
Ole, a young orangutan, plays in his enclosure at the zoo on a rainy day in Kaliningrad, Russia, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi
Starlings are seen in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An orphaned kangaroo joey, rescued during the bushfire season, stands inside the living room of Gary Wilson and Julie Willis, both of whom are animal carers, in the community of Wytaliba, New South Wales, Australia, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Antelopes graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A tiny 'fingertip-sized' pygmy chameleon is seen at Chester Zoo, Chester, Britain, January 29, 2020. Chester Zoo via REUTERS
A coyote stands by the roadside at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dog wearing traditional festival costume and pair of glasses is seen during Sanja Matsuri, one of Tokyo's biggest traditional festivals, taking place after months of delay caused by the coronavirus outbreak, at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan,...more
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A male deer barks in front of autumn foliage during the annual rutting or breeding season, Richmond Park, London, Britain, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A brushtail possum with a burnt paw is nursed by WIRES volunteers in Merimbula, Australia, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Cranes gather during the migration season on a foggy morning at Hula Nature Reserve in northern Israel, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An anteater rests in a bathroom sink while receiving treatment at the home of Marcelo Andreani, a veterinarian with the state environmental police, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 19, 2020. The anteater arrived with a broken left paw...more
A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, amid closed beaches and emptied sidewalks during coronavirus restrictions, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Dalmatians compete in the ring on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A three-toed sloth hangs from a tree on the outskirts of Melgaco Bay, southwest of Marajo island, in Para state, Brazil, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A red-tailed black bumblebee collects nectar from lavender blossoms at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rhinoceroses stand at the Lewa Savanne area at Zoo Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A hummingbird flies towards a flower in the garden at the faculty of Higher Studies Iztacala on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Sheep, used to maintain the grass after staff were furloughed following the outbreak of the coronavirus, graze at Avington Park Golf Course in Avington, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on his paws after a wildfire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Elephants cross lake Kioko in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house because of COVID-19 in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Indian gharial crocodile eats a fish in a pool at closed Prague Zoo amid coronavirus restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic, November 10, 2020. The zoo offers meal vouchers for people to contribute to feeding its animals as a part of a fundraising...more
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy the sea in safety, in Riva dei...more
A murmuration of migrating starlings flies in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A jellyfish swims in a giant spherical tank at the World of Jellyfish aquarium in Prague, Czech Republic, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A male 12-day-old sea lion cub is seen with its mother Peaches in their enclosure at Schoenbrunner Tiergarten zoo in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A coach uses a stick to provoke a lioness previously owned by Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, at the Sanaa Zoo, Yemen, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 73, climbs a tree with a nest of osprey chicks during the monitoring of nests of birds of prey, in a marsh at the Republican reserve "Koziansky" near the remote village of Kaziany, Belarus, July 12, 2020....more
A colony of chinstrap penguins walk along a mountain on Two Hummock Island, Antarctica, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A dog peeks out from a sundries store in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A 5-day-old baby male Western lowland gorilla is held by his mother Buu at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, southern Spain, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in...more
Birds feed on a rice field on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Tostevin
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire burning in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A customer plays with cats at the Caturday Cat cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa
Dogs look out of their cages before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Brahman cattle are seen on a ranch owned by J.D. Hudgins Inc. in Hungerford, Texas, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A crow attacks a bat in central Kyiv, Ukraine, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Deer graze in the early morning light at Richmond Park in London, Britain, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Recently born Madagascan ring-tailed lemur twins are pictured at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain, March 18, 2020. Chester Zoo/Handout via REUTERS
An endangered African crowned crane chick is fed by its mother at Folly Farm, Begelly, Wales, Britain, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A fox carries a squirrel in its mouth during coronavirus restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A crow is seen near models during the reopening of 'mini-Europe' theme park where people can wonder across small scale models of European capitals landmarks in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A baby pygmy hippo born in captivity swims while it is displayed for the first time to the public at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Pelicans are seen in St James' Park in London, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
A boy interacts with his horse before competing in a local show jumping that resumed after Palestinians eased coronavirus restrictions, in Gaza City, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Penguins Momo and Omochi are seen at the Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo, Japan, April 30, 2020.REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Caretta caretta turtle, which was rescued from a fishing line in April and recovered in a conservation center, makes its way along Cofete beach in the Canary island of Fuerteventura, Spain, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
