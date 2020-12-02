Pictures of the year: Conflict
A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slum complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020. The woman, who identified herself only as...more
An unexploded missile is seen in a field off the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
(Warning: graphic content) Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the...more
Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A worker reacts as he stands on the wreckage of an oil and tire store for vehicles hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An Ethiopian woman who fled fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Meisam Salahi, whose younger brother Mohsen Salahi and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi were killed in the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Iran, poses at his home in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada January 31, 2020....more
A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but was soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh,...more
Newborn children who lost their mothers during an attack, which killed 24 women, children and babies at a maternity ward, lie in hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
The house of Palestinian assailant Qassam Al-Barghouti is seen after Israeli forces demolished its top floor in the village of Kobar near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Relatives hold portraits of a Ukrainian serviceman, who was killed in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, during a rally to commemorate the 6th anniversary of the Battle of Ilovaisk, ahead of the Day of Remembrance of Ukraine's Defenders, in front of...more
Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars...more
A worker checks damage at a civilian airport under construction that, according to Iraqi religious authorities, was hit by a U.S. air strike, in the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala, Iraq March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits with a handmade toy gun at Pul-i-Charkhi prison in Kabul, Afghanistan May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Palestinian girl sleeps in a municipal council building after her family's house was demolished by Israeli forces near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
South Sudan's military officer attends a parade before the signing of peace agreement between Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary movements to end decades-old conflict, in Juba, South Sudan October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Samir Bol
An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 18, 2020. Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a months-long confrontation at the Line of Actual Control, the de facto...more
People carry a hose amidst the smoldering debris of residential houses that, according to local media reports, were damaged during a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants, in Srinagar May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. Trump proposed creating a...more
Men gather near bodies of people killed in militant attack that claimed at least 70 people, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi
A damaged clock is seen inside a classroom after 35 people were killed in an attack at the university of Kabul, Afghanistan November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Search and rescue teams work at a blast site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Members of Kurdish Peshmerga Special Forces demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony at a military camp in Soran district, in Erbil province, Iraq February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Freed Houthi prisoners arrive after their release in a prisoner swap, in Sanaa airport, Yemen October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants march in front of the media during an anti-Israel rally in the southern Gaza Strip October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Women cry for their relatives missing under the debris of a blast site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A body of a militant is seen at the scene of an attack at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People surround the body of Adil Ahmad Dar, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in Arwani, in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish...more
Military vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping forces drive along a road past the body of a person in military uniform, who was killed during a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on the territory controlled by the armed forces of...more
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Manea Abdul-Latif Marzouq, 12, cries as he lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Sanaa to which he was rushed after he was injured in an air strike in the northern province of al-Jawf, Yemen July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Red Crescent workers check plastic bags at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News...more
A woman who fled from attacks of armed militants in Sahel region of Soum is seen inside her shelter in an informal camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during a military conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces near the separation line in the rebel-controlled village of Vesele...more
A soldier attending the United States Army Air Assault School rappels from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire in an area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying balloons loaded with flammable materials, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Armed Houthi followers walk to a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest against the killing of Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of...more
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Empty chairs and blood-stained clothes and shoes are pictured at the scene of an attack that killed 32 people in Kabul, Afghanistan March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a treatment ward in al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Buildings and a mosque are covered with snow in the old city of Mosul, Iraq February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
A local resident speaks as he stands near a missile case on a balcony of a residential building in Stepanakert in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
