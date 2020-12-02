Edition:
Pictures of the year: Conflict

A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slum complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020. The woman, who identified herself only as Juliana, said she was the wife of the slain man, who she named as Davi Barboza. She said she was four months pregnant with his child. She acknowledged he was a criminal and made an appeal to those who broke the law to make ends meet. "My husband, he was what he was. But he was a good man," said Juliana. "He was my prince." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
An unexploded missile is seen in a field off the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

An unexploded missile is seen in a field off the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30, 2020.   REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
(Warning: graphic content) Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

(Warning: graphic content) Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A worker reacts as he stands on the wreckage of an oil and tire store for vehicles hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A worker reacts as he stands on the wreckage of an oil and tire store for vehicles hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
An Ethiopian woman who fled fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian woman who fled fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Meisam Salahi, whose younger brother Mohsen Salahi and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi were killed in the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Iran, poses at his home in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Meisam Salahi, whose younger brother Mohsen Salahi and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi were killed in the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Iran, poses at his home in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada January 31, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but was soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but was soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh,...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Newborn children who lost their mothers during an attack, which killed 24 women, children and babies at a maternity ward, lie in hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Newborn children who lost their mothers during an attack, which killed 24 women, children and babies at a maternity ward, lie in hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
The house of Palestinian assailant Qassam Al-Barghouti is seen after Israeli forces demolished its top floor in the village of Kobar near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

The house of Palestinian assailant Qassam Al-Barghouti is seen after Israeli forces demolished its top floor in the village of Kobar near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Relatives hold portraits of a Ukrainian serviceman, who was killed in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, during a rally to commemorate the 6th anniversary of the Battle of Ilovaisk, ahead of the Day of Remembrance of Ukraine's Defenders, in front of the Russian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Relatives hold portraits of a Ukrainian serviceman, who was killed in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, during a rally to commemorate the 6th anniversary of the Battle of Ilovaisk, ahead of the Day of Remembrance of Ukraine's Defenders, in front of...more

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A worker checks damage at a civilian airport under construction that, according to Iraqi religious authorities, was hit by a U.S. air strike, in the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala, Iraq March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

A worker checks damage at a civilian airport under construction that, according to Iraqi religious authorities, was hit by a U.S. air strike, in the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala, Iraq March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits with a handmade toy gun at Pul-i-Charkhi prison in Kabul, Afghanistan May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits with a handmade toy gun at Pul-i-Charkhi prison in Kabul, Afghanistan May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A Palestinian girl sleeps in a municipal council building after her family's house was demolished by Israeli forces near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian girl sleeps in a municipal council building after her family's house was demolished by Israeli forces near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
South Sudan's military officer attends a parade before the signing of peace agreement between Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary movements to end decades-old conflict, in Juba, South Sudan October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Samir Bol

South Sudan's military officer attends a parade before the signing of peace agreement between Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary movements to end decades-old conflict, in Juba, South Sudan October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Samir Bol

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 18, 2020. Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a months-long confrontation at the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border, in the western Himalayas. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 18, 2020. Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a months-long confrontation at the Line of Actual Control, the de facto...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
People carry a hose amidst the smoldering debris of residential houses that, according to local media reports, were damaged during a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants, in Srinagar May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People carry a hose amidst the smoldering debris of residential houses that, according to local media reports, were damaged during a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants, in Srinagar May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. Trump proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of the plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. Trump proposed creating a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Men gather near bodies of people killed in militant attack that claimed at least 70 people, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi

Men gather near bodies of people killed in militant attack that claimed at least 70 people, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A damaged clock is seen inside a classroom after 35 people were killed in an attack at the university of Kabul, Afghanistan November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A damaged clock is seen inside a classroom after 35 people were killed in an attack at the university of Kabul, Afghanistan November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Search and rescue teams work at a blast site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Search and rescue teams work at a blast site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Members of Kurdish Peshmerga Special Forces demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony at a military camp in Soran district, in Erbil province, Iraq February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Members of Kurdish Peshmerga Special Forces demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony at a military camp in Soran district, in Erbil province, Iraq February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Freed Houthi prisoners arrive after their release in a prisoner swap, in Sanaa airport, Yemen October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Freed Houthi prisoners arrive after their release in a prisoner swap, in Sanaa airport, Yemen October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants march in front of the media during an anti-Israel rally in the southern Gaza Strip October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants march in front of the media during an anti-Israel rally in the southern Gaza Strip October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Women cry for their relatives missing under the debris of a blast site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women cry for their relatives missing under the debris of a blast site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
A body of a militant is seen at the scene of an attack at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A body of a militant is seen at the scene of an attack at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People surround the body of Adil Ahmad Dar, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in Arwani, in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People surround the body of Adil Ahmad Dar, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in Arwani, in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Military vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping forces drive along a road past the body of a person in military uniform, who was killed during a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on the territory controlled by the armed forces of Azerbaijan near Shusha (Shushi), November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Military vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping forces drive along a road past the body of a person in military uniform, who was killed during a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on the territory controlled by the armed forces of...more

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Manea Abdul-Latif Marzouq, 12, cries as he lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Sanaa to which he was rushed after he was injured in an air strike in the northern province of al-Jawf, Yemen July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Manea Abdul-Latif Marzouq, 12, cries as he lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Sanaa to which he was rushed after he was injured in an air strike in the northern province of al-Jawf, Yemen July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Red Crescent workers check plastic bags at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Red Crescent workers check plastic bags at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A woman who fled from attacks of armed militants in Sahel region of Soum is seen inside her shelter in an informal camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman who fled from attacks of armed militants in Sahel region of Soum is seen inside her shelter in an informal camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during a military conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces near the separation line in the rebel-controlled village of Vesele (Veseloye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during a military conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces near the separation line in the rebel-controlled village of Vesele...more

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A soldier attending the United States Army Air Assault School rappels from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A soldier attending the United States Army Air Assault School rappels from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire in an area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying balloons loaded with flammable materials, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire in an area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying balloons loaded with flammable materials, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Armed Houthi followers walk to a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Armed Houthi followers walk to a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest against the killing of Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of United Nations office in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest against the killing of Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Empty chairs and blood-stained clothes and shoes are pictured at the scene of an attack that killed 32 people in Kabul, Afghanistan March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Empty chairs and blood-stained clothes and shoes are pictured at the scene of an attack that killed 32 people in Kabul, Afghanistan March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a treatment ward in al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a treatment ward in al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Buildings and a mosque are covered with snow in the old city of Mosul, Iraq February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Buildings and a mosque are covered with snow in the old city of Mosul, Iraq February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A local resident speaks as he stands near a missile case on a balcony of a residential building in Stepanakert in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A local resident speaks as he stands near a missile case on a balcony of a residential building in Stepanakert in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
