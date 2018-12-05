Pictures of the year: Conflict
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his 4-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15, 2018. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came...more
Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, November 22, 2018....more
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters sit on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. The explosion killed nine reporters, photographers and cameramen covering the attack. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A man gets stuck under debris at a damaged site after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Houthi arms depot explodes after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Slippers are pictured at the school compound in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
A woman stands at her ruined house, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines, April...more
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa...more
People celebrate ceasefire in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, June 16, 2018.REUTERS/Parwiz
A mural with handprints and messages from wounded people who had been recovered and discharged from the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital, is seen in Mosul, Iraq, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Racahele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 9, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her...more
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters carry their wounded colleague in Rajo, Syria, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Iraqi student walks past a school wall covered with drawings showing how Islamic State militants executed their prisoners in Mosul, Iraq, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz
Civil defence help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier inspects a passenger at a checkpoint on the Ghazni-Kabul highway, Afghanistan, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A worker holds the body of an unborn baby whose mother was killed by an airstrike in Hodeida, Yemen, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A boy stands as an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al-Bab, Syria, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of...more
