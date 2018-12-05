Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 5, 2018 | 7:20am EST

Pictures of the year: Conflict

A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 40
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 40
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his 4-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15, 2018. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital but she suffered low oxygen levels. "She was like skin on bones, her body was emaciated," he said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his 4-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15, 2018. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his 4-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15, 2018. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital but she suffered low oxygen levels. "She was like skin on bones, her body was emaciated," he said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
3 / 40
Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 40
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, November 22, 2018. South Korean Defense Ministry/via REUTERS

A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, November 22, 2018....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, November 22, 2018. South Korean Defense Ministry/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 40
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 40
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters sit on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters sit on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters sit on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 40
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. The explosion killed nine reporters, photographers and cameramen covering the attack. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. The explosion killed nine reporters, photographers and cameramen covering the attack. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. The explosion killed nine reporters, photographers and cameramen covering the attack. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
8 / 40
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
9 / 40
A man gets stuck under debris at a damaged site after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man gets stuck under debris at a damaged site after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A man gets stuck under debris at a damaged site after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 40
A Houthi arms depot explodes after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A Houthi arms depot explodes after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A Houthi arms depot explodes after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 40
Slippers are pictured at the school compound in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Slippers are pictured at the school compound in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Slippers are pictured at the school compound in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
12 / 40
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
13 / 40
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 40
A woman stands at her ruined house, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman stands at her ruined house, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines, April...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A woman stands at her ruined house, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 40
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
16 / 40
People celebrate ceasefire in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, June 16, 2018.REUTERS/Parwiz

People celebrate ceasefire in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, June 16, 2018.REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
People celebrate ceasefire in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, June 16, 2018.REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
17 / 40
A mural with handprints and messages from wounded people who had been recovered and discharged from the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital, is seen in Mosul, Iraq, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A mural with handprints and messages from wounded people who had been recovered and discharged from the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital, is seen in Mosul, Iraq, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A mural with handprints and messages from wounded people who had been recovered and discharged from the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital, is seen in Mosul, Iraq, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
18 / 40
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
19 / 40
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 40
Racahele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 9, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and chopped off her sister's arm. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Racahele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 9, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her...more

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Racahele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 9, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and chopped off her sister's arm. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
21 / 40
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
22 / 40
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters carry their wounded colleague in Rajo, Syria, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters carry their wounded colleague in Rajo, Syria, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters carry their wounded colleague in Rajo, Syria, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
23 / 40
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
24 / 40
An Iraqi student walks past a school wall covered with drawings showing how Islamic State militants executed their prisoners in Mosul, Iraq, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

An Iraqi student walks past a school wall covered with drawings showing how Islamic State militants executed their prisoners in Mosul, Iraq, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
An Iraqi student walks past a school wall covered with drawings showing how Islamic State militants executed their prisoners in Mosul, Iraq, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
25 / 40
A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
26 / 40
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
27 / 40
Civil defence help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Civil defence help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
28 / 40
Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
29 / 40
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier inspects a passenger at a checkpoint on the Ghazni-Kabul highway, Afghanistan, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier inspects a passenger at a checkpoint on the Ghazni-Kabul highway, Afghanistan, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2018
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier inspects a passenger at a checkpoint on the Ghazni-Kabul highway, Afghanistan, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
30 / 40
A worker holds the body of an unborn baby whose mother was killed by an airstrike in Hodeida, Yemen, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A worker holds the body of an unborn baby whose mother was killed by an airstrike in Hodeida, Yemen, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A worker holds the body of an unborn baby whose mother was killed by an airstrike in Hodeida, Yemen, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
31 / 40
A boy stands as an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy stands as an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
A boy stands as an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
32 / 40
A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
33 / 40
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
34 / 40
Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
Close
35 / 40
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
36 / 40
Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
37 / 40
Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
38 / 40
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al-Bab, Syria, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al-Bab, Syria, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al-Bab, Syria, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
39 / 40
Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 12, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and injured her sister, Racahele-Ngabausi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of...more

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 12, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and injured her sister, Racahele-Ngabausi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border...

Next Slideshows

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities...

Dec 04 2018
Mourning George H.W. Bush

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.

Dec 04 2018
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Dec 04 2018
Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Our top royal photos from the past year.

Dec 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.

Safari in the city

Safari in the city

Views from the edge of Kenya's capital city in Nairobi National Park.

Sully the service dog

Sully the service dog

Images of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, a young Labrador retriever named "Sully."

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Our top royal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disasters photos of the year.

Christmas in Caracas

Christmas in Caracas

Richard Gamboa, the "Santa in the Streets," brings holiday cheer and donates toys, food, and clothes to residents of the Venezuelan capital.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast