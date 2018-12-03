Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump his mobile phone during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kesha is embraced by a multitude of singers after they performed Praying at the Grammy Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film Black Panther in Atlanta, Georgia, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Lady Gaga arrives for the world premiere of A Star is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Eillen O'Riordan leaves her daughter Dolores O'Riordan's funeral with Dolores' ex-husband Don Burton and one of their daughters at St Ailbe's Church in Ballybricken, Ireland, January 23, 2018. O'Riordan, lead singer of the Cranberries, passed away at...more
Kristen Stewart, member of the 71st Cannes Film Festival Jury arrives for the screening of BlacKkKlansman. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bill Murray holds the Silver Bear for Best Director award on behalf of Wes Anderson for movie Isle of Dogs during the awards ceremony at the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 24, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin has the tiara put on her by outgoing Miss America Cara Mund after winning the Miss America title in Atlantic City, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director Spike Lee arrives for the premiere of BlacKkKlansman at the Cannes Film Festival, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jennifer Lawrence wearing Christian Dior arrives at the Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lies in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, August 28, 2018. Paul Sancya/ Pool via REUTERS
Cast member Jeff Goldblum arrives for a screening of Isle of Dogs in New York, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor Jared Leto (L) jokes around with a friend outside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
French actresses Nadege Beausson-Diagne, Mata Gabin, Maimouna Gueye, Eye Haidara, Rachel Khan, Aissa Maiga, Sara Martins, Marie-Philomene Nga, Sabine Pakora, Firmine Richard, Sonia Rolland, Magaajyia Silberfeld, Shirley Souagnon, Assa Sylla, Karidja...more
Mariah Carey performs With You at the American Music Awards show in Los Angeles, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Race car driver Danica Patrick gets slimed as she accepts the Legend Award at the Kids Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles, July, 19, 2018. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cardi B leaves the 109th Precinct in Queens, New York, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Kobe Bryant reacts while being directed to the photo stage with Glen Keane after winning the Best Short Film (Animated) Award for Dear Basketball at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films for display before being auctioned in London, Britain, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Camila Cabello poses with her awards during the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
The Game of Thrones cast poses backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series award at the Emmys in Los Angeles, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Tracy Morgan laughs next to director Jordan Peele before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Steven Spielberg signs autographs at the premiere of Ready Player One in Los Angeles, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Damien Chazelle and First Man cast members Ryan Gosling, Jason Clarke, Olivia Hamilton and Claire Foy at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Tyra Banks prepares to pose as she arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, Canada, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9,...more
Singer Ariana Grande performs at the funeral service for the late singer Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Paul Rudd plays air guitar to a song by the rock band Rush during ceremonies to honor Rudd as Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Childish Gambino performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Winnie Harlow poses at the Cannes Film Festival, May 15 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Steve McQueen holds masks of himself as he arrives for the world premiere of Widows at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chewbacca poses with photographers at the Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actor and singer David Hasselhoff performs during a concert at the Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, April 11, 2018. Markus Schreiber/Pool via Reuters
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting the movie Black Panther in Beverly Hills, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for The Oscars and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her on stage during the show, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after being sentenced in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
