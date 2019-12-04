Pictures of the year: Conflict
(Warning: graphic content) People are evacuated by a member of security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman gives balloons to an Israeli soldier near the border between Israel and Gaza on its Israeli side, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in a destroyed house near their position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave in Syria, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Palestinians break their fast by eating iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Soldiers lie on the ground after a missile attack on a military parade during a graduation ceremony for newly recruited troopers in Aden, Yemen, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Relatives react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where members of Mexican-American families belonging to breakaway Mormon communities died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Fatima Ibrahim Hadi, 12, who is malnourished and weighs just 10 kg, sits on a bed at a clinic in Aslam, in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen, February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Somali soldier holds position as civilians evacuate from the scene of a suicide explosion after al-Shabaab militia stormed a government building in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighborhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces, following restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar,...more
The injured grandmother of Shaini, 13, who died as bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, mourns at her wake in Negombo, Sri Lanka, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government fire guns during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment searches a man during an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali, July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A U.S. military image taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter in the Gulf of Oman, in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, shows personnel that the Pentagon says are members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy removing an unexploded...more
Turkana warriors pass by the skull of a Dassenach warrior who was, according to a Turkana warrior, killed when he tried to ambush Turkana cattle herders in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Workers of a wedding hall inspect the scene after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Palestinian girl cleans her brother's face outside their destroyed house after an Israeli missile targeted a nearby Hamas site, in Gaza City, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets assigned to Carrier Air Wing drop 1,000-pound general-purpose bombs during an Independence Day air power demonstration next to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, in the Arabian Sea, July 4, 2019. Dan...more
Jameela, mother of Irfan Ahmad Hurra, who according to relatives was arrested during a clampdown after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, is consoled by a relative inside her house in Pulwama, south of...more
Afghan National Army soldiers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Remains of missiles, which the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Smoke rises from the last area of land held by Islamic State in eastern Syria, in a besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
World War Two D-Day veterans, including Norman Duncan from the U.S. (2nd L) and Mervyn Kersh and Richard Llewellyn (R) from Britain, attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, situated above Omaha Beach, as France prepares to...more
An Afghan boy jumps from the remains of a Soviet-era tank on the outskirts of Jalalabad, on the 30th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz
