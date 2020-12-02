Pictures of the year: Conflict

A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slum complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020. The woman, who identified herself only as Juliana, said she was the wife of the slain man, who she named as Davi Barboza. She said she was four months pregnant with his child. She acknowledged he was a criminal and made an appeal to those who broke the law to make ends meet. "My husband, he was what he was. But he was a good man," said Juliana. "He was my prince." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close